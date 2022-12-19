Read full article on original website
Ballester Molina
2d ago
"highest on record, with about 2.4 million migrants" and no sign of slow down. Thank you ABC for keeping it real! We are adults who can make up our own minds how we feel about this.
Allow asylum at ports of entry and mass crossings will end, advocate says
"A typical asylum seeker years ago would go through a port of entry, but they are told these ports of entry are closed to them so they have been pushed to cross unlawfully,"
ABC 15 News
Hundreds of migrants cross gap in Yuma border
YUMA — Hundreds of migrants crossed the border near Yuma on Wednesday. "Now that we're here, we're free," said a Peruvian woman. There were people arriving from all over the world: Peru, Columbia, the Dominican Republic. Some came on their own, and others came with family, but they tell ABC15 they are all searching for the same thing.
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
I was released from Russian jail on same day as Brittney Griner – but the US even made me pay for my own flight home
AN American woman who was released from jail in Russia the same day as WNBA star Brittney Griner has claimed the US government made her pay for her own flight home. Sarah Krivanek, 46, was deported back to her home state of California on December 8, nearly a year after she was arrested for assault against her partner.
Should Arizona pursue a deal to buy a giant amount of water? We have 4 days to decide
Update: The full WIFA board approved a reworded resolution on Tuesday that, it says, allows them to continue the conversation with IDE about this proposed project but does not obligate them to purchase its water. Private investors want Arizona to buy water from what could become the largest ocean desalination plant in North America. ...
skygofly.com
Phoenix International (PHX) Becomes First Ever Airport to Use Rider-Only Autonomous Vehicles
This past Friday marks an important milestone in the history of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, as Waymo has officially launched its first public autonomous vehicle service for the first time ever in a major airport. The service is currently offers travelers the opportunity to use fully self-driving vehicles for...
newsnationnow.com
‘Every city in this country should be concerned’: Yuma mayor
YUMA, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Yuma officials say a jump in flu cases, paired with a migrant surge, is straining the county’s health care resources. On Monday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an administrative stay, which temporarily pauses the expiration of the controversial Title 42 border restriction policy.
Kari Lake vows to 'burn it to the ground' as a judge considers her election lawsuit
On Monday, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge heard arguments on whether to toss out Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging the election. So naturally, on Sunday Lake had a message for Maricopa County and the "crooks" who run elections. ...
Kari Lake's bombshell goes pffft
Kari Lake’s trial is over. The Big Reveal about Arizona’s election is, well …. revealed. Turns out there was no bombshell evidence proving that some nefarious soul over at Maricopa County schemed up a plan to rob Lake of victory. ...
Thirsty Arizona could soon look to the Mexican coast for answers
(The Center Square) – Arizona officials have taken some of the first steps to bring seawater from the Mexican coast to the faucets of Phoenix, even if lawmakers want a more deliberative process. Arizona’s Joint Legislative Water Committee held a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Water Infrastructure...
Mohave County judge considering dismissal of AG candidate Abe Hamadeh suit
Lawyers argued Monday over the merits of a lawsuit filed by Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh challenging the Nov. 8 election results. Oral arguments related to the dismissal of Hamadeh's suit happened before Mohave Superior Court Judge Lee F. Jantzen, who is set to decide whether or not to dismiss the suit by Tuesday afternoon.
Arizona gets serious about piping water from Mexico in nonbinding desalination resolution
A state board tasked with vetting water supply augmentation proposals for Arizona on Tuesday passed a nonbinding resolution in support of a potentially massive seawater desalination plant in Mexico’s Sea of Cortez. A partnership led by Israeli desalination specialists IDE Technologies pitched the multibillion-dollar plan to the Water Infrastructure...
AZFamily
Phoenix city officials celebrate final pipe installation in the Drought Pipeline Project
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a construction project that may have caused you traffic headaches near 32nd Street and Shea in north Phoenix. Eventually the Drought Pipeline Project will be able to provide water to more than 400,000 people in the event of shortages of Colorado River water. It will be able to carry water the city of Phoenix has rights to from the Salt and Verde rivers.
Mohave Daily News
Basin designated non-expansion area by state water chief
KINGMAN — The Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin has been designated as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the first new INA in Arizona in 40 years. The designation will curb expansion of new irrigated acreage within the basin, an important step in stabilizing the...
KOLD-TV
County, city leaders react after Supervisors approve plan to house migrants
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A big box building on Tucson’s southside will be another location where migrants will be sent to when, or if, Title 42 gets lifted. During a meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved renting the building for six months for around $330,000, but leaders say that will probably be extended.
straightarrownews.com
Border Patrol closes highway checkpoint as immigration surges
The Border Patrol shut down a highway checkpoint in the El Paso sector as the number of illegal crossings in the area skyrockets. Photos sent to Straight Arrow News by a source in El Paso show a checkpoint in New Mexico blocked off and unstaffed. The Border Patrol El Paso...
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Arizona: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Flags can come in many different colors and designs and represent many different things. However, one of the most brightly colored and unique flags is undoubtedly the flag of Arizona which depicts a setting sun. Incredibly, this flag was initially designed because an Arizona team was due to take part in a competition and needed a flag to represent them. Read on to learn what this stunning flag represents and when it was created!
Arizona's water crisis is manageable – if we actually do these 3 things
Those of us who talk about Arizona’s water situation often point out that the challenge we face is less daunting than other dilemmas of climate change like sea level rise or an increasing frequency of hurricanes. A dramatic decline in water resources, we say, is manageable, and Arizona has a strong history of water management.
In One Arizona County, Child Protective Services Will Eventually Investigate Two-Thirds of Black Children
In Maricopa County, Arizona, 63 percent of black children are investigated by the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) by the time they turn 18, according to a joint report published this month by ProPublica and NBC News. For white children, the number is only 33 percent. One black mother...
2 Arizona border towns receive millions of dollars to modernize their ports of entry
State and federal officials announced a new round of funding for two southern Arizona ports of entry, one in San Luis and one in Douglas, as the crossings see more traffic than the current aging facilities can accommodate. San Luis I Land Port of entry was awarded $100 million from the Inflation...
