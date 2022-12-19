ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

fox7austin.com

Man steals food truck trailer, pickup in North Austin: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man they say stole a food truck trailer and pickup truck in North Austin earlier this month. APD says the theft happened in the early hours of Dec. 11 in the 9900 block of...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville Police seek help ID'ing Walgreens robbery suspect

Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say robbed a Walgreens earlier this month. It happened Monday, Dec. 5, at the Walgreens located at the intersection of East Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Investigators say the man entered the store at around...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KLTV

Faytette County Sheriff’s Office seizes drugs being sold at motel

LA GRANGE, Texas (KBTX) - A Fayette County man is facing multiple charges related to manufacturing and distributing drugs. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Corey Powell, 47, from La Grange. Sheriff Keith Korenek said the Fayette County Narcotics team executed a search warrant a the Carter...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
KXAN

1 arrested after SWAT situation at south Austin hotel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was arrested after an attempt to make an arrest for felony warrants escalated to a SWAT situation in south Austin Thursday, the Austin Police Department said during a media briefing near Santiago Street. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers arrived at a Super 8 in the 4200 block of Interstate 35 […]
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Hays County Deputy Shoots, Kills Patient in Kyle Emergency Room

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is under the microscope after an unnamed corrections officer shot and killed jail inmate Joshua Wright in the emergency room of a Kyle hospital Dec. 12. A Sheriff's Office news release hours after the shooting stated that "a Hays County Corrections Officer was guarding an...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

APD searching for wanted fugitive involved in family violence

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Family Violence Unit is asking for the public's help searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Simon Lopez Jr. He has an outstanding arrest warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.
AUSTIN, TX
iheart.com

Texas Transportation Department Turns Heads With 'Dark' Christmas Tweet

The City of Austin's Transportation Department is turning heads with a "dark" tweet about killing Santa Claus. ATX Transportation shared a parody song called "I saw mommy killing Santa Claus" on Wednesday (December 21) that's causing a stir with residents and even some council members. The tweet says:. I saw...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

City approves bridge restoration to mobile home park after South Austin residents raise issues of safety, accessibility

The Woodview Estates bridge serves as the entry and exit for residents to access their homes from Oltorf Street near the Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. (Courtesy Jennifer Castillo Cortes) The Woodview Estates Mobile Home Community in South Austin received final approval in November from the Austin Development Services Department...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin house fire ruled accidental

AUSTIN, Texas - A fire at an East Austin home was determined to be an accidental electrical fire, according to the Austin Fire Department. Firefighters say the residents weren't home when the fire broke out at their house in the 1000 block of Holly Street around 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
AUSTIN, TX

