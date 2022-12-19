ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

CDC: 4 Hudson Valley counties at 'high community spread' level for COVID-19

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Westchester, Rockland, Orange and Putnam counties now qualify as high community spread for COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends people return to wearing a mask in public indoor spaces for areas of high community spread.

Rockland leaders told News 12 they're urging people to make the choice for themselves and said they have no plans to mandate masks.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said COVID-19 numbers are rising, but that they're not near where they were this time last year. He is encouraging people to mask up indoors.

