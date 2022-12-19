ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

HAWS, City of Winston-Salem break ground on Choice Neighborhoods Initiative

After more than two years of meetings, paperwork and planning, the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative took a giant step forward when representatives from the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem (HAWS) and city officials came together last week to break ground on Phase 1 of the project that is expected to bring affordable housing to areas in the city that need it most.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem adding new security measures at city hall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — When you visit Winston-Salem’s City Hall or the Stuart Municipal Building in the new year, you’ll have to walk through metal detectors or get hand scanned with a wand. “We wanted to make sure we took all the comprehensive steps to protect our employees and the public in our buildings,” Winston-Salem’s […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Mercy Hill Church to host Christmas at Tanger Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas is just three days away, and one Triad church is making sure you're filled with joy. The Mercy Hill Church will host its Christmas service at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro. The first service is taking place tonight at 7,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem leaf collection progressing slower than usual

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After delays in leaf collections, the city of Winston-Salem says crews are working to finish up soon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Winston-Salem said in a release that crews are committed to making three collections...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Warming center opening in Lexington, volunteers needed

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County has very limited places designated for people who need a space to stay warm. As of Friday night, there will be two shelters open to escape the cold and grab a meal. When a Lexington church was transformed into a shelter in the past, about 30 families showed […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Church Street development in Greensboro driving homeowners out

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents living in the North Church Street area are sharing the dangers they feel they face when they drive out of their neighborhood. When they heard the city council approved zoning for a development with up to 90 new families moving in beside the last portion of the beltway, they […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Salisbury to receive part of $10.4 Million in funding for on-demand transit services in rural North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $10.4 million from the new Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program (RURAL) to the North Carolina Department of Transportation to support the Mobility for Everyone, Everywhere in North Carolina (MEE NC) Project. The project...
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County stabbing hospitalizes 1, deputies say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering after being stabbed in Guilford County, deputies say. The sheriff's office reported finding the stab victim Tuesday afternoon. They were located on Green Market Court in Greensboro. That person was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies have not released...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Mayor Vaughan Holds Tour Of Pallet Shelter Village

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said that the Pomona Park baseball field may be “the perfect place” for the Pallet shelter village to provide housing for homeless people this winter. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Vaughan had invited councilmembers, City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba, the media and other interested parties to come to the Pomona Park baseball field where the Pallet shelter village is under construction to see the project in person.
GREENSBORO, NC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 21-22, 2022

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507- 508-211645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford- Amherst-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington,. Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,. Stuart, Rocky...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Now Pedestrians Can Walk Across City Lake And Not Get Wet

No longer will walkers who want to get across Koonce City Lake have to swim across. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the City of High Point presented an early Christmas present to the people who enjoy using the park – the city finally opened the much-anticipated greenway bridge across Koonce City Lake.
HIGH POINT, NC

