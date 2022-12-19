City staff member says management ignored her input on North Lawrence campsite for unhoused people

Read full article on original website
Douglas County Commission rejects special election for expansion to five members
Douglas County Commission crafts map to expand membership from 3 to 5, but delays elections for the two new seats until November 2024. The post Douglas County Commission rejects special election for expansion to five members appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Assistant city manager stepping down next month
Assistant Lawrence City Manager Diane Stoddard is leaving her position effective Jan. 13, according to a city news release Wednesday afternoon. She has accepted a position as city administrator in Leawood, according to the release. Stoddard’s role with the city manager’s office began in October 2007, according to the release....
Douglas County Commission approves slightly modified 5-district map; no special election to fill new seats
Douglas County commissioners on Wednesday approved a map dividing the county into five districts, and they will recommend to the governor that the two new commissioners be elected during the 2024 general election. The other option would have been to hold a special election. In that case, chairs of political...
How to help Lawrence people experiencing homelessness during the cold snap
Advocates for people experiencing homelessness are looking for supplies and volunteer help as snow and dangerously cold wind chills approach Lawrence. The wind chills in the forecast could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. Lawrence is expected to see wind chill indices close to 30 degrees below 0° from late Thursday through early Friday, the NWS forecast showed as of Wednesday morning.
Weigh in on the proposed 5-district Douglas County Commission map; commissioners expected to vote Wednesday
Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew and his staff have come up with one more draft of a map to split the county into five commission districts, and commissioners will likely vote on the map Wednesday. County voters in the Nov. 8 election called for an expansion to five county commission...
These Johnson County cities require you to shovel sidewalks after snow
The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office says many local areas could get between two to four inches of snow. Here are Johnson County cities’ rules about shoveling sidewalks in front of your property:. Leawood: Property owners or occupants of any lot abutting sidewalks are required to...
Unlike most jails in Kansas, Douglas County has found a way to lock up fewer mentally ill inmates
In November 2020, Brandon Scrimsher was sentenced to three months in the Douglas County jail. The prospect of more time in jail was disheartening. Scrimsher, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, said his mindset and mental health sank. “I really kind of got … the attitude of, you know,...
Ottawa man pleads guilty to rape, giving alcohol to a minor
The charges against Ernest F. Ingram stem from incidents that happened on or about September 20 through September 22 of 2021.
Meet the regulars of The Easy Inn in Kansas City, Kansas: 'This is my Cheers'
This story is part of an occasional KCUR series called The Regulars, about Kansas City’s neighborhood hangs and the customers who bring them to life. The Easy Inn is dressed up for Christmas, adorned in tinsel, lights, miniature trees and kitschy holiday ornaments. A flag on the wall — hung next to a deer head outfitted with a Christmas wreath — reads in cursive, “This ain’t no goddamn country club.”
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT: Venable making big business plans in Baldwin City
BHS alumnus Cory Venable has been a part of this community for many years. Aside from being involved in community politics as a city council member, his latest venture is opening a local restaurant and brewery. “My wife Jenni and I still have our full-time jobs,” Venable said. “She works...
Nebraska sheriff asks for help after body found in rural Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
Kelly Rippel: Positive change on horizon for hemp products and hemp farmers in Kansas (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
John Carnes allegedly spent $1M at casinos, took over $800K while evading taxes
An Independence attorney has been indicted on nine counts of tax evasion, obstruction and failing to pay personal taxes.
Mother and son ask community members to join them at North Lawrence campsite on Christmas Eve
With dangerously cold winter weather rolling in right before the holiday, Lawrence resident Trina Tinsley and her son, Jax, want to fill the city’s campsite for unhoused community members with love and support. They are asking people to show up in big numbers to the North Lawrence support camp...
Kansas City animal shelters are in a crisis: 'We have no kennel space left'
Every kennel is full at the Great Plains SPCA. The shelter has seen a "27% increase in dog admissions compared to 2021, but an 11%, decrease in dog adoptions," according to the shelter's director of operations. Inflation and residual effects of the pandemic have caused an influx of pets arriving...
Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
Another Student Comes Forward With Accusations Against Former Choir Director At Johnson County School
According to court records submitted in Johnson County District Court, an unidentified plaintiff has come forward with allegations stating she was another victim who was filmed changing the office of Joseph Heidesch, the former choir director at St. Thomas Aquinas School. Along with this additional accusation, Heidesch is also facing...
Investigation underway after fire at Overland Park duplex leaves 1 dead
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon in Overland Park that left one person dead.
Kansas City area crews warn of ice, strongly recommend staying off roads
Kansas City, Missouri, Public Works has a warning for drivers Thursday: Stay off the roads with ice being a major concern.
Fire damages Gardner house overnight
A Gardner family is looking for a place to stay after fire heavily damaged their home near West 185th Street and Hickory.
