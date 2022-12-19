Read full article on original website
cbs17
Procession planned for fallen Cumberland County deputy; 20+ streets/intersections impacted in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a dozen roads and intersections in Fayetteville will be closed during a Friday procession for a fallen Cumberland County deputy. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect early last Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect in the case has since been arrested.
50-year-old shot, killed in Maxton area, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in the Maxton area. Deputies and homicide investigators were called at 12:43 a.m. Thursday to the 70 block of Old Red Springs Road for reports of a person shot, according to the sheriff’s office. Darrell D. Locklear, 50, of Maxton, […]
WRAL
Family files suit in case of Fayetteville woman killed while driving to church
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — It's been more than two years since 57-year-old Christine Harris was hit and killed on Country Club Drive. "I've been living with this for over two years now ... trying to understand why this has happened," widower Ben Harris told WRAL News. On Thursday, civil rights...
WRAL
1 person dead, 2 injured in second deadly house fire in Cumberland County in 2 days
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A person was found dead Thursday morning when a fire broke out at a large home on Fields Road in Fayetteville around 1 a.m. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said two people were taken to the hospital, and a third person was found dead inside the home.
Robeson County woman found with child holding fentanyl gets 25-year sentence
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County woman who was found with a child holding a bag of fentanyl received a 25-year sentence, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jania Delicia Leggett, 28, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and possessing firearms in furtherance of […]
'I want to know:' Family wants answers after inmate found dead in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. — An inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Monday while serving a 30-day sentence for violating probation for a DWI charge. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old William Surles was found in his bunk. Some of his family...
cbs17
2 dead in house fires less than a day apart in Cumberland County, officials say
VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating two deadly fires within 24 hours in Cumberland County. Investigators said both families were asleep when the fires started. Vander Fire District responded to the latest fire on Fields Road around 1 a.m. Thursday. A two-story home with three people inside caught...
WECT
Man convicted in murder of Columbus Co. deputy being considered for parole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A man convicted in the murder of a Columbus County deputy in 1991 is being considered for parole, according to the N.C. Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission. Michael T. Brown was sentenced to life in prison and an additional 70 years to run consecutively after being...
Up and Coming Weekly
Man charged in robbery investigated by Cumberland deputy who was killed
A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection with the robbery that a Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy was investigating when he was struck by a vehicle and killed, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Antonio Craig Bradley, 39, was arrested Sunday, Dec. 18 in the robbery at...
cbs17
Fayetteville ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ man arrested: police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Another member of the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list was arrested on Tuesday, according to police. On Tuesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information that Raequan Alamin Williams was in the area of the 1900 block of Slater Avenue.
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Moore County
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a train on Thursday in Moore County. The crash happened on North May Street just north of Southern Pines. The person died from their injuries. The Southern Pines fire department and Moore County sheriff's office responded. The circumstances...
cbs17
Fayetteville man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping nabbed in Laurinburg
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping was arrested Thursday. Members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) received information Thursday that 22-year-old Trevon Terrell Hart was in the area of the 500 block of Second Street in Laurinburg.
wpde.com
Homicide investigation underway in Robeson Co., victim identified: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a death in Robeson County early Thursday morning. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded along with Homicide Investigators and Crime Scene Investigators to the 70 block of Corey Road in Maxton in reference to a person shot. Darrell D....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TERMINATED: Former Columbus County Chief Deputy no longer employed
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who previously served as former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s Chief Deputy is now out of a job. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Aaron Herring has been terminated. Herring served as chief deputy...
cbs17
8 arrested in Moore County face heroin, meth, other drug charges
EAGLE SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight people were arrested on various drug charges Wednesday after Moore County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in Eagle Springs. The search took place in the 500 block of Possum Holler Road and came at the end of a...
cbs17
Child dies, others in critical condition after house fire, Cumberland County deputies say
LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a child died and three other family members were critically injured in a fire in Linden early Wednesday morning. At about 1:55 a.m., fire officials said they were called to fire at a mobile home in the 8000...
Up and Coming Weekly
Man charged with exposing himself at Ramsey Street business
A Fayetteville man is charged with exposing himself to an employee at a business on Ramsey Street, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The incident was reported about 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 in the 5000 block of Ramsey Street, according to a news release. The man left the business...
Gov. Cooper responds to WRAL story featuring intense Highway Patrol chase, controversial arrest
On Monday, WRAL Investigates showed you a controversial North Carolina State Highway patrol stop and arrest. We sent our story to Gov. Roy Cooper and he's responded. The governor oversees the Department of Public Safety, which oversees Highway Patrol. We asked Governor Cooper to respond to dash cam video we obtained through a court order.
wpde.com
3 cars, home struck by bullets in Scotland County: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday close to Main Street in the Laurel Hill community of Scotland County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. Dover said three cars and a home were...
