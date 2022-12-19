ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WDTV

December’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Sam Bellotte

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Sam Bellotte has been selected as December’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month. He is an amazing special education teacher who goes above and beyond, according to his students. Bellotte teaches special education at Jane Lew Elementary school. When he heard that he...
JANE LEW, WV
WDTV

Police locate missing Clarksburg teen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Collins has been located. Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Precious, an attention-loving senior dog who is sweet with everyone, with her and talked about volunteer opportunities. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Dec. 22

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses wishing a Merry Christmas from Beacon Wealth Management. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 92, Harrison Ave., near Crystal Springs on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

James Harvey Flanigan

James Harvey Flanigan, 87, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 17, 1935 to the late John Flanigan and the late Mary (Short) Flanigan. James worked for Salerno Brothers as a truck driver. James is survived by four step-daughters: Joy...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

A busy December for State Police interdiction unit

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — It’s been a busy month for the West Virginia State Police Interdiction Unit. The unit operates statewide and is primarily focused on criminal drug activity along the state’s highways. Tuesday, two members of the team, Trooper Nicholas McDougal and Corporal Isaac Harmon pulled over...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVSP seizes over 42 pounds of drugs in Marion County, 2 men charged

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men have been charged after troopers seized more than 42 pounds of drugs with an estimated street value of $80,000 in Marion County on Tuesday. Troopers were initiated a traffic stop on a van that was going 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-79 near mile marker 139 on Tuesday, according to a release from the West Virginia State Police.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Mon Health Systems

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Krystal Atkinson and Maggie Wright with Mon Health Systems joined First at 4 on Tuesday. Dr. Atkinson and Maggie talked about a stroke care certification, how Mon Health earned the certification, and what it means for stoke patients. You can watch the full interview above...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

