Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff's Office reports multiple crashes due to icy weather
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With forecasted freezing weather conditions hitting the area, the Lane County Sheriff's Office is warning Lane County residents how dangerous road conditions are. Freezing rain has made the roadways in Lane County unsafe Thursday evening, and weather conditions are expected to persist through the night.
KVAL
Marion County Sheriff's Office investigating a deadly shooting outside of Woodburn
WOODBURN, Ore. — Deputies found someone dead after responding to reports of a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon just outside of Woodburn, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived at the 900 block of South Pacific Highway at about 3 p.m. and found a person had died. Detectives...
KVAL
Salem woman killed in hit-and-run, dragged several hundred feet by car
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem woman was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening, said police. At around 5:30 p.m. on December 20, Salem police received reports of an injured woman in the roadway on Madrona Avenue. Police arrived at Madrona AV and Woodbridge CT, where they located evidence of...
KVAL
Semi-truck jackknifed on I-5 northbound, near Coburg exit
COBURG, Ore. — Traffic is stalled on both the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 Thursday night due to several crashes that were caused by freezing weather conditions. Latest Forecast | Eugene Police share ways to stay safe driving in cold wet weather. Among them, a semi-truck jackknifed...
KVAL
Sheriff: Driver dies after Jeep crashes into tree
EUGENE, Ore. — Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received report of a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 88000 block of Tiki Lane off Deerhorn Road. Deputies discovered a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and sole...
KVAL
Semi carrying mail, two pickups collide on exit ramp to I-5 rest stop near Cottage Grove
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A semi carrying mail and two pickups collided on the exit ramp to a rest stop off of Interstate 5 Wednesday morning near Cottage Grove. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at the northbound rest stop at milepost 178 on I-5. Oregon State Police and...
KVAL
Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'
EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
KVAL
Lane County Public Works closes Prairie Road at Irving Road due to multi-car crash
Icy road conditions lead to a multi-car crash on Prairie Road at the intersection of Irving Road. The best place to be right now is home and off the roads,” said Lane County Road Maintenance Manager Orin Schumacher. “We have crews out tonight and they are all reporting hazardous driving conditions – mostly thanks to a build up of ice on road surfaces.
KVAL
Early morning house fire in Eugene started in garage
EUGENE, Ore. — Several crews were called out early Wednesday morning for a house fire in Eugene. The call came in as smoke in the area but was found to be a fully involved house fire at 1521 Taney Street when crews arrived. The fire was first found in...
KVAL
Police: I-5 traffic stop leads K9 to discovery of suspected cocaine
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Linn County, Oregon State Police reported. Just after 1 p.m. Monday, an OSP senior trooper stopped a passenger car for following too close on I-5 northbound near milepost 219.
KVAL
Cottage Grove police officers exonerated in use of force complaint investigation
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The City of Cottage Grove has released the findings of an investigation into a use of force complaint filed against the Cottage Grove Police Department in the September 1, 2022 arrest of Alexander Harrelson, seen waving a sword in public. In a press release, the...
KVAL
Salem arson suspect facing additional charges in four fires
SALEM, Ore. — A man arrested for a late night fire at the BottleDrop in Salem Saturday night has is now facing additional charges related to three more fires set in that same night, Salem Police said in a press release. 28-year-old Leonardo Hernandez-Cruz was arrested and charged Sunday...
KVAL
City of Eugene to delay opening of public offices and facilities Friday
EUGENE, Ore. — Due to freezing rain and hazardous road conditions, the City of Eugene announced that they will delay the opening of community centers, libraries, public facilities, and administrative offices, until 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 22. The city says that 911, Fire and Emergency Services will continue to...
KVAL
Benton County Circuit Court closed through December 26
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — A press release stated on Thursday, December 22, as of 3:00 p.m., the Benton County Circuity Court will remain closed through Friday, December 23 and will reopen Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The court says scheduled matters that are affected by this closure will be reset...
KVAL
Abandoned, crashed car in Eugene receiving attention across the country
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): "Investigators are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon and have spoken with the owner," the Moscow Police Department said. "The vehicle was involved in a collision and subsequently impounded. The vehicle is registered out of Colorado and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations. The public is asked to stop contacting the owner."
KVAL
Police: Crashed car found in Oregon has no connection to Idaho quadruple murder
EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) — Authorities in Idaho announced on Tuesday a white Hyundai Elantra involved in a crash in Oregon has no connection to the quadruple murder of four college students in mid-November. The Eugene Police Department said they were initially made aware of the car during the weekend...
KVAL
Lane County, coastal Oregon area DMVs closed due to severe weather conditions
SALEM, Ore. — DMV offices in the Lane County and coastal Oregon area DMVs are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon Friday, December 23 due to severe weather and road conditions. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES | WEATHER CAMERAS. Cottage Grove DMV -- 142 Gateway Blvd., Cottage Grove, Lane County.
KVAL
City of Eugene monitoring icy conditions, readying response
EUGENE, Ore. — The city of Eugene is preparing for a potential ice storm, designating seven trucks to assist in ice management on the roads. Public Works spent Wednesday night sanding priority roads and will monitor the conditions for Thursday night into Friday morning. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES |...
KVAL
Eugene Police share ways to stay safe driving and biking in cold wet weather
EUGENE, Ore. — With an Ice Storm Warning in effect for the southern Willamette Valley, the Eugene Police Department has issued a list of ways drivers and bikers can stay safe in wet, cold conditions. "Conditions on the roadway can change in the blink of an eye. What was...
KVAL
City of Eugene declares ice/snow emergency, parking ban in effect on priority routes
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene declared Thursday, December 22, an ice and snow emergency, effective immediately. The city has put an emergency parking ban in effect along designated snow emergency routes. According to a press release, the ordinance prohibits parking along streets that are designated as snow...
Comments / 0