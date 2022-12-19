ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Arrest in 2014 murder: Suspect allegedly posed as cop before killing

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vEXOY_0jo7fklz00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a murder from 2014.

Jervoris Scarbrough, 38, was arrested and charged with the 2014 murder of David Kyles, 29. Scarbrough is also charged with first degree kidnapping.

Man allegedly swallows drugs at traffic stop, hits officer in face in jail: Mobile Police

In October 2014, officers found Kyles handcuffed and shot near the intersection of Theodore Dawes Road and Interstate 10. Under further investigation, detectives learned Scarbrough impersonated a police officer and pulled Kyles over. Kyles was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Metro Jail Log, Scarbrough has been in out and of jail several times since 2014.

  • Receiving stolen property (first degree), Jan. 28, 2015
  • Possession of forged instrument (second degree), Jan. 30, 2015
  • Receiving stolen property (first degree), Jan. 30, 2015
  • Third degree domestic violence, Sept. 14, 2018
  • False financial statement, Oct. 10, 2018
  • Theft of property (first degree), Oct. 10, 2018
  • Third degree domestic violence (harassment), Oct. 23, 2020

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

5 juveniles arrested for vehicle burglaries at Ashley Club Apartments in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police arrested five juveniles who were found burglarizing vehicles at an apartment complex Thursday morning. According to police, the burglaries took place on the property of the Ashley Club Apartments on Scenic Highway. The five suspects have been identified as:. 15-year-old Lonnaurin Gatlin. 15-year-old Jatavious Findley.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

1 shot on General Gorgas Drive, 1 detained: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they have detained one person after allegedly shooting another man Thursday night. Police said they were called to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Drive N for a shooting. Police said the victim suffered a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. Police said […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police confirm shooting on General Gorgas Dr. N

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police confirm at approximately 6:08 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Dr. N in reference to a shooting. Officers located an adult male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A subject has been detained. The victim was transported to...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

11 arrested in Baldwin County on warrants, drug charges

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A saturation patrol on Wednesday netted 11 arrests and took drugs including fentanyl off the streets, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO’s Special Operations Unit conducted the saturation patrol Wednesday in the Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale and Foley areas, according to...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office makes drug arrests across the county

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Special Operations Unit of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a saturation patrol on December 21, 2022. The areas of the county worked were Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale, and Foley. Eleven people were arrested for active warrants and on-view drug charges. Fentanyl,...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot, car stolen at Theodore gas station: Mobile Police

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and carjacking that occurred early Wednesday morning. According to officials, officers were called to a Circle K gas station on Rangeline Road for a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found that a man that the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Teen accused of stabbing man multiple times in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man multiple times on Saturday, December 17. The incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. in the 12000 Block of John Lee Road. Biloxi police said they responded to the area in reference to an alleged assault. Once on the scene, police located a […]
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

3 teens arrested for breaking and entering at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers have arrested three teenagers after they were seen trying to break into cars at Inverness Lakes Apartments. According to officers, when they arrived at the apartment complex witnesses told them they had seen three males that they didn’t know pulling on car […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 women accused of stabbings Monday, Tuesday morning: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women were accused of two separate stabbings on Monday and early Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said their officers were called to the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard, near the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge, around 6:30 a.m., after getting a report about a person being stabbed. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

69K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy