ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

Lane County Sheriff's Office reports multiple crashes due to icy weather

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With forecasted freezing weather conditions hitting the area, the Lane County Sheriff's Office is warning Lane County residents how dangerous road conditions are. Freezing rain has made the roadways in Lane County unsafe Thursday evening, and weather conditions are expected to persist through the night.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Salem woman killed in hit-and-run, dragged several hundred feet by car

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem woman was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening, said police. At around 5:30 p.m. on December 20, Salem police received reports of an injured woman in the roadway on Madrona Avenue. Police arrived at Madrona AV and Woodbridge CT, where they located evidence of...
SALEM, OR
KVAL

Semi-truck jackknifed on I-5 northbound, near Coburg exit

COBURG, Ore. — Traffic is stalled on both the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 Thursday night due to several crashes that were caused by freezing weather conditions. Latest Forecast | Eugene Police share ways to stay safe driving in cold wet weather. Among them, a semi-truck jackknifed...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Sheriff: Driver dies after Jeep crashes into tree

EUGENE, Ore. — Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received report of a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 88000 block of Tiki Lane off Deerhorn Road. Deputies discovered a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and sole...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'

EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Lane County Public Works closes Prairie Road at Irving Road due to multi-car crash

Icy road conditions lead to a multi-car crash on Prairie Road at the intersection of Irving Road. The best place to be right now is home and off the roads,” said Lane County Road Maintenance Manager Orin Schumacher. “We have crews out tonight and they are all reporting hazardous driving conditions – mostly thanks to a build up of ice on road surfaces.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Early morning house fire in Eugene started in garage

EUGENE, Ore. — Several crews were called out early Wednesday morning for a house fire in Eugene. The call came in as smoke in the area but was found to be a fully involved house fire at 1521 Taney Street when crews arrived. The fire was first found in...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Salem arson suspect facing additional charges in four fires

SALEM, Ore. — A man arrested for a late night fire at the BottleDrop in Salem Saturday night has is now facing additional charges related to three more fires set in that same night, Salem Police said in a press release. 28-year-old Leonardo Hernandez-Cruz was arrested and charged Sunday...
SALEM, OR
KVAL

City of Eugene to delay opening of public offices and facilities Friday

EUGENE, Ore. — Due to freezing rain and hazardous road conditions, the City of Eugene announced that they will delay the opening of community centers, libraries, public facilities, and administrative offices, until 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 22. The city says that 911, Fire and Emergency Services will continue to...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Benton County Circuit Court closed through December 26

BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — A press release stated on Thursday, December 22, as of 3:00 p.m., the Benton County Circuity Court will remain closed through Friday, December 23 and will reopen Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The court says scheduled matters that are affected by this closure will be reset...
KVAL

Abandoned, crashed car in Eugene receiving attention across the country

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): "Investigators are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon and have spoken with the owner," the Moscow Police Department said. "The vehicle was involved in a collision and subsequently impounded. The vehicle is registered out of Colorado and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations. The public is asked to stop contacting the owner."
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

City of Eugene monitoring icy conditions, readying response

EUGENE, Ore. — The city of Eugene is preparing for a potential ice storm, designating seven trucks to assist in ice management on the roads. Public Works spent Wednesday night sanding priority roads and will monitor the conditions for Thursday night into Friday morning. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES |...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy