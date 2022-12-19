Read full article on original website
Related
‘Exactly where I belong’: New lawmakers from Allegheny County enter Harrisburg storm
Allegheny County elected four first-time state lawmakers this November. They bring experience with today's hottest political issues. The post ‘Exactly where I belong’: New lawmakers from Allegheny County enter Harrisburg storm appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Westmoreland County Commissioner Doug Chew's unforced error
In 2019, when running for office, Doug Chew made a loud and proud campaign promise. Send him to the courthouse as a Westmoreland County commissioner, and he would take 60% of his paycheck and donate it to the drug court. The people listened. They gave him the job. Like other...
Youngest candidate for Allegheny County executive says she's the front-runner
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another candidate is in the race for Allegheny County chief executive.State Rep. Sara Innamorato is the youngest candidate at age 36, with only four years in the state legislature, but don't underestimate Innamorato. She says she's already the front-runner against the other declared Democrats like Allegheny County Councilwoman Liv Bennett, former county Councilman Dave Fawcett and Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb."I feel like we have built a really broad and diverse coalition that's politically diverse, it's multi-racial," Innamorato said.The Lawrenceville Democrat, who grew up in Ross Township, has the support of Mayor Ed Gainey and Congresswoman-elect Summer Lee.Innamorato,...
Republican State Rep. Gaydos running for Pennsylvania House Speaker
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Allegheny County State Representative Valerie Gaydos (R) is throwing her hat in the ring for House Speaker. Gaydos released a letter saying “I strongly believe I am uniquely positioned to serve as Speaker of the House.” Gaydos is in her fourth term in the State House but says her 25 years […]
cranberryeagle.com
Former Armstrong County elections director sues county
A former Armstrong County director of elections is alleging a civil rights violation, age discrimination and interference with her job in a lawsuit against the county and a contractor. Marybeth Kuznik, of Penn Township, Westmoreland County, filed suit against Armstrong County and an independent contractor hired by the county to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leet Zoning Hearing Board declines to appeal judge's ruling regarding a proposed Quaker Valley High School
The Leet Township Zoning Hearing Board will not appeal an Allegheny County Common Pleas judge’s ruling on a proposed Quaker Valley High School. Its members decided in a 2-0 vote Thursday night to close the book on its part of the process in the school district’s pursuit of a new $100 million school off Camp Meeting Road. Board member Chuck Soman was absent.
Allegheny County man sentenced to jail for role in Capitol riot
A Bridgeville man who pleaded guilty to a felony for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot will serve two months in jail. Kenneth Grayson, 51, was sentenced Monday in federal court, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review. He will also serve two years of supervised release and pay $2,000 restitution.
wtae.com
Fire roiling North Huntingdon home
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch has confirmed that a house in North Huntingdon's Hahntown neighborhood is on fire Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Main Street. The fire chief tells us that two people were displaced, with the Red Cross coming in to help. No injuries occurred because of the fire.
KDKA Investigates: Pandemic nearly doubled defendants waiting for trials in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - They say justice delayed is justice denied. Both here in Pittsburgh and across the country, the pandemic brought the criminal justice system to a virtual standstill, as courtrooms closed to prevent spreading the virus. The courts are open again and trying to catch up, but the backlog of cases is impacting lives nationwide. ...
Following deadly fire, Washington County apartment complex makes change
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A deadly apartment fire in Washington County one year ago is catapulting change for the better when it comes to fire safety. A fire broke out inside the Thomas Campbell Apartments on Dec. 23, 2021, killing one resident and displacing nearly 60 others. On Thursday, a memorial was held in memory of 78-year-old Frances Venen. Staff members, residents and the South Strabane fire department attended. "Venen was a longtime resident of Thomas Campbell Apartments; she is fondly remembered by residents as a person who knew no strangers and had many friends in her life. She lived...
Franco Harris took stand against KKK, former Pittsburgh mayor remembers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not all of Franco Harris' heroics were confined to the football field. There was also a little-known but valiant stand he took in defense of the city of Pittsburgh against the Ku Klux Klan. To most, Harris' greatest moment was the Immaculate Reception itself in Three Rivers Stadium. But to others, his finest hour was at the entrance of the City-County Building in defiance of racial hatred. It was April 1997. Franco had retired from the NFL but Pittsburgh remained his city. When the courts determined the Ku Klux Klan could hold a rally at the City-County Building, he...
nextpittsburgh.com
Residents with disabilities call out Pittsburgh’s non-compliance with ADA
Even before Mayor Ed Gainey hosted a town hall meeting on building a more disability-friendly city, he took steps to address issues for Pittsburgh’s community of people with disabilities. First, he said, he met with department directors to discuss the issues they saw. Then he allocated $300,000 in next...
Pittsburgh Council approves ‘food justice fund’
PITTSBURGH — As part of a multimillion-dollar budget approved this week, Pittsburgh City Council gave the green light to launch a “food justice fund” aimed at making healthy foods accessible. “We have inequitable distribution of healthy food across our city, and we have an opportunity with this...
cranberryeagle.com
3 more charged in $6,000 theft at Cranberry Best Buy
Three men were charged Wednesday in connection to a November incident where more than $5,000 worth of merchandise was removed from the Best Buy in Cranberry Township. Larry A. Jackson II, 26, of Pittsburgh, was charged Dec. 1 with two counts of felony theft by Cranberry Township police for his alleged role in the Nov. 21 incident, where multiple laptops and other items were taken from the store at 1000 Cranberry Square Dr.
Former Southwest Greensburg cop convicted for illegal traffic stop
A former part-time Southwest Greensburg police officer was convicted Tuesday of official oppression for a traffic stop while off duty and in an other jurisdiction. Prosecutors contended James Shaw, 56, of Mt. Pleasant Township initiated a traffic stop in East Huntingdon in October 2020 then followed the same vehicle for more than 10 miles before state police intervened.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Automatic pay raises are unfair to taxpayers
There’s nothing like starting the new year with a hefty pay hike. Sadly, that’s not something most Pennsylvanians will get to experience. It is, however, a benefit of being an elected official. Much of the attention in recent weeks has been centered on state officials — namely the...
Another Cash 5 jackpot winner in Allegheny County
Another Cash 5 winning ticket has been sold locally in Allegheny County. A ticket sold for Monday’s drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-7-17-18-39 to win the $250,000 jackpot.
Sewickley public works director eager to work for hometown
Sewickley native Brian Gebhart was recently hired as the borough’s public works director. He leads a seven full-time employee department tasked with maintaining the little more than one-square-mile town’s infrastructure. “I’ve been here my entire life,” Gebhart said. “I was born here, raised here. It’s a great opportunity...
River Valley School District receives $200,000 state grant
The Pennsylvania Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) recently awarded the River Valley School District a $200,000 grant to prepare students for electrical careers in residential, commercial, industrial, and lineman occupations. The district serves a portion of northern Westmoreland County and approximately 1,500 students in southern Indiana County. The River Valley School District plans to use […] The post River Valley School District receives $200,000 state grant appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Pittsburgh schools enter long-delayed pact with police
Pittsburgh Public Schools is entering into a Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] with the City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police with an aim to foster a relationship of cooperation and mutual support to maintain a safe school environment. PPS board members approved the MOU during Wednesday’s legislative meeting. The purpose...
Comments / 1