Reality_Czech
3d ago
Looks like an attempt at honest journalism about an important energy issue. Amazing! So refreshing and so much better than the BS we get fed about EVs and Offshore Wind.
casey ballek
3d ago
it would be my opinion this is where they should put there energy no EV batteries are dirty and very expensive
Guest
2d ago
So glad that our largest county taxing entity did not give them a tax break. If it so good it should stand on its own. The solar energy industry is cut down trees and no energy for two more years but got a tax break.
