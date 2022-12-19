ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Procession planned for fallen Cumberland County deputy; 20+ streets/intersections impacted in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a dozen roads and intersections in Fayetteville will be closed during a Friday procession for a fallen Cumberland County deputy. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, died after he was hit by a DWI suspect early last Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect in the case has since been arrested.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

50-year-old shot, killed in Maxton area, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in the Maxton area. Deputies and homicide investigators were called at 12:43 a.m. Thursday to the 70 block of Old Red Springs Road for reports of a person shot, according to the sheriff’s office. Darrell D. Locklear, 50, of Maxton, […]
MAXTON, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ man arrested: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Another member of the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list was arrested on Tuesday, according to police. On Tuesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information that Raequan Alamin Williams was in the area of the 1900 block of Slater Avenue.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a train on Thursday in Moore County. The crash happened on North May Street just north of Southern Pines. The person died from their injuries. The Southern Pines fire department and Moore County sheriff's office responded. The circumstances...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping nabbed in Laurinburg

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping was arrested Thursday. Members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) received information Thursday that 22-year-old Trevon Terrell Hart was in the area of the 500 block of Second Street in Laurinburg.
LAURINBURG, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

TERMINATED: Former Columbus County Chief Deputy no longer employed

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who previously served as former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s Chief Deputy is now out of a job. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Aaron Herring has been terminated. Herring served as chief deputy...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Man charged with exposing himself at Ramsey Street business

A Fayetteville man is charged with exposing himself to an employee at a business on Ramsey Street, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The incident was reported about 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 in the 5000 block of Ramsey Street, according to a news release. The man left the business...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

3 cars, home struck by bullets in Scotland County: Deputies

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday close to Main Street in the Laurel Hill community of Scotland County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. Dover said three cars and a home were...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy