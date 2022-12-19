Dallas’ own Yella Beezy just dropped a new flex-heavy anthem right before the holidays with his new “Bad Azz Yella Boy” video. Channeling the southern sound and essence reminiscent of Cash Money and No Limit, Beezy wields a laid-back and melodic flow as he delivers a nonchalant series of boasts with easygoing confidence. In the video, the hitmaking rapper flashes his iced-out jewelry, hopping in his Rolls Royce and bringing even more heat to the flames as he vibes to the track which paints an effortlessly funky portrait of a villain. The new video single is the title track from his recent project Bad Azz Yella Boy.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO