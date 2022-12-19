ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

Ex-Delano inmate sentenced to federal prison for EDD fraud

By Jason Kotowski
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former inmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Monday to five years and five months in federal prison for his part in a $25 million unemployment insurance fraud scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the first of 18 defendants charged to plead guilty and be sentenced.

Daryol Richmond, 31, admitted stealing personal identifying information and giving it to co-conspirators both in and out of prison through emails and phone calls, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California. The co-conspirators then filed applications for unemployment insurance falsely stating they worked as clothing merchants and handymen and were unemployed due to the pandemic, officials said.

Investigation underway after body discovered on Hwy 99 offramp in Bakersfield

Richmond was responsible for $1.4 million in fraudulent claims and for $382,000 of the $5.5 million that was actually paid out, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The money was used to buy vehicles and jewelry, among other items.

KMJ

3-Striker Sentenced to Life in Prison by Tulare County Judge

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A 27-year-old Tulare County man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of a third strike under California’s Three Strikes Law. Tulare police were called to reports of a man with a gun at an apartment complex around midnight on Nov....
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man who faced attempted murder charge pleads no contest to misdemeanor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced multiple felonies including attempted murder in connection with a shooting has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor, court records show. Yarrico Sanchez, 26, was sentenced to time served on Wednesday after pleading no contest to carrying a concealed gun in public, according to court records. Charges […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to fatally stabbing Hells Angels affiliate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A biker gang member has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 stabbing death of a man affiliated with the Hells Angels, according to court records. Russell Raymond Vannoy faces six years in prison at his Feb. 16 sentencing, prosecutors say. He also pleaded no contest Wednesday to a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 22, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a gang member on parole with ties to southwest Bakersfield. Marshals are looking for Deqwon Thomas, 20. He is a member of the Warlord Piru criminal street gang and has a criminal history that includes assault with a firearm, burglary, evading a peace officer, participating in a criminal street gang and being a gang member in possession of a firearm.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Trafficking case may be referred to federal authorities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges were not filed Tuesday against human trafficking suspects arrested in Bakersfield last week and a prosecutor said the case may be referred to federal authorities. The suspects remained in custody as of 3 p.m., according to inmate records. Erika Garcia, Carlos Manuel Cortez, Yesenia Garcia, Alexis Medina, Angel Meza Silva, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Mistrial after jury deadlocks in stabbing case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A mistrial was declared after jurors deadlocked in the trial of a Lost Hills man accused of stabbing a man in the head and chasing another man with a knife. The jury was unable to reach verdicts Tuesday on five felony charges including two counts of attempted murder filed against Hernan […]
LOST HILLS, CA
KGET

Man convicted of murder in 2017 gang-related shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of all charges, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of a rival gang member in 2017. Angel Gonzales, 27, was found guilty Tuesday and faces life without parole at his February sentencing. Judge Gregory A. Pulskamp found several aggravating circumstances true and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

Visalia Man Receives Life Sentence in Case Worthy of ‘Dateline’

In a case worthy of “Dateline,” a Visalia man has been sentenced to life in prison for strangling his wife to death 16 years ago. Tulare County Judge Nathan Leedy imposed the sentence on Joseph Allen Hughes, 45, on Dec. 16. The sentencing followed Leedy’s finding that Hughes...
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Pool company owner, sons set for February hearing in assault case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing has been postponed two months for a Bakersfield pool company owner and his two sons who authorities say zip-tied and beat a man who attempted to steal from their business. Noting there had already been multiple postponements, Judge David Zulfa on Tuesday said he hopes this is the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

California DOJ investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday’s deadly officer-involved shooting is now under scrutiny at the state capitol. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Wednesday the California Department of Justice will step in to investigate the shooting that left a man dead Tuesday morning. The Bakersfield Police Department says it alerted the DOJ after eight BPD officers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman accused of assault, vandalism during protest gets year in jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading no contest to all charges — including assaulting an officer — filed against her following a protest two years ago in Downtown Bakersfield. Xandria Beltran-Gomez was sentenced Tuesday and also received two years’ felony probation, court records show. She […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

School district sued over crash that killed siblings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The parents of a man and girl killed by an alleged impaired driver are suing Greenfield Union School District, alleging the area where the two were standing when hit was used as a bus stop despite being located “on a high-speed, heavily-traveled roadway.” The suit filed earlier this month by the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman pleads no contest to felony in high-speed chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested after a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County has pleaded no contest to a felony gun charge. Edwina Fowler, 46, pleaded no contest to brandishing a gun to avoid arrest, according to court records. Four other felonies were dismissed. Sentencing is set for Jan. […]
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KGET

9 arrested in connection to human trafficking: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects on suspicion of human trafficking for labor purposes, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy on Dec. 16. The victims ranged from ages 8 to 66, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said at about 12:39 a.m. deputies received several reports of suspicious circumstances […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

