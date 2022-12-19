Read full article on original website
Dr.Dizrespect
3d ago
well he should of have finish his Hennessy bottle at his crib! 😬 I bet he wont b doing that again.....
Reply
6
Damian G
3d ago
Just sad!! Rip to the family! May they rest in peace! And find happiness Marry Christmas to y’all!
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
CenterPoint Energy urges Houston residents to take precautions ahead of winter stormEdy ZooHouston, TX
Related
mocomotive.com
Sentencing in deadly hit and run
A Navasota man, Matthew Brian Davis, age 37, who fled the scene of a deadly accident was sentenced to over a decade in prison by a Montgomery County Jury Thursday, Dec. 8. Davis, who was an unlicensed and uninsured driver, pled guilty to Accident involving Personal Injury or Death. His request for probation was denied after the jury heard evidence of Davis having a long history of being ticketed for illegally driving commercial vehicles, failing to pay child support.
18-year-old wanted for allegedly shooting 2 men to death in SW Houston is arrested in Louisiana: HPD
Anthony Palacios and Ivan Rojas were found shot to death in the parking lot of a convenience store on Nov. 17. More than a month later, the suspect is in custody.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Teen found dead in motel room, police find man’s body in abandoned store, man gets only 90 days for ex’s death
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Deputies releasing more details in an ongoing murder investigation of a 16-year-old boy who was found dead in a motel room. Tyrone Fiamahn was found dead on Monday night from gunshot wounds...
proclaimerscv.com
16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead For Several Days At A Motel, Deputies Say
16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead For Several Days At A Motel, Deputies Say. Houston– A thorough investigation has been done after the authorities found a dead body at the Regency Inn Motel. The body was owned by a poor 16-year-old young man. He was found dead on a Monday night, according to the reports of the Harris County Sheriff’s office.
21-year-old arrested in connection with death of man shot in his Channelview home, HCSO says
It's unclear what led to the shooting, but on the night of the incident, the victim's father said he saw a man running from his son's room and into a getaway car.
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
ktalnews.com
BCPD: Murder suspect shoots self after police chase
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Bossier City are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman at the Parkland Villa apartments Tuesday night. According to BCPD, officers were called to the apartment complex in the 3000 block of Shed Road around 9 p.m. and arrived to find a 43-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport where she was pronounced dead.
Daycare worker who worked in several facilities was arrested and charged for indecency with a child
Investigators said the daycare worker had access to kids through his employment or volunteer work at multiple daycares, churches, and school districts in the Houston area.
Woman critically injured in hit-and-run while trying to catch bus in northwest Houston, police say
According to police, the woman had just gotten off the bus and was crossing the street in a hurry to catch another one when she was hit.
fox26houston.com
Deadly Houston bar shooting suspect turns himself in to police
HOUSTON - A man connected to a deadly shooting outside a Houston bar has turned himself in to police. Quanell X was with Brandon McKinney on Wednesday morning when he walked into HPD headquarters downtown. He was wanted for murder, accused of killing a woman outside a bar in Montrose...
cbs19.tv
POLICE: 'Armed and dangerous' suspect in overnight Tyler shooting surrenders to authorities
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says a suspect in an overnight shooting has surrendered to authorities. According to the TPD, around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 2400 block of Sherwood St. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived,, they found a juvenile male who had been shot multiple times.
Crime & Courts
Crime & Courts Subhead Arrests News Staff Wed, 12/21/2022 - 07:33 Image ...
Family of inmate who died while in custody ask for answers after manner of death ruled as homicide
The inmate's mother said she found out her son's condition from a doctor, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office refutes the claim and said she was contacted by an advocate.
18-year-old charged with capital murder after 2 men killed in close-range shooting in SW Houston
Houston police are searching for the suspect over a month after a 19-year-old and a 29-year-old were found dead in a store parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend in head outside bar in Montrose area
Police say the shooting happened after an argument. The suspect, who is the woman's boyfriend, got away.
ktalnews.com
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. According to authorities, just before 1:20 a.m., a Shreveport man was driving a white 2016 Nissan SUV on I-57 in Illinois when he crashed into a semi. Officials say the 18-wheeler and SUV were headed north through a construction zone when their lanes merged and the SUV made contact with the truck.
What could go wrong? Waller cops pulling over drivers to hand out gift cards
Not all are thrilled by the gesture, some questioning its safety and legality.
fox26houston.com
Houston house fire: 2 dead after blaze at home on Hemlock St
HOUSTON - Two people are dead after an early morning house fire in southeast Houston, officials say. The fire department responded to the 7100 block of Hemlock around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report that some people may be trapped in a fire. When they arrived, there was heavy fire...
fox26houston.com
Package thefts continue locally, nationwide
HOUSTON - A reminder for you as we near Christmas, package thefts are on the rise. We've reported on numerous here in Houston and nationwide, 260 million packages have been stolen in the past year, which is up from the year before. So what can you do?. Set up text...
Click2Houston.com
Harris Co. jail saw record number deaths in 2022 after new case reveals 31-year-old died by homicide while in-custody
HOUSTON – A family has been searching for answers since their loved one mysteriously died while in custody at the Harris County Jail back in March. According to the family, 31-year-old Evan Lee was found to be unresponsive at the jail and was later transported to Ben Taub Hospital.
Comments / 28