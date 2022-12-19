FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a dozen roads and intersections in Fayetteville will be closed during a Friday procession for a fallen Cumberland County deputy. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect early last Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect in the case has since been arrested.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO