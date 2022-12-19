Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
How to keep your pipes from freezing
WISCONSIN — As a winter storm sweeps through Wisconsin, it’s time to ensure your pipes are protected. As temperatures drop, the City of Neenah offered some tips to keep your pipes from bursting:. If your pipes are already frozen, here are some way to thaw them:
spmetrowire.com
Storm totals to change but strong winds will make travel difficult
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm warning for Portage and all surrounding counties until 6 a.m. on Dec. 24. Additional snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is expected Thursday through Friday, with widespread blowing and drifting snow. Strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph tonight through Friday night will also result in widespread blowing and drifting snow.
seehafernews.com
The Importance of Removing Snow Around Hydrants
An important safety measure to keep in mind with the approaching snowstorm is to clear the area of snow around fire hydrants in the city. Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Blaser issued this plea to area residents this winter. “It used to be that we had time to go out and...
wxpr.org
Winter storms could make for dangerous travel ahead of the Christmas holiday
The weather over the next few days is going to make travel potentially dangerous. The National Weather Service out of Green Bay is saying the storm will come in two waves. Wednesday night into Thursday the biggest impact will be the snow. About 4 to 6 inches of snow is...
seehafernews.com
Local Veteran Organization to Host Snow Golf Event at Meadow Links
Just because there is snow on the ground, that doesn’t mean the golf season is over. A Snow Golf event has been announced for mid-February at Meadow Links in Manitowoc. Teams of four will compete in a scramble where they only use three clubs and a racquetball to complete the 9-hole course.
wearegreenbay.com
A new arcade and skate park on Lakeshore provides endless family fun
(WFRV) – From pinball to Pac-Man there’s a brand new retro arcade on the Lakeshore that is guaranteed fun for the entire family. Local 5 Live gets a look inside the new indoor skate park, Heroes Venture Arcade where they also have lounges and party rooms available. It’s...
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Reminds Residents of Snow Shoveling Ordinance
The snow is forecast to fall, and the shovels and snowblowers will soon be. If you have not shoveled the sidewalk in front of your home, the City of Manitowoc is encouraging you to keep up with it. The Manitowoc Municipal Code requires all property owners, lessees, or occupants of...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: New species, puppy DNA, and broken bones
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a potpourri of brilliant topics with Brad Spakowitz today:. As we near the end of the year, scientists have added to our knowledge of 146 newly-discovered species. If you broke a bone as a kid, you’re more likely to break a bone as...
wearegreenbay.com
Oneida Casino closing properties until Dec. 26, Main-Airport location will remain open
(WFRV) – The Oneida Casino has announced on its Facebook page that all Oneida Casino properties, except for the Main-Airport location, will be closing at 3:00 p.m. on December 22. The Main-Airport location will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through December 26. All other locations will...
seehafernews.com
Major Snowfall Expected, Be Sure to Abide by City Parking Regulations
With some major snowfall expected throughout the end of the week, residents are being reminded about residential parking bans to allow for snowplows to clear the streets. In the City of Manitowoc, Mayor Justin Nickels told us there are two types of parking bans. “There is a Winter Parking Ban....
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah apartment fire sparked by heater plugged into extension cord
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters say improper use of extension cords with a heating device sparked an apartment fire early Wednesday. At about 2:35 a.m., firefighters were called to a two-story apartment building at 1316 Honeysuckle Lane. The first engine arrived to find heavy smoke in the building. They used a ladder to rescue a person from the building. They also rescued a dog and cat from an apartment.
seehafernews.com
MPL’s Therese Takes a Holiday Trip Down Memory Lane
The following article was submitted by Therese Horstketter, an Adult Services Associate at the Manitowoc Public Library. It’s early October as I begin this article. It seems impossible, but we are back to my favorite time of the year. I love the colors, the huggy feel of a cozy sweater, or snuggling into a warm blanket in my chair. I open the blinds in our bedroom in the morning and there is a blaze of color from the tree directly across the street, framed in our window. Breathtaking. And a wonderful way to start a day.
Elementary school principal in Appleton creates funny video to announce snow day
"I am the principal of Richmond Elementary in Appleton. I created a video to announce our first snow day in many years."
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Mayor Officially Declares Winter Parking Ban
Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels has officially declared a Winter Parking Ban for tonight into Thursday morning. The ban will be in place from 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. tomorrow morning. Since this is not a snow emergency, the only roads that cars are not allowed to park on are the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Area Gas Prices at Lowest Point in Over A Year and a Half
While the prices of food and utilities is going up, the price at the pump in Eastern Wisconsin is at its lowest point in over a year and a half. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, the average price per gallon of fuel in Manitowoc County is down 14 cents to $2.75.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Preble and East High Schools Receive Donation from Cousins Subs
Two Green Bay high schools have been named the recipients of donations from Cousins Subs. Multiple area schools took part in a friendly competition where the amount of sales on specific days was tabulated and then a percentage was donated to the winning schools. Green Bay Preble was declared the...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin child dies from the flu
Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
wearegreenbay.com
Room 108: The Clearing filmed at St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of a film, usually our minds go to Hollywood and Los Angeles, but over the weekend, the cameras were out at St. Brendan’s Inn for a historic thriller film. Freddy Moyano, the Green Bay-based filmmaker, is creating a historical thriller...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Bowler Rolls Another National Honor Count
We have a Men’s National Honor Count score to report today from Meadow Lanes West. Randy Baeckman rolled a 725 honor series in the Western Kings Bowling League on games of 255, 258, and 212. Congratulations Randy and thanks to league secretary Brian Glaeser for reporting it to us.
Outagamie County Sheriff Dept. issues tow ban for Interstate 41 and Highway 441
"This is the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department with an important message. A tow ban has been issued for Interstate 41 and Highway 441 due to weather effective immediately."
