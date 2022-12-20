ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Times report raises questions about Congressman-elect George Santos' qualifications

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Congressman-elect George Santos' resume is being called into question following a report by the New York Times.

The publication said they could not verify multiple items - including where Santos worked, where he went to school and where he lived.

The Republican won the election for the 3rd Congressional District - which includes the North Shore of Nassau County and parts of Queens.

Santos has said he worked for Citi Group and Goldman Sachs, but the New York Times reported that neither of those firms had any record of him working there.

There were also questions about his financial disclosures, whether he graduated from Baruch College in 2010, as well as unresolved criminal charges in Brazil.

Fabio Sanchez voted for Santos in November and said his candidate should step down if the allegations are true.

"I would ask for a new election - a new Republican candidate," Sanchez said

Others are regretting their decision to vote for Santos.

"I feel violated because I voted for someone based upon their record, based upon their background," said Ken Sperber.

Democrat Robert Zimmerman was defeated by Santos and says his campaign tried to expose inconsistencies in the Republican's past but that was drowned out by issues like crime and other political races.

"Much of the issues that were raised in the article were issues that we, in fact, had raised during the course of our campaign," Zimmerman said. "The New York Times brought it to a whole other level."

A Nassau GOP spokesperson says Santos was interviewed by a committee and no red flags were raised. Chairman Joe Cairo says he believes Santos deserves an opportunity to address the claims and is looking forward to hearing his response.

Santos has not spoken about the report but his attorney released a statement saying that Santos has enemies at the New York Times and claims they are trying to smear his good name with these allegations.

An attorney with the non-partisan group Campaign Legal Center said it's likely that Santos will still be sworn into Congress. She said it's unlikely the Republican-controlled House will remove him.

It is possible that Santos could be investigated at the federal level.

