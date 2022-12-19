Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Man steals food truck trailer, pickup in North Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man they say stole a food truck trailer and pickup truck in North Austin earlier this month. APD says the theft happened in the early hours of Dec. 11 in the 9900 block of...
Police release more photos of suspect in north Austin food truck theft
The Austin Police Department Auto Theft unit released additional photos of the suspect accused of stealing a food truck in north Austin earlier this month.
CBS Austin
Pflugerville Police seek help ID'ing Walgreens robbery suspect
Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say robbed a Walgreens earlier this month. It happened Monday, Dec. 5, at the Walgreens located at the intersection of East Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Investigators say the man entered the store at around...
CBS Austin
Community throws free wedding for injured Bastrop Co. deputy after raising over $31K
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — After Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy Sawyer Wilson was shot in the line of duty back in March 2022, his fiancée at the time had to postpone their wedding while he recovered. Back on Sunday, March 13, deputy Wilson was shot multiple times at...
KLTV
Faytette County Sheriff’s Office seizes drugs being sold at motel
LA GRANGE, Texas (KBTX) - A Fayette County man is facing multiple charges related to manufacturing and distributing drugs. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Corey Powell, 47, from La Grange. Sheriff Keith Korenek said the Fayette County Narcotics team executed a search warrant a the Carter...
1 arrested after SWAT situation at south Austin hotel
AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was arrested after an attempt to make an arrest for felony warrants escalated to a SWAT situation in south Austin Thursday, the Austin Police Department said during a media briefing near Santiago Street. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers arrived at a Super 8 in the 4200 block of Interstate 35 […]
Austin police seek help looking for wanted fugitive with prior family violence arrests
Police said Simon Lopez, Jr., 28, is frequently in the 4800 block of Eastdale Drive in east Austin. It is believed a family member lives in this area, APD said.
Austin Chronicle
Hays County Deputy Shoots, Kills Patient in Kyle Emergency Room
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is under the microscope after an unnamed corrections officer shot and killed jail inmate Joshua Wright in the emergency room of a Kyle hospital Dec. 12. A Sheriff's Office news release hours after the shooting stated that "a Hays County Corrections Officer was guarding an...
fox7austin.com
APD searching for wanted fugitive involved in family violence
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Family Violence Unit is asking for the public's help searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Simon Lopez Jr. He has an outstanding arrest warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.
KSAT 12
Police find AK-47, loaded magazines, rope, zip-ties in man’s car after he stared down a law office in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas – A Luling man was booked into Guadalupe County Jail on Thursday on multiple charges after police say he took specific actions amounting to more than mere preparation for aggravated assault. Seguin police were called just after 9 a.m. to the 100 block of W Donegan Street...
iheart.com
Texas Transportation Department Turns Heads With 'Dark' Christmas Tweet
The City of Austin's Transportation Department is turning heads with a "dark" tweet about killing Santa Claus. ATX Transportation shared a parody song called "I saw mommy killing Santa Claus" on Wednesday (December 21) that's causing a stir with residents and even some council members. The tweet says:. I saw...
One in custody after police call out SWAT to south Austin apartment complex
APD says police went to the complex on Little Texas Lane around 1:15 a.m. for a family violence call.
Police investigate after person hit, killed on W. Ben White Service Road Sunday
Officers responded around 7:41 p.m. to a crash between a driver of a sedan and a pedestrian in the 1900 block of W. Ben White Boulevard Service Road.
KVUE
Can property management shut off water without repairs or an emergency?
Water at one Austin apartment complex will be shut off during the cold. But are management groups allowed to do that?
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter had 6 previous DWI convictions, affidavit says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a wreck in South Austin that killed two people. On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 2:44 a.m., police say Roberto Rangel was driving a truck that failed to yield the right of way while exiting the Chick-Fil-A parking lot in the 500 block of E. Ben White Blvd.
City approves bridge restoration to mobile home park after South Austin residents raise issues of safety, accessibility
The Woodview Estates bridge serves as the entry and exit for residents to access their homes from Oltorf Street near the Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. (Courtesy Jennifer Castillo Cortes) The Woodview Estates Mobile Home Community in South Austin received final approval in November from the Austin Development Services Department...
Austin Police officer injured during foot chase
According to the Austin Police Department, the officer lost consciousness and had cuts on his face after hitting a wall while trying to arrest the suspect during the foot chase.
fox7austin.com
East Austin house fire ruled accidental
AUSTIN, Texas - A fire at an East Austin home was determined to be an accidental electrical fire, according to the Austin Fire Department. Firefighters say the residents weren't home when the fire broke out at their house in the 1000 block of Holly Street around 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
What to do if your landlord or complex turns off water ahead of freeze, with no emergency or repairs needed
AUSTIN, Texas — Following Winter Storm Uri in 2021, landlords and property managers who experienced frozen or busted pipes and disrupted utilities looked for ways to keep this from happening at their properties again. With the anticipated cold temperatures and hard freeze expected this week, the same applies. However,...
fox7austin.com
Tanner Hoang search: Missing Texas A&M student's car found unoccupied in Austin
On Dec. 22, Tanner Hoang's family told FOX 7 his car was found unoccupied in a parking lot in Austin. The family is working with state and Austin police to find Hoang.
