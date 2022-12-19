Read full article on original website
Suspect Hiding in Attic in Waterville Arrested for Drug Trafficking & Kidnapping
A 31-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Waterville early Monday morning on multiple charges and warrants including drug trafficking, kidnapping, and illegally possessing firearms. Hiding in an Attic Space. Diego Martinez was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant at a residence at 224 County Road in...
Mass. Man Hiding Out In Maine, Along With Folks Who Helped Hide Him, Arrested In Waterville
A handful of state and local law enforcement agencies worked in tandem Monday to track down a wanted man from Massachusetts who's been hiding here in Maine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, said the agencies were working together to locate 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts. Martinez was wanted on several outstanding warrants.
2 more lawsuits allege abuse by priest, nun in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two more people have filed lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by a Roman Catholic clergy member and a nun — both deceased — raising the number to over a dozen since Maine loosened the statute of limitations last year. One of the plaintiffs contended...
Maine Mom Filing Human Rights Complaint Against School That Secretly Coached Daughter Into Gender Change
The mother of a Damariscotta 13-year-old who public school officials encouraged to undertake a gender transition is filing a complaint against the school with the Maine Human Rights Commission. Amber Lavigne, of Newcastle, discovered that Great Salt Bay Community School employees had started to socially transition her daughter into a...
Maine Children’s Home in Waterville received a $100,000 donation for its Christmas Program
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Maine Children’s Home in Waterville received a $100,000 donation today for its Christmas program from Jake Marden of Marden’s Surplus and Salvage. The donation is through Marden’s Red Stocking Program where customers are asked to round up their purchase during checkout at Marden’s stores....
Man wanted for Sabattus standoff, 3 others arrested in Waterville home
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The search has ended for a man who escaped during a standoff with police at a home in Sabattus last month. Police say 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts has been arrested after being found by investigators hiding in an attic space at a house in Waterville.
Man accused of robbing Bangor bank arrested
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been arrested after robbing a Bangor bank Tuesday afternoon. Donovan Steen, 32, has been charged with robbery. Steen robbed the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning without...
Bangor community hosts candlelight vigil for homeless
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor community lit up the night with the most darkness with a candlelight vigil honoring those lost in the past year. The annual event outside the Hope House draws attention to the homelessness crisis in Bangor as the nights grow longer and colder. Bruce Hews...
Machias man sentenced for unlawfully possessing firearm
BANGOR, Maine — A Machias man was sentenced Tuesday at the Bangor U.S. District Court for unlawful firearm possession as a felon. Eric Legare, 37, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release after deputies discovered a gun inside a vehicle Legare was a passenger in, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
Lewiston passes restrictions on where unhoused people can stay overnight
LEWISTON, Maine — On Tuesday evening, the city of Lewiston decided to implement further restrictions on where people experiencing homelessness can stay overnight in the city. The new ordinance bans camping, sleeping, or being on the grounds of any municipal building or property between the hours of 9 p.m....
Maine man critically hurt in Rumford shooting
RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police are investigating a shooting in Rumford. Officers with the Rumford Police Department were first called to a home on Route 2 just before 6:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found 23-year-old Drew McKenna of Rumford with a gunshot wound. He was...
Two Bridges seeing influx of local inmates
Two Bridges Jail Authority has seen a sharp increase in inmates from Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties in recent weeks due to the resumption of full Superior Court dockets. On Dec. 20, Lincoln County Chief Deputy Rand Maker reported the number of local inmates rose from seven to 14. Maker presented the sheriff’s department report during the commissioners’ meeting. He also received commissioners’ approval to buy another six tracking units for the jail diversion program.
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
Seven displaced following Bangor fire
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials say smoke alarms helped prevent a tragic outcome following a fire in Bangor Thursday night. It happened on Fremont Street just before 8:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived they say they found a working fire in the home’s back bedroom. With the help of multiple...
Homeless advocates say situation continues to worsen as "Longest Night" approaches
Advocates for the homeless say the housing and homelessness situation throughout Maine continues to worsen as the beginning of winter approaches. Erin Reed, the Executive Director of the Trinity Jubilee Center which runs a day shelter, says current economic circumstances have seen the number of homeless in the Lewiston-Auburn area grow.
Waterville’s Old Seton Hospital to be Turned into Apartments
According to the Bangor Daily News, the former Seton Hospital tower will be converted into apartments. There are expected to be 67 apartments that would qualify as affordable housing in accordance with Maine Housing standards.
Penobscot County organizations receive $3.4M in ARPA funding
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County awarded nearly $3.4 million in ARPA funding to area organizations Tuesday. Penquis received $2.2 million of that. $1.25 million will got toward a low-income rental project in Millinocket, with the rest spent on single family homes across the county, including workforce housing. Fresh Start...
Stockton Springs mother sentenced for killing toddler son
BELFAST, Maine (WMTW) - A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
A military veteran from Maine asks the community for help
MAINE, USA — A few months ago we shared Stacie Hardy's story as part of our Let's Talk About It, Suicide Special. She is a Navy veteran, originally from Bangor, who experienced sexual assault in the military and tried to take her own life because of the pain it caused her, and now things are becoming more challenging for Hardy.
Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced it’s closing its doors indefinitely. Half Acre Nightclub owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on Facebook. Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success. There were mixed...
