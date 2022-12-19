ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Multi-vehicle crash on Alcoa Highway injures 2

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes on Alcoa Highway Thursday night, according to City of Alcoa Spokesperson Emily Assenmacher. The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive. “Two males were injured in the crash, one with serious injuries that was transported to UT...
ALCOA, TN
Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting

HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a North Knox County shooting call Thursday morning, KCSO officials told WVLT News. The situation is still developing; the call reportedly came in to dispatch around 10:40 a.m. Officials did confirm that the incident happened...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Mail theft reported across East Tennessee

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - In Knox Co., a resident snapped a picture of someone opening mail in the wrong mailbox. In Loudon Co., officials with the sheriff’s office said a person drove up to a mailbox and took the mail and packages inside. In Campbell Co., it’s more of the same as Sheriff Wayne Barton elaborated on what exactly opportunistic-minded criminals are on the lookout for.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says

GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed by his father in Thorn Hill Thursday, according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond, dead in a bedroom. Harville said evidence at...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
One dead after Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at Taylor Homes Road near S. Olive Street on Tuesday in Knoxville, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers were already in the area when they heard multiple gunshots nearby. When officers responded, they found a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rural King employee dead after Halls shooting, officials release suspect’s photo

Sheriff Barton has update on mailbox robbers, porch pirates investigation

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the recent mail and package thefts around Campbell County, primarily east of La Follette in the Davis Chapel community. HERE is a related story from Monday with comments from postal officials.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Police in Laurel County searching for missing woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Deputies tell WYMT Bridgett Evans, 45, was last seen off East Laurel Road near the Clay County line at 5 p.m. Tuesday. She is 5′9″ and has brown below shoulder length...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Teen dies after Knoxville shooting, suspects at large

KNOXVILLE, TN

