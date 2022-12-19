Arrest in 2014 murder: Suspect allegedly posed as cop before killing

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a murder from 2014.

Jervoris Scarbrough, 38, was arrested and charged with the 2014 murder of David Kyles, 29. Scarbrough is also charged with first degree kidnapping.

In October 2014, officers found Kyles handcuffed and shot near the intersection of Theodore Dawes Road and Interstate 10. Under further investigation, detectives learned Scarbrough impersonated a police officer and pulled Kyles over. Kyles was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Metro Jail Log, Scarbrough has been in out and of jail several times since 2014.

Receiving stolen property (first degree), Jan. 28, 2015

Possession of forged instrument (second degree), Jan. 30, 2015

Receiving stolen property (first degree), Jan. 30, 2015

Third degree domestic violence, Sept. 14, 2018

False financial statement, Oct. 10, 2018

Theft of property (first degree), Oct. 10, 2018

Third degree domestic violence (harassment), Oct. 23, 2020

