WXII 12
Snowman contest to celebrate the season at South Lexington School and Developmental Center
LEXINGTON, N.C. — South Lexington School and Developmental Center hosted a snowman contest for students and their families. People could use any material to create their four foot frozen friends. Contestants used beddings, boxes, plates and cups to build their snowmen. "Having this type of event is for families...
rhinotimes.com
County Wants Results For The $10 Million Each Year it Sends To West End
A decade ago, Guilford County government reluctantly gave up a great deal of control regarding the way mental health and substance abuse services were being administered in the county. The county turned most of those duties over to Sandhills Center – a multi-county behavioral health care administrative entity run out...
Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
wschronicle.com
HAWS, City of Winston-Salem break ground on Choice Neighborhoods Initiative
After more than two years of meetings, paperwork and planning, the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative took a giant step forward when representatives from the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem (HAWS) and city officials came together last week to break ground on Phase 1 of the project that is expected to bring affordable housing to areas in the city that need it most.
Carousel Christmas in the Park | Burlington’s historic Dentzel Carousel spins again!
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington's fully restored, historic Dentzel Carousel is back open and ready to take you on a spin!. Thursday, the park hosted a ribbon cutting and a ceremonial first ride to kick off the grand re-opening of its 100-year-old carousel which is now fully renovated. Carousel Christmas...
Greensboro talks possibility of opening new social district on State Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro will discuss opening a second social district Tuesday night at the city council meeting. State Street in Greensboro may soon be another place where you can walk around with alcohol. A social district allows people to bring alcoholic drinks from one participating...
Winston-Salem adding new security measures at city hall
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — When you visit Winston-Salem’s City Hall or the Stuart Municipal Building in the new year, you’ll have to walk through metal detectors or get hand scanned with a wand. “We wanted to make sure we took all the comprehensive steps to protect our employees and the public in our buildings,” Winston-Salem’s […]
WXII 12
Mercy Hill Church to host Christmas at Tanger Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas is just three days away, and one Triad church is making sure you're filled with joy. The Mercy Hill Church will host its Christmas service at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro. The first service is taking place tonight at 7,...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem leaf collection progressing slower than usual
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After delays in leaf collections, the city of Winston-Salem says crews are working to finish up soon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Winston-Salem said in a release that crews are committed to making three collections...
Warming center opening in Lexington, volunteers needed
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County has very limited places designated for people who need a space to stay warm. As of Friday night, there will be two shelters open to escape the cold and grab a meal. When a Lexington church was transformed into a shelter in the past, about 30 families showed […]
Church Street development in Greensboro driving homeowners out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents living in the North Church Street area are sharing the dangers they feel they face when they drive out of their neighborhood. When they heard the city council approved zoning for a development with up to 90 new families moving in beside the last portion of the beltway, they […]
WBTV
Salisbury to receive part of $10.4 Million in funding for on-demand transit services in rural North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $10.4 million from the new Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program (RURAL) to the North Carolina Department of Transportation to support the Mobility for Everyone, Everywhere in North Carolina (MEE NC) Project. The project...
WXII 12
Guilford County stabbing hospitalizes 1, deputies say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering after being stabbed in Guilford County, deputies say. The sheriff's office reported finding the stab victim Tuesday afternoon. They were located on Green Market Court in Greensboro. That person was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies have not released...
Teens charged for death of Main Street Academy student in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two 16-year-old males were taken into custody for the death of a Main Street Academy student, according to police. Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department have continued to investigate the murder of 17-year-old Terrence Mason. On September 13 around 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1200...
rhinotimes.com
Mayor Vaughan Holds Tour Of Pallet Shelter Village
Mayor Nancy Vaughan said that the Pomona Park baseball field may be “the perfect place” for the Pallet shelter village to provide housing for homeless people this winter. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Vaughan had invited councilmembers, City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba, the media and other interested parties to come to the Pomona Park baseball field where the Pallet shelter village is under construction to see the project in person.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 21-22, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507- 508-211645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford- Amherst-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington,. Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,. Stuart, Rocky...
rhinotimes.com
Now Pedestrians Can Walk Across City Lake And Not Get Wet
No longer will walkers who want to get across Koonce City Lake have to swim across. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the City of High Point presented an early Christmas present to the people who enjoy using the park – the city finally opened the much-anticipated greenway bridge across Koonce City Lake.
High Point city council to vote on expanding the downtown social district
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point city leaders want to expand their downtown social district. It allows people to sip an alcoholic drink and stroll downtown with it. The city launched it earlier this year. Leaders say it’s been a major success. Currently, the district's boundaries touch parts...
Alamance Co. employee arrested for stealing drugs at work, using for personal benefit, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A county employee was charged with stealing drugs from the job and using them for his personal benefit in Alamance County Thursday, according to deputies. Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said after a month-long investigation into missing substances from the Alamance County EMS...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Police Department helps to hand out hundreds of Christmas toys
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Members of the Winston-Salem Police Department on Thursday helped give out 1500 toys to 300 local children through a partnership with Marine Corps League. The Toys for Tots giveaway took place in the gym at the Anderson Community Center on Reynolds Park Road.
