The Italy and Benetton prop Cherif Traorè has revealed he received a rotten banana as part of the club’s Secret Santa, detailing the incident on social media. The 28-year-old, who was born in Guinea, explained that what hurt him most about the “offensive gesture” was how a number of his teammates reacted with laughter and that he made the incident public in the hope of educating the person behind it.

1 DAY AGO