The following article was submitted by Therese Horstketter, an Adult Services Associate at the Manitowoc Public Library. It’s early October as I begin this article. It seems impossible, but we are back to my favorite time of the year. I love the colors, the huggy feel of a cozy sweater, or snuggling into a warm blanket in my chair. I open the blinds in our bedroom in the morning and there is a blaze of color from the tree directly across the street, framed in our window. Breathtaking. And a wonderful way to start a day.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO