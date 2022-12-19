City staff member says management ignored her input on North Lawrence campsite for unhoused people

Advocates for people experiencing homelessness are looking for supplies and volunteer help as snow and dangerously cold wind chills approach Lawrence. The wind chills in the forecast could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. Lawrence is expected to see wind chill indices close to 30 degrees below 0° from late Thursday through early Friday, the NWS forecast showed as of Wednesday morning.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO