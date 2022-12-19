Arrest in 2014 murder: Suspect allegedly posed as cop before killing
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a murder from 2014.
Jervoris Scarbrough, 38, was arrested and charged with the 2014 murder of David Kyles, 29. Scarbrough is also charged with first degree kidnapping.Man allegedly swallows drugs at traffic stop, hits officer in face in jail: Mobile Police
In October 2014, officers found Kyles handcuffed and shot near the intersection of Theodore Dawes Road and Interstate 10. Under further investigation, detectives learned Scarbrough impersonated a police officer and pulled Kyles over. Kyles was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Metro Jail Log, Scarbrough has been in out and of jail several times since 2014.
- Receiving stolen property (first degree), Jan. 28, 2015
- Possession of forged instrument (second degree), Jan. 30, 2015
- Receiving stolen property (first degree), Jan. 30, 2015
- Third degree domestic violence, Sept. 14, 2018
- False financial statement, Oct. 10, 2018
- Theft of property (first degree), Oct. 10, 2018
- Third degree domestic violence (harassment), Oct. 23, 2020
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 2