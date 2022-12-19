ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

spectrumnews1.com

How to keep your pipes from freezing

WISCONSIN — As a winter storm sweeps through Wisconsin, it’s time to ensure your pipes are protected. As temperatures drop, the City of Neenah offered some tips to keep your pipes from bursting:. If your pipes are already frozen, here are some way to thaw them:
NEENAH, WI
spmetrowire.com

Storm totals to change but strong winds will make travel difficult

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm warning for Portage and all surrounding counties until 6 a.m. on Dec. 24. Additional snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is expected Thursday through Friday, with widespread blowing and drifting snow. Strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph tonight through Friday night will also result in widespread blowing and drifting snow.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

The Importance of Removing Snow Around Hydrants

An important safety measure to keep in mind with the approaching snowstorm is to clear the area of snow around fire hydrants in the city. Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Blaser issued this plea to area residents this winter. “It used to be that we had time to go out and...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Veteran Organization to Host Snow Golf Event at Meadow Links

Just because there is snow on the ground, that doesn’t mean the golf season is over. A Snow Golf event has been announced for mid-February at Meadow Links in Manitowoc. Teams of four will compete in a scramble where they only use three clubs and a racquetball to complete the 9-hole course.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Manitowoc Reminds Residents of Snow Shoveling Ordinance

The snow is forecast to fall, and the shovels and snowblowers will soon be. If you have not shoveled the sidewalk in front of your home, the City of Manitowoc is encouraging you to keep up with it. The Manitowoc Municipal Code requires all property owners, lessees, or occupants of...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: New species, puppy DNA, and broken bones

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a potpourri of brilliant topics with Brad Spakowitz today:. As we near the end of the year, scientists have added to our knowledge of 146 newly-discovered species. If you broke a bone as a kid, you’re more likely to break a bone as...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Major Snowfall Expected, Be Sure to Abide by City Parking Regulations

With some major snowfall expected throughout the end of the week, residents are being reminded about residential parking bans to allow for snowplows to clear the streets. In the City of Manitowoc, Mayor Justin Nickels told us there are two types of parking bans. “There is a Winter Parking Ban....
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah apartment fire sparked by heater plugged into extension cord

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters say improper use of extension cords with a heating device sparked an apartment fire early Wednesday. At about 2:35 a.m., firefighters were called to a two-story apartment building at 1316 Honeysuckle Lane. The first engine arrived to find heavy smoke in the building. They used a ladder to rescue a person from the building. They also rescued a dog and cat from an apartment.
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

MPL’s Therese Takes a Holiday Trip Down Memory Lane

The following article was submitted by Therese Horstketter, an Adult Services Associate at the Manitowoc Public Library. It’s early October as I begin this article. It seems impossible, but we are back to my favorite time of the year. I love the colors, the huggy feel of a cozy sweater, or snuggling into a warm blanket in my chair. I open the blinds in our bedroom in the morning and there is a blaze of color from the tree directly across the street, framed in our window. Breathtaking. And a wonderful way to start a day.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Mayor Officially Declares Winter Parking Ban

Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels has officially declared a Winter Parking Ban for tonight into Thursday morning. The ban will be in place from 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. tomorrow morning. Since this is not a snow emergency, the only roads that cars are not allowed to park on are the...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin child dies from the flu

Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Room 108: The Clearing filmed at St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of a film, usually our minds go to Hollywood and Los Angeles, but over the weekend, the cameras were out at St. Brendan’s Inn for a historic thriller film. Freddy Moyano, the Green Bay-based filmmaker, is creating a historical thriller...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Bowler Rolls Another National Honor Count

We have a Men’s National Honor Count score to report today from Meadow Lanes West. Randy Baeckman rolled a 725 honor series in the Western Kings Bowling League on games of 255, 258, and 212. Congratulations Randy and thanks to league secretary Brian Glaeser for reporting it to us.
MANITOWOC, WI

