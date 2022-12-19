Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Major League Baseball Star Pitcher Surprisingly ReinstatedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Get Swept Off Your Feet By This Newport Beach SteakhouseRebekah BartonNewport Beach, CA
Related
oc-breeze.com
King tides are coming for the holiday week; free sandbags available to residents and businesses.
King tides are coming for the holiday week. Free sandbags are available to residents and businesses at the following locations:. Public Works Yard: 1776 Adolfo Lopez Dr. (8am-5pm) Fire Station 44: 718 Central Ave. 8th Street Beach Parking Lot. Hide Tide Forecast:. Dec 21 6:48 am 6.6′. Dec 22 7:29...
More than 100 street vendors in Santa Ana shut down for selling unsafe food, city says
More than 100 street food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down for selling unsafe food and operating without a proper health permit, the city announced.
oc-breeze.com
Man found shot in Cypress Civic Center parking lot
According to County News, a passerby found a man bleeding in a gray car in the parking lot of the Cypress Civic Center on Tuesday, December 20. The passerby informed police in the Department building nearby. When police investigated, they found a man bleeding inside the car, and a firearm...
1st phase of new 432-unit East Village apartment community slated to open Feb. 1
The development's first phase—a 24-story, 190-unit high-rise of one-, two- and three-bedroom units—is slated to open Feb. 1, while a mid-rise building comprising studios, one- and two-bedroom units is scheduled to open in May or June. The post 1st phase of new 432-unit East Village apartment community slated to open Feb. 1 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
KTLA.com
Los Angeles Housing Authority purchases Crenshaw apartment complex to secure affordable housing for decades
The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, aka HACLA, has completed a multi-million dollar purchase of an apartment complex in Crenshaw with a plan of keeping the rentals affordable for decades. The property is the Residences at Woodlake, an apartment community located at 4555 W. Martin Luther King...
‘Santa Monica is not safe’ banner displayed over 3rd Street Promenade
A group of residents and business owners placed a “Santa Monica is not safe” banner in one of the city’s most popular shopping areas. Video Tuesday morning showed the large banner posted next to the Adidas store at the 3rd Street Promenade where thousands of holiday shoppers and tourists are sure to see it. Just […]
foxla.com
100+ street food vendors in Santa Ana shut down in sweep
SANTA ANA, Calif. - More than 100 sidewalk food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down over the last month and a half "in response to community concerns," Orange County officials announced Tuesday. According to officials, the vendors were "selling food unfit for human consumption," and selling food without a license.
Orange County Cities Struggle To Handle Electric Bike Regulations
Cities throughout south Orange County are increasingly adopting new rules limiting how and when residents can use electric bikes following concerns from residents about their high speed and potential for accidents. While the earliest e-bikes began to show up during the 1990s, they didn’t really become popular until the COVID-19...
oc-breeze.com
NOCCCD Board of Trustees presented with 2022 CAPED Community Recognition Award
The California Association for Postsecondary Education and Disability (CAPED) presented the North Orange County Community College District (NOCCCD) Board of Trustees with the Community Recognition Award at the CAPED President’s Dinner Reception, Awards, and Scholarships in Marina Del Rey, CA on October 24, 2022. A team of NOCCCD faculty and staff were in attendance to receive the award on behalf of the Board of Trustees.
King Tide to hit Orange County beaches
Editor’s note: This story was updated to remove an incorrect term. Forecasters are calling for a large King Tide to hit the Orange County coast this week. It’s expected to hit our shores Thursday but the largest tides, reaching over 7 feet, will arrive on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The […]
Investigation launched into accidental euthanasia of puppy at Baldwin Park Shelter
An investigation was ordered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors as to why a three-month old puppy was accidentally euthanized before an attempt was made to find it a home.
1 dead in Griffith Park crash
One person was killed in a two-car crash in the Griffith Park area Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Forest Lawn Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The site is near Forest Lawn Memorial Park. One victim needed to be rescued from one of the […]
2urbangirls.com
Short-term rental owners exiting city of Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Despite Inglewood’s passage of an ordinance regulating short-term rentals, property owners are now exiting the City due to their properties not passing muster. Two residential housing complexes located at 4821 and 4949 W. Century Blvd were home to residents, many of which were disabled...
LA County, city to ‘link arms’ not ‘point fingers’ on homelessness
The county Board of Supervisors threw its unanimous support Tuesday behind Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ emergency declaration on homelessness, adopting a motion calling for county staff to work arm-in-arm with city officials to address the issue. The show of cooperation — with Bass appearing at the county Hall...
oc-breeze.com
Holiday shopping with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band at Friday Farmer’s Market for MADE by Millworks
Have a magical morning of holiday shopping at Friday Farmer’s Market in Long Beach on Friday, December 23, 2022, from 10am to 1pm! Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band (Holiday Style) will be performing for MADE by Millworks. Get ready to hear holiday favorites with Tropical, Reggae, Latin, Rock’n and Caribbean Grooves.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Mayor Rex Richardson Requests to Declare State of Emergency on Homelessness
In his first act as Mayor of Long Beach, Rex Richardson requested City Manager Tom Modica to bring a declaration of a Citywide State of Emergency on homelessness before the Long Beach City Council at their next meeting on January 10th, 2023. In a letter addressed to the City Manager...
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend… holidays edition!
Some last-minute holiday festivities, including local Hanukkah and Kwanzaa celebrations. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend… holidays edition! appeared first on Long Beach Post.
vcsd.org
Thousand Oaks – Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Police Services
The City of Thousand Oaks has contracted with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for police services since 1964. The East County Police Services and the Thousand Oaks Police Department share a facility that was built in 1988. The facility encompasses 58,000 square feet of space on 11 beautiful acres...
coloradoboulevard.net
Reward Increase for Unsolved Pasadena Murder
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced an increased reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the murder of 27-year-old Ernesto Jimenez in Pasadena. Affectionately known as “Big Ernesto” throughout the community, Mr. Jimenez was shot while...
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
If you’re looking for a place to live in Los Angeles, you’re probably feeling justifiably concerned about the high cost of rent in the LA area. A recent rent report puts the average rent for a studio apartment at $2,237 a month in Los Angeles.
Comments / 0