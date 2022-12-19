Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Argyle Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Oct. 3 at 6:26 p.m., a caller reported seeing a man alone in a vehicle by the soccer fields at Liberty Christian School who appeared to be recording children. The caller thought it was suspicious that the man was still there after the games were over. The responding officer spoke to the man and found out he was playing games on his phone while his son coached the soccer game.
Flower Mound Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Oct. 18 at 1:53 p.m., a 27-year-old woman reported that she was assaulted by her 36-year-old boyfriend because he was upset that she went to the grocery store without telling him. She also had an injury stemming from when he had allegedly punched her in the face two days earlier. He was arrested on suspicion of continuous family violence.
Highland Village Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Oct. 27 at 4:46 p.m., police responded to a report from the 900 block of Briarwick Lane that a juvenile was sexually assaulted by a known juvenile offender. After investigation, the juvenile offender was detained and transported to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center, and the case was filed with Denton County.
Northlake Police Blotter
The Northlake Police Department made 28 arrests from October 19 through November 14, answered 317 calls for service, took 46 reports and worked 20 accidents. Here are some recent police calls:. October 20 – Officers were dispatched to the 1200 blk of FM 407 regarding a reckless driver. A description...
Mesquite deadly shooting a result of road rage, police say
MESQUITE, Texas - The Mesquite Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting from over the weekend that they believe happened due to road rage. 27-year-old Francisco ‘Jaime’ Garcia-Torres from Farmer's Branch was shot and killed on Sunday, Dec. 18 between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. Mesquite police say...
Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
Three Fort Worth police officers terminated over separate incidents
FORT WORTH, Texas — Three Fort Worth police officers have been terminated for separate incidents following administrative investigations, the department announced Wednesday. The officers were terminated last week. "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal...
23-year-old man in custody after North Richland Hills SWAT standoff
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — A domestic incident led to an hours-long standoff between SWAT team members and a suspect who was eventually taken into custody in North Richland Hills on Wednesday. Police received the call at about 11:30 a.m. regarding the domestic issue, with officer beginning work to...
Driver dies in crash after running stop sign in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died following a car crash in Arlington Wednesday morning.At approximately 7:57 a.m. Dec. 21, Arlington police responded to a car crash on the 400th block of N. Oak Street at W. North Street.Investigators determined a Mercedes Metris van was traveling westbound through the intersection on North Street when a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound ran a stop sign and struck its side.Witnesses told officers that the window of the Malibu was "partially obscured" as the driver ran the sign.The driver of the Malibu was injured upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. They have since been identified as 29-year-old Kristian E. Alvarado.The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Driver in fatal hit-and-run is now jailed in Fort Worth
About two weeks after a Bedford woman was run over and killed in Fort Worth – her accused killer has now been captured and is facing a string of charges.
Homicide on 4800 Bismark Drive
On December 19, 2022, at about 9:06 PM, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 4800 block of Bismark Drive. When officers arrived, they found Marktwon Daniell Hicks, 38, suffering from a stab wound. Hicks was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 226542-2022.
Two women charged with capital murder in slaying of woman found dead near Lancaster
Two women are locked up in Dallas County, accused of capital murder in the death of a woman whose remains were found near Lancaster four months ago.
Five Teens Shot at Dallas Convenience Store
Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who shot five people at a 7-Eleven Friday night. Officers responded to the shooting call that occurred just after 9 p.m., police said. The shooting happened near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Officers found five minors wounded from...
Missing 77-year-old Dallas man found safe, police say
DALLAS — A 77-year-old man who went missing early Thursday morning has been found safe, police say. The department say it had been looking for Lawrence Edward Williams after he was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Other local news:
Homicide on 800 N Westmoreland Road
On December 17, 2022, at about 5:36 PM, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 800 block of N Westmoreland Road. Officers found the victim, Ruben Alvarado-Montano, a 52-year-old man, in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 225162-2022.
Rockwall County jury sentences local man to 20 years on drug charges
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 19, 2022) A Rockwall County jury has convicted former Rockwall resident, Robert Procsal Jr., 46, of the 1st degree felony offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver Tetrahydrocannabinol and the State Jail Felony offense of Possession of Marijuana (approximately four pounds). One hour after retiring to deliberate on punishment, the jury sentenced Procsal Jr. to twenty (20) years in a Texas prison on the Possession with Intent to Deliver case and two (2) years on the Possession case.
Parents of Sex-Trafficking Victim Who Was Snatched at Mavs Game Fume at Officials
The family of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted at a Dallas Mavericks game and victimized in a sex-trafficking scheme in April are still furious with how they say stadium authorities and local officials botched the investigation. According to surveillance footage witnessed by the family, their daughter circled the Mavs stadium with unknown men, passing multiple security guards—even after her father, Kyle Morris, reported her missing. “I guess I am confused and frustrated as to why they didn't report that to all the security personnel,” Morris told KHOU 11. "I knew exactly what she was saying. I told them what she was wearing. She walked past several security personnel.” Authorities ultimately found the girl 11 days later in a hotel in Oklahoma City, after days of assault, drugging and abuse. But it would take officials another eight months to identify some persons of interest in the case, despite the child’s lucid memory. “There is some frustration and anger at those officers, particularly the one that sent me home that night,” Morris added.Read it at KHOU 11
Jury deliberates ex-Texas officer’s sentence in killing
A jury began deliberating the sentence Monday for a former Texas police officer who was convicted of manslaughter last week for fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a window in her home.
One killed in Fort Worth triple shooting
Police were sent to a filling station on Miller Avenue near Highway 287, where they found the shooting scene. One victim died and the other two victims are hospitalized.
FBI, Grand Prairie PD Mute as Armed Antifa Targets Protesters
The Texas Trust CU Theatre Grand Prairie hosted its eighth annual A Drag Queen Christmas event, hosted by drag queen Nina West. But the show was not just inside the theater. Protests erupted outside the Texas Trust CU Theatre as members from Protect Texas Kids and alleged members from the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club, traded words.
