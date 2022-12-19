ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Ballester Molina
2d ago

"highest on record, with about 2.4 million migrants" and no sign of slow down. Thank you ABC for keeping it real! We are adults who can make up our own minds how we feel about this.

ABC 15 News

Hundreds of migrants cross gap in Yuma border

YUMA — Hundreds of migrants crossed the border near Yuma on Wednesday. "Now that we're here, we're free," said a Peruvian woman. There were people arriving from all over the world: Peru, Columbia, the Dominican Republic. Some came on their own, and others came with family, but they tell ABC15 they are all searching for the same thing.
YUMA, AZ
newsnationnow.com

‘Every city in this country should be concerned’: Yuma mayor

YUMA, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Yuma officials say a jump in flu cases, paired with a migrant surge, is straining the county’s health care resources. On Monday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an administrative stay, which temporarily pauses the expiration of the controversial Title 42 border restriction policy.
YUMA, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona gets serious about piping water from Mexico in nonbinding desalination resolution

A state board tasked with vetting water supply augmentation proposals for Arizona on Tuesday passed a nonbinding resolution in support of a potentially massive seawater desalination plant in Mexico’s Sea of Cortez. A partnership led by Israeli desalination specialists IDE Technologies pitched the multibillion-dollar plan to the Water Infrastructure...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix city officials celebrate final pipe installation in the Drought Pipeline Project

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a construction project that may have caused you traffic headaches near 32nd Street and Shea in north Phoenix. Eventually the Drought Pipeline Project will be able to provide water to more than 400,000 people in the event of shortages of Colorado River water. It will be able to carry water the city of Phoenix has rights to from the Salt and Verde rivers.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Basin designated non-expansion area by state water chief

KINGMAN — The Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin has been designated as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the first new INA in Arizona in 40 years. The designation will curb expansion of new irrigated acreage within the basin, an important step in stabilizing the...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

County, city leaders react after Supervisors approve plan to house migrants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A big box building on Tucson’s southside will be another location where migrants will be sent to when, or if, Title 42 gets lifted. During a meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved renting the building for six months for around $330,000, but leaders say that will probably be extended.
TUCSON, AZ
straightarrownews.com

Border Patrol closes highway checkpoint as immigration surges

The Border Patrol shut down a highway checkpoint in the El Paso sector as the number of illegal crossings in the area skyrockets. Photos sent to Straight Arrow News by a source in El Paso show a checkpoint in New Mexico blocked off and unstaffed. The Border Patrol El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Arizona: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

Flags can come in many different colors and designs and represent many different things. However, one of the most brightly colored and unique flags is undoubtedly the flag of Arizona which depicts a setting sun. Incredibly, this flag was initially designed because an Arizona team was due to take part in a competition and needed a flag to represent them. Read on to learn what this stunning flag represents and when it was created!
ARIZONA STATE

