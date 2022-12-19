Shortcutting homemade fudge with marshmallow creme is one of the oldest candy tricks in the book. We thought, why limit it to chocolate ? This fluffernutter fudge recipe is a play on the peanut butter marshmallow sandwiches we looked forward to most in our grade school packed lunch days. It’s beyond foolproof to make (in 15 minutes!) and would be right at home in a holiday cookie tin. Just be sure to slice it into small pieces; this stuff is capital-S sweet .

150 calories

7g fat

20g carbs

3g protein

18g sugars

2 cups granulated sugar

½ cup whole milk

1½ cups (one 7-ounce jar) plus ¼ cup marshmallow creme, divided

1½ cups creamy peanut butter, divided

Flaky salt, to garnish

1. Line an 8-inch baking dish with parchment paper, leaving two edges with overhang. Grease with butter. Set aside 2 tablespoons of the peanut butter in a small, microwave-safe bowl.

2. In a medium heavy-bottom saucepan, combine the sugar and milk. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. When it comes to a boil, use a silicone spatula to stir the mixture constantly for 3 minutes.

3. Stir in the marshmallow creme and peanut butter until fully combined, then immediately pour into the prepared pan. Working quickly, dollop the remaining marshmallow creme onto the surface of the fudge, then use a paring knife or skewer to swirl it throughout.

4. Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons peanut butter for about 20 seconds in the microwave. Drizzle on top of the fudge; sprinkle with flaky sea salt.

5. Transfer the fudge to the refrigerator to set, about 2 hours. When it’s fully set, use the parchment overhang to remove it from the baking dish. Slice into small pieces. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.