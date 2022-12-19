Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Blizzard Warning in effect: Here's the latest
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek. ...Dangerous Wind Chills and Whiteout Conditions Still Coming... .Snow was pushing east of the area with new snow totaling about 3 to 5 inches. Northwest winds are on the increase across northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, gusting to 30 mph already, causing drifting snow and dangerous wind chills. Wind chill values in southeast Minnesota are already 30 to 40 below zero. Winds will increase even more tonight and remain very strong through Friday night. The likelihood of 50 mph wind gusts has increased in Wisconsin from Interstate 90 and north, prompting a Blizzard Warning for Friday and Friday night. Whiteout conditions and significant drifting are expected in areas, especially in open, rural areas across parts of Wisconsin, southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Gusts of 40 to 55 mph are expected depending on your location. With these dangerous wind chills, frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions
Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons. In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
wuwm.com
What did 'Wisconsin Death Trip' miss?
Almost 50 years ago, the book Wisconsin Death Trip came out. It was the work of non-fiction writer Michael Lesy, a graduate student at Rutgers University. He’d encountered what he viewed as haunting photos from Black River Falls, a small town in western Wisconsin. Taken between 1885-1940, the glass photo negatives were kept in the archives of the Wisconsin Historical Society.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Governor declares energy emergency
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #181 declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. Due to the below-average temperatures, accumulating and blowing snow throughout the state, deliveries of liquid fuels for home heating shipped by truck, barge, and particularly rail, are limited. Additionally, since Wisconsin had several weather-related power outages recently, and more could occur from this weather event due to downed trees and ice on lines, eliminating barriers for energy emergency responders is essential, especially for out-of-state line workers.
People Are Blasting This Guy On TikTok For Butchering Minnesota Town Names
I was mindlessly scrolling through TikTok the other day when I saw a video come up about 'The Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Minnesota.' Ok, you've got my attention. A guy wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and balaclava simply lists off in order the cities that are the most dangerous in Minnesota. I'm not sure where he got his facts from. I see he's done it to other states.
This Is The Biggest House In Wisconsin
The master bedroom alone is 5,000-square-feet.
Do You Know What Minnesota’s Newest City Is?
There are about 912 cities in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Do you know which one is the newest?. The state of Minnesota is the 12th largest state in area, the 22nd most populous with over 5 million people, and was established in 1858. There is some debate on which city is the oldest in Minnesota.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 22-23, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that is impacting southern and southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) -- totals that will change. Verona, 5. Portage, 3.1. Beaver...
Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin
The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday
(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin hoops cancels upcoming game amid frigid weather conditions
Wisconsin basketball won’t be playing its latest game at the Kohl Center. The state of Wisconsin will be bracing for a snowstorm in the coming days, which could bring blizzard conditions and potentially have power knocked out. Along with that, the Badgers will not be playing their game against Grambling State, announcing it has been canceled as of Thursday morning.
nbc15.com
Some Wisconsin health clinics announce weather-related closures
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Wisconsin health systems announced weather-related closures for Thursday night and Friday amid the heavy snow and frigid temperatures. All UW Health hospitals and clinics are set to remain operating Friday. According to the health system, it has worked to convert in-person appointments Friday to telehealth visits when possible. Patients who have questions about their appointments should call their clinic or use MyChart to contact their provider.
KEYC
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Do not travel! A Blizzard Warning is now in effect for much of Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. 40 to 50 mph wind gusts combined with the 6 to 12 inches of fluffy, light snow that has fallen over the past week will create whiteout blizzard conditions through Saturday morning. Travel will be impossible, especially in rural areas. Visibility and travel conditions will continue to deteriorate throughout the night, with the strongest wind and worst travel conditions likely late tonight through Friday into Friday night. In addition to the blizzard, we will also be dealing with an extremely dangerous -35° to -45° wind chill. If you must travel, have a cell phone and charger, extra clothing, and a full tank of gas. If you do get stranded, do not leave your vehicle. Travel conditions will slowly improve on Saturday; however, there will be a lot of drifts. It could take a day or two to clear roads and get things back to normal. This is a long duration, life-threatening winter weather event. Please take it seriously. Don’t travel if you don’t have to, and stay tuned for updates. The KEYC Weather Team will be working through the holiday weekend, keeping you up to date on this dangerous winter storm.
Look: Coyote rescued from basement at Wisconsin construction site
Animal services officers in Wisconsin rescued a coyote that wandered onto a construction site and became trapped in the basement.
Billions in stimulus money still available for Wisconsin homeowners and renters
Photo of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Wisconsin residents pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin
The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
wpr.org
Author and journalist details a "Wisconsin Death Trip" for 2022
The author of a recent Vanity Fair article documented rising paranoia and militantism from some he spoke with in Wisconsin. We speak with the writer and journalist about his recent trip through the state.
wlip.com
Wisconsin Gov. Evers opposes GOP flat income tax cut plan
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is promising to veto any flat income tax cut plan passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, favoring instead his proposal to reduce taxes for the middle class by 10%. In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, Evers came out against an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
No Surprise Act; protections gap exposed by ambulance bill
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The No Surprises Act brought sweeping consumer protections to medical billing. Yet, one heart-attack survivor in West Allis tells Contact 6, he’s surprised by what the law does not cover. Michael James has grown tired of surprises. First, he survived a heart attack and stent...
doorcountydailynews.com
Proposals for Potawatomi Tower to be shared January 12th
You will be able to see what could be in store for the observation tower at Potawatomi State Park at a virtual hearing next month. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced on Thursday it would be holding the informational session on January 12th at 6 p.m. In April, Governor Tony Evers and then-Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole said the state selected GRAEF to move forward with the next phase of the project, which included providing the state with design options. The announcement drew criticism at the time because it did not address what could be done in the short-term to preserve the structure, which will have to go through at least one more winter subjected to the elements. Melissa Van Landuyt from the DNR says residents will be able to share their thoughts online following the presentation.
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0