Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers - 12/18/2022
WATCH | Tracking Road Conditions - Grason Passmore. WATCH | Lexington business owners voice concerns over parking changes. Dozens of downtown Lexington business owners, workers and patrons made their voices heard at LexPark’s offices Thursday morning. WATCH | Kentucky Emergency Management prepares for winter weather. Updated: 7 hours ago.
fox56news.com
"No one will be turned away": Emergency cold shelter opens in Georgetown
Sleeping outside during dangerously cold temperatures can be deadly. Fortunately, The Gathering Place in Georgetown is providing space for those who have nowhere else to go. “No one will be turned away”: Emergency cold shelter …. Sleeping outside during dangerously cold temperatures can be deadly. Fortunately, The Gathering Place...
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
WKYT 27
Lexington councilmember-elect helping homeless stay warm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - as life-threatening cold air is expected to hit Lexington, activists are very concerned about the homeless population not having safe places to go. Councilmember-elect Tayna Fogle says she is incredibly concerned about the brutal incoming temperatures and the people who do not have a safe place to call home.
WKYT 27
Lexington police officer surprises woman with home renovation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large police presence at a Lexington home Thursday morning, but not for a reason you might expect. Officer Ryan Holland, with the community’s help, surprised a Lexington woman with a home makeover. Just a few months ago, Sylvania Bell’s home was what...
WKYT 27
LIST: Warming shelters being set up to combat arctic cold
KENTUCKY (WKYT/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of a massive cold front set to arrive in the commonwealth Christmas weekend. The forecast calls for a steep drop in temperatures Thursday night into Friday. To combat this, the Governor said each county should have at least one warming center up and running by Thursday. He also said that the state parks will serve as backup warming centers if needed.
WKYT 27
Lexington business owners voice concerns over parking changes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of downtown Lexington business owners, workers and patrons made their voices heard at LexPark’s offices Thursday morning. They explained their frustrations with a rate hike and the logistical nightmares that come along with an extension of enforcement hours for on-street meters. Incoming Lexington Vice...
WKYT 27
Lexington city leaders join Jewish leaders to light menorah for Hanukkah
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens gathered in the heart of downtown Lexington Tuesday night to light the menorah on the third night of Hanukkah. The overwhelming theme of the night is how to always find the light in any darkness. “Yes, we’ve seen an alarming uptick in antisemitism across the...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic blast
WATCH | Suspect accused of vandalizing Lexington LGBTQ-owned businesses arrested. WATCH | Kentucky Electric Cooperative urges members to be ready for winter weather. WATCH | Kentucky Electric Cooperative urges members to be ready for winter weather. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 17 hours ago. WATCH | Suspect in murder...
WKYT 27
Lexington shoppers pack stores for last-minute items before storm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have seen plenty of people out at grocery stores around Hamburg trying to finish the last of their preparations. The Walmart parking lot is packed with people getting last-minute supplies and Christmas gifts inside to others checking their oil, tire pressure and more. They are...
WKYT 27
Lexington officials say plans are in place as snow, arctic air blow in
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington city officials say plans are in place as snow and arctic air blow in. Thursday afternoon, Streets and Roads Department workers started their 24-hour shifts to keep the roads safe. The city is asking if you see anyone who looks like they may be living...
WKYT 27
Silver Lexington Christmas parade greets seniors
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteers are delivering some holiday spirit to seniors in Lexington. Silver Lexington is making parade stops at 29 senior living communities and nursing homes. Watch the video above to see the parade.
fox56news.com
Propane and fertilizer: Madison Co. residents stock up for extreme weather
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Hunkering down is the theme for the next 24-48 hours. In preparation, many are not just stocking up on food and propane, but for animals as well. On Thursday in Richmond, the Tri-County Fertilizer-Propane store, may be the busiest spot in the whole...
fox56news.com
Man struck by car off MLK Boulevard in Lexington
Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Authorities believe the man may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge. He is in critical condition. Morning weather forecast: 12/22/22. “No one will be turned away”: Emergency cold shelter …. Sleeping...
wymt.com
Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
rejournals.com
NAI Isaac brokers shopping center sale in Lexington
NAI Isaac recently negotiated the sale of Chinoe Shopping Center in Lexington, Kentucky. The center includes 111,835 square feet of retail and office space. Al Isaac, president of NAI Isaac, represented the seller.
WKYT 27
Good Question: How do I know if I should enroll in budget billing with my utility?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We will all be relying on our heating systems over the next few days, but some of us will be paying less than others, at least on this bill. That’s the subject of today’s Good Question. Nancy asks, How do I know if I should enroll in budget billing with my utility?
boonecountydailynews.com
Open! 28 Now Open In Frankfort Through Entire City
Barriers on 28 were removed early afternoon Wednesday December 21 to allow traffic on 28 east of Jackson. All traffic can now travel on 28 west of the Frankfort airport to east of Walmart and beyond. Christmas came early this year for the approximately 20,000 vehicles traveling the vital corridor daily through Frankfort.
WKYT 27
Lexington police urge drivers to be careful this weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are warning drivers to be careful this weekend as we watch winter weather move into the area. Police say they already get a lot of calls for crashes and drunk driving this time of year. They stay that, combined with the weather, could be deadly.
Comments / 3