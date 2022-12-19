ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

2 more lawsuits allege abuse by priest, nun in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two more people have filed lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by a Roman Catholic clergy member and a nun — both deceased — raising the number to over a dozen since Maine loosened the statute of limitations last year. One of the plaintiffs contended...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Man accused of robbing Bangor bank arrested

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been arrested after robbing a Bangor bank Tuesday afternoon. Donovan Steen, 32, has been charged with robbery. Steen robbed the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning without...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor community hosts candlelight vigil for homeless

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor community lit up the night with the most darkness with a candlelight vigil honoring those lost in the past year. The annual event outside the Hope House draws attention to the homelessness crisis in Bangor as the nights grow longer and colder. Bruce Hews...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Machias man sentenced for unlawfully possessing firearm

BANGOR, Maine — A Machias man was sentenced Tuesday at the Bangor U.S. District Court for unlawful firearm possession as a felon. Eric Legare, 37, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release after deputies discovered a gun inside a vehicle Legare was a passenger in, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
MACHIAS, ME
wabi.tv

Maine man critically hurt in Rumford shooting

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police are investigating a shooting in Rumford. Officers with the Rumford Police Department were first called to a home on Route 2 just before 6:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found 23-year-old Drew McKenna of Rumford with a gunshot wound. He was...
RUMFORD, ME
boothbayregister.com

Two Bridges seeing influx of local inmates

Two Bridges Jail Authority has seen a sharp increase in inmates from Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties in recent weeks due to the resumption of full Superior Court dockets. On Dec. 20, Lincoln County Chief Deputy Rand Maker reported the number of local inmates rose from seven to 14. Maker presented the sheriff’s department report during the commissioners’ meeting. He also received commissioners’ approval to buy another six tracking units for the jail diversion program.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Seven displaced following Bangor fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials say smoke alarms helped prevent a tragic outcome following a fire in Bangor Thursday night. It happened on Fremont Street just before 8:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived they say they found a working fire in the home’s back bedroom. With the help of multiple...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Penobscot County organizations receive $3.4M in ARPA funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County awarded nearly $3.4 million in ARPA funding to area organizations Tuesday. Penquis received $2.2 million of that. $1.25 million will got toward a low-income rental project in Millinocket, with the rest spent on single family homes across the county, including workforce housing. Fresh Start...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Stockton Springs mother sentenced for killing toddler son

BELFAST, Maine (WMTW) - A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
STOCKTON SPRINGS, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

A military veteran from Maine asks the community for help

MAINE, USA — A few months ago we shared Stacie Hardy's story as part of our Let's Talk About It, Suicide Special. She is a Navy veteran, originally from Bangor, who experienced sexual assault in the military and tried to take her own life because of the pain it caused her, and now things are becoming more challenging for Hardy.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced it’s closing its doors indefinitely. Half Acre Nightclub owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on Facebook. Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success. There were mixed...
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy