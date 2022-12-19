Read full article on original website
chaosmomof4
3d ago
We feed prisoners for free tax money. We should feed our kids with this money also! No child should worry about not having a lunch or a breakfast
Reply(9)
9
Related
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Egan Awarded $2.45 Million by Connecticut Health Horizons Initiative
Fairfield, CT - Fairfield University Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies has been awarded $2.45 million from the Connecticut Health Horizons initiative, a three year higher education program launched by Governor Ned Lamont. The program is designed to address the shortage of nursing and behavioral health providers in the state of Connecticut.
First holiday season for free prison calls in Connecticut
This is the first Christmas that Connecticut prisoners can make and receive phone calls for free. The state was the first to stop charging for calls.
branfordseven.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Connecticut using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Feds Give Approval To Low-Income Health Insurance Plan
The federal government has approved a $40 million plan that will help Connecticut residents who fall into the health insurance affordability gap. The plan, dubbed Covered Connecticut, will help provide insurance premium coverage for those who make too much money to be covered through Husky, yet not enough to afford a subsidized plan on the exchange.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Connecticut (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Connecticut. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Connecticut. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Eyewitness News
New program to support at-home childcare providers
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new program is helping provide more support to at-home childcare providers. This will help more families in Connecticut. “When I started as a provider coming from the classroom I felt really pigeonholed and not being able to touch base with other providers,” said Cureene Blake, owner of Aalia and Ricardo Family Childcare.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT
The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
hk-now.com
New Laws Taking Effect in Connecticut on January 1, 2023
(December 20, 2022) —With a new year comes new laws going into effect after work completed in recent years by legislators at the State Capitol. Among the new state laws to go into effect in 2023 are several policies to support children’s health and wellness:. The state’s “Bottle...
WMUR.com
Dartmouth Coach bus struck by bullet while on highway in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating after a Dartmouth Coach bus was hit by a bullet on a highway. Investigators said it happened last Friday on Interstate 91 in Connecticut while the bus was traveling to New York City. The vice president of Concord Coach Lines said there was...
Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to
Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
NBC Connecticut
2 Top Department of Consumer Protection Officials Are Leaving Their Roles
Both the commissioner and deputy commissioner announced they're leaving their roles at the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP). Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Commissioner Michelle Seagull is planning to step down early next year "to pursue other professional opportunities." The governor said Seagull is staying in the position over the...
This Hartford Eatery Serves Best Fried Calamari In CT, Report Says
An upscale Connecticut steakhouse was named the eatery that serves the best calamari in the state in a new ranking from Eat This, Not That. On Friday, Nov. 18, the website published its list of the restaurants that serve the best fried calamari in all 50 states. According to the...
Lamont extends declaration enabling continued federal support for food and housing
HARTFORD, Conn. — The declaration allowing the state to continue receiving federal support for food and housing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was extended through next summer, the governor's office announced Tuesday. In a statement, Gov. Ned Lamont said the support Connecticut receives from the federal government provides funds...
NHPR
Where CT stands on RSV, flu and COVID-19 infections before the holiday weekend
Heading into the height of winter holiday travel, respiratory illnesses remain on the rise in Connecticut. Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, appears to have peaked. But influenza and COVID-19 cases are ticking up. Compared to roughly a month ago, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut increased by around 50%. Hospitalizations remain lower than rates at this time last year.
More CT seniors face homelessness
Senator Richard Blumenthal met in Norwalk with seniors facing eviction, amid what the Connecticut Democrat calls a senior housing crisis facing older Americans.
southarkansassun.com
Connecticut Lawmakers Urged To Make $250 Per Child Tax Credit Permanent
The state of Connecticut’s lawmakers are urged to make the $250 per child tax credit permanent. The advocates of this program believe that it is a need to extend the Child Tax Credit to help families bear the rising costs of living, says Fuller. The state of Connecticut’s child...
betheladvocate.com
Governor Lamont Activates Severe Cold Weather Protocol From Friday to Monday
Report by Paula Antolini, December 21, 2022, 9:48AM EDT. (HARTFORD, CT) – On 12-20-22 Governor Ned Lamont announced that based on a weather forecast indicating that Connecticut may experience below-zero wind chills over the weekend, he will be activating the state’s severe cold weather protocol beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022, and remaining in effect through 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022. This is the first time the protocol is being enacted during the 2022-2023 winter season.
wiltonbulletin.com
40+ new businesses coming to Connecticut in 2023 (and beyond)
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While 2022 saw several businesses close, 2023 is expected to bring brand new restaurants, grocery stores and retail locations to the Nutmeg State. Here are some of the major new businesses that will be coming to Connecticut next year...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Deputy To Leave Before Cannabis Sales Start
Andrea Comer, a Consumer Protection Department official and central figure in the rollout of Connecticut’s adult-use cannabis market, will leave the agency at the end of the month in order to serve as chief of staff to incoming state Treasurer Erick Russell. Comer’s departure, first reported Monday by Hearst...
Comments / 29