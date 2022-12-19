Read full article on original website
WDTV
December’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Sam Bellotte
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Sam Bellotte has been selected as December’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month. He is an amazing special education teacher who goes above and beyond, according to his students. Bellotte teaches special education at Jane Lew Elementary school. When he heard that he...
Harrison County elementary schools getting new PRO officer
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office announced Monday afternoon that it would be adding a new PRO—the first elementary school-specific PRO in West Virginia.
Harrison County Dunkin’ closing temporarily
One of the Dunkin' Donuts in Harrison County will be closed starting on Christmas.
Sheriff’s department searching for missing Clarksburg teen
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday afternoon that it is searching for a missing 16-year-old.
WDTV
Police locate missing Clarksburg teen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Collins has been located. Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is...
Your Christmas and New Year’s changes to trash collection and city hall hours
With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, that may leave you wondering what your trash collection schedule will look like or when your city hall will be open.
West Virginia Middle School principal faces felony gun charge
The principal of Taylor County Middle School was arrested, Tuesday, on a felony gun charge related to an alleged domestic incident that happened in September.
Randolph County DUI checkpoint canceled
The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint planned for later this week in Elkins.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Precious, an attention-loving senior dog who is sweet with everyone, with her and talked about volunteer opportunities. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
WTAP
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg attorney and Wood County Board of Education President Justin Raber is facing charges from the West Virginia Lawyer Disciplinary Board for his part in the Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County, West Virginia. The charges stem from two clients of Raber’s, according...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Dec. 22
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses wishing a Merry Christmas from Beacon Wealth Management. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Bridgeport Police asking for help identifying man
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man.
WDTV
Monongalia County EMS works to add Hope Hill Sobering Center as transport location
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Emergency Services were working to add the Hope Hill Sobering Center as one of its transport locations. The department’s medical director and his team were working with the state’s medical policy and care committee and the state’s EMS Medical Director in hopes of making this a reality.
Maryland deputy sheriff dies in West Virginia after 3-vehicle wreck
A deputy sheriff from Garrett County, Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown on Wednesday after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68.
WDTV
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 92, Harrison Ave., near Crystal Springs on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
Upshur County roadway closed after log truck rollover
West Virginia Route 20 in Upshur County has been closed due to a single-vehicle accident.
WDTV
James Harvey Flanigan
James Harvey Flanigan, 87, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 17, 1935 to the late John Flanigan and the late Mary (Short) Flanigan. James worked for Salerno Brothers as a truck driver. James is survived by four step-daughters: Joy...
Metro News
A busy December for State Police interdiction unit
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — It’s been a busy month for the West Virginia State Police Interdiction Unit. The unit operates statewide and is primarily focused on criminal drug activity along the state’s highways. Tuesday, two members of the team, Trooper Nicholas McDougal and Corporal Isaac Harmon pulled over...
WDTV
WVSP seizes over 42 pounds of drugs in Marion County, 2 men charged
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men have been charged after troopers seized more than 42 pounds of drugs with an estimated street value of $80,000 in Marion County on Tuesday. Troopers were initiated a traffic stop on a van that was going 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-79 near mile marker 139 on Tuesday, according to a release from the West Virginia State Police.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Mon Health Systems
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Krystal Atkinson and Maggie Wright with Mon Health Systems joined First at 4 on Tuesday. Dr. Atkinson and Maggie talked about a stroke care certification, how Mon Health earned the certification, and what it means for stoke patients. You can watch the full interview above...
