Elon Musk fumes at San Francisco mayor after city opens investigation into Twitter headquarters
San Francisco opened an investigation into Elon Musk's Twitter headquarters after news broke that some offices were converted into bedrooms for employees.
A janitor laid off at Twitter's headquarters said one of Elon Musk's team members told him he'd be replaced by robots
Julio Alvarado, a janitor who worked at Twitter for 10 years, told the BBC the tone at the company soured after Elon Musk took over in October.
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
Elon Musk’s release of Twitter documents on Hunter Biden has slowed. Here’s why.
Why Twitter was saving its Hunter Biden files — and why Musk’s promised revelations haven’t come out faster.
The family of the college student who tracks Elon Musk's jet said they 'can't really believe it won't just go away'
Jack Sweeney told Insider he was with his mom when he saw Elon Musk's tweet about suing him, and his family is amazed at how Musk "is so bothered."
Elon Musk asks Tim Cook ‘What’s going on here’? after Apple pulls its Twitter ads—setting up a clash of tech titans
Not only did he claim Apple has “mostly stopped” its advertising on Twitter, but he reiterated his criticism of Apple's 'internet tax'.
Drew Griffin dead: Don Lemon breaks down in tears announcing death of CNN colleague
CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin died at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer, according to the network.
Elon Musk's 2-year-old son ran around Twitter's office and played with toys while his dad talked to advisors about moderation, report says
Two-year-old X Æ a-Xii, Musk's first child with Grimes, ran round the room while Musk and his advisors met with Yoel Roth, per The Washington Post.
Police said a member of Elon Musk's security team is a suspect — not a victim — in what Musk alleged was a 'crazy stalker' incident
The encounter between Musk's security guard and a 29-year-old Uber Eats driver sparked a wild week of Twitter tension and suspensions.
Fired Twitter employee says the company sent the termination notice to his wife's email instead of his own
Lawyers said the ex-employee was fired after he supported a colleague who was terminated following a clash with Elon Musk on Twitter, per Bloomberg.
Two Tesla employees say they were illegally fired for complaining about Elon Musk's tweets and strict return-to-office policy
One worker was told their discussions with other employees were an "attack" on Tesla, according to a filing with federal labor regulators.
BBC
'I go resign wen I see pesin wey dey foolish enough to take di job' - Elon Musk
Elon Musk say im go resign as Twitter chief executive officer wen e see pesin wey dey "foolish enough to take di job". Di billionaire bin earlier promised to abide by di result of one Twitter poll wey see 57.5% of users vote "yes" for am to quit di role.
NBC San Diego
Elon Musk Tries to Explain Why Tesla Shares Are Tanking
As Tesla shares sank 8% on Tuesday, reaching a new 52-week low, CEO Elon Musk tried to blame macroeconomic factors. Critics point to his acquisition of Twitter as a distraction, and Tesla stock has underperformed versus other automakers and the S&P 500 since he announced the deal in April. Meanwhile,...
Elon had to choose between Twitter and Tesla. He's choosing Tesla.
The billionaire has faced questions from Tesla shareholders over where his priorities lie as the company's stock has sunk since he took over Twitter.
Elon Musk continues to foster chaos at Twitter. It's a terrible playbook for leaders following an acquisition.
Musk cut half his staff, then invited some back. He named himself CEO, then asked Twitter whether he should stay. No exec should copy this approach.
Elon Musk said Twitter is like a crashing plane with its 'engines on fire' in a discussion of the platform's financial issues
In a Twitter Spaces, Elon Musk also said advertisers asked "hard questions" about the return on investment because of the declining economy.
TechCrunch
Three counterintuitive 2023 predictions about Musk, SBF and even Kraft
As a service to Tusk Ventures’s current portfolio — and a kind of calling card for potential founders — Tusk every year puts together some thoughts about the changes he sees coming over the next 12-month period. Because he’s often proven right in retrospect, we hopped on a call with him late last week to discuss some of his many 2023 predictions, and these three stood out to us in particular, so we thought we’d share them here.
NBC Miami
#TweepTherapy: Former Twitter Employees Meet on the Platform Nearly Every 2 Weeks to Process
After the mass layoff of Twitter employees on Nov. 3, a group of former workers turned to the platform's virtual feature for live conversations to process. About "3,700 people never got to say goodbye to each other. It just sort of happened," says Alphonzo Terrell, former global head of social and editorial at Twitter, who was fired in early November.
Sarah Ferguson hits back at media watchdog’s findings on ABC’s Fox News documentary
The high-profile ABC journalist whose Four Corners documentary about Fox News was found to have breached the public broadcasters editorial code, has hit back at adverse findings by Australia’s media watchdog. The Australian Communications and Media Authority (Acma) found on Wednesday that reporter Sarah Ferguson’s two-part documentary Fox and...
Elon Musk's security team sought for questioning over incident he cited as reason to ban journalists
Police in Southern California are looking to speak with Elon Musk and his security team over an alleged assault last week that Musk claimed involved a "crazy stalker" and led to the suspension of a private jet-tracking account on Twitter as well as several prominent journalists.
