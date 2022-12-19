ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC San Diego

Elon Musk Tries to Explain Why Tesla Shares Are Tanking

As Tesla shares sank 8% on Tuesday, reaching a new 52-week low, CEO Elon Musk tried to blame macroeconomic factors. Critics point to his acquisition of Twitter as a distraction, and Tesla stock has underperformed versus other automakers and the S&P 500 since he announced the deal in April. Meanwhile,...
TechCrunch

Three counterintuitive 2023 predictions about Musk, SBF and even Kraft

As a service to Tusk Ventures’s current portfolio — and a kind of calling card for potential founders — Tusk every year puts together some thoughts about the changes he sees coming over the next 12-month period. Because he’s often proven right in retrospect, we hopped on a call with him late last week to discuss some of his many 2023 predictions, and these three stood out to us in particular, so we thought we’d share them here.
NBC Miami

#TweepTherapy: Former Twitter Employees Meet on the Platform Nearly Every 2 Weeks to Process

After the mass layoff of Twitter employees on Nov. 3, a group of former workers turned to the platform's virtual feature for live conversations to process. About "3,700 people never got to say goodbye to each other. It just sort of happened," says Alphonzo Terrell, former global head of social and editorial at Twitter, who was fired in early November.

