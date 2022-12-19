Read full article on original website
National Weather Service of Grand Rapids recommends avoiding travel on Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the major winter storm about to hit West Michigan, the National Weather Service (NWS), Grand Rapids branch is suggesting avoiding all travel on Friday. On Wednesday, the NWS issued a Blizzard Warning in effect from Thursday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m....
Multiple flights at Ford Airport canceled amid winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As a winter storm hits West Michigan, multiple flights both arriving at and departing from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport are canceled. This comes as the potential for blizzard conditions ramps up into Friday afternoon and evening. Strong wind gusts and widespread snow are expected to cause low visibility, making travel dangerous into the holiday weekend.
Best practices for holiday travel as winter storm approaches
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As this winter storm approaches, many are having to adjust their travel plans for the holiday weekend. With snow expected to begin as early as Thursday, experts say if you can hit the road now, you're going to want to do so. AAA says it...
Preparing a car emergency kit ahead of the incoming winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While you're out getting last minute items for the storm, it's also a good time to be thinking about putting together an emergency kit in your car. During a winter storm, the safest place to be is at home. But if you absolutely have to hit the roads, having a few simple items in your car, like bandages and an ice scraper, could help get you out of a dangerous situation.
City of Muskegon warns some side streets may not be cleared until after the weekend
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The City of Muskegon is warning residents that some side streets in the city may not be cleared of snow until after the weekend. The city released an updated winter storm plan Thursday afternoon as snow began to fall in West Michigan. The plan encourages residents...
West Michiganders get holiday shopping done ahead of winter storm
KENTWOOD, Mich. — If you still have some holiday shopping to do, you still have time to get it done before a blizzard warning impacts multiple counties across West Michigan beginning Thursday evening and lasting through Christmas Eve. There are always some shopping procrastinators, the people who wait until...
Getting your vehicle ready for the major holiday storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A major winter storm is poised to hit ahead of the holiday weekend, dumping double-digit snow totals in blizzard-like conditions. Traveling between Thursday evening and Saturday evening is not advised, but if you absolutely have to go out, follow this checklist to make sure your car is as safe as possible for the trip.
Ford International Airport preparing for busy travel week, snow storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This weekend's storm is going to take a major toll on holiday travel. The best days to leave for your holiday destination is Tuesday or Wednesday—but the Gerald R. Ford International Airport expects Thursday will be their busiest travel day. The number of travelers...
Harbor Transit suspending service starting Thursday afternoon
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Harbor Transit public transportation service will be suspending its operations ahead of the winter storm. The last call for travelers to use the service is Thursday at 3:30 p.m., after which the service will be suspended until Monday, Dec. 26. Harbor Transit says that...
'We are concerned': Kent County emergency officials prepare for winter storm
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A major winter storm is expected to bring lots of snow, frigid air and strong winds to the area later this week. Kent County emergency officials and first responders are watching the forecast very closely and planning accordingly. "We are concerned," said Matt Groesser, the...
First responders learn to adapt during blizzard conditions to reach patients
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's not every day that West Michigan receives the type of harsh conditions this weather event is about to bring. But people can rest a little easier knowing just how many people are going to be looking out for them in the days to come.
Spectrum Health to close multiple West Michigan locations due to winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has announced that it will be closing multiple locations in West Michigan over the holiday weekend due to a severe winter storm that is expected to pass through. Spectrum, soon to be permanently renamed Corewell Health, says that Hospitals, surgical services and urgent...
Kent Co. Road Commission preparing for more snowfall this week
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — After some parts of West Michigan received snow totals in the double digits over the weekend, crews are still working to clean up some area roads. The snow isn't over yet, though—another system will bring additional snowfall to West Michigan later this week. The...
Kent County Sheriff's Office releases list of warming centers
KENT COUNTY, Mich — The Kent County Sheriff's Office has released a list of warming centers in Grand Rapids as the winter storm arrives. While it isn't advised to travel during the storm, several area shelters and ministries are opening their doors to people needing warmth or shelter. Temperatures...
Hometown Pharmacy closes Kent City location
KENT CITY, Mich. — Kent City residents who used Hometown Pharmacy to get their medications will have to start using an alternate location. The Kent City pharmacy has closed its doors and is asking patients to use the Sparta location instead. Hometown Pharmacy told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that...
Power outages impacting thousands across West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A combination of rain, ice, and wind is having a big impact in West Michigan. Thousands of people are without power Thursday morning. There are currently 323 outages across the state impacting nearly 19,000 customers. “Typically when you see wind gusts began to hit 50...
Vander Mill Taproom closing to general public until spring 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Vander Mill taproom in Grand Rapids temporarily closed its doors, citing staff shortages as a contributing factor. The last day of service to the general public was Saturday, Dec. 17, but the taproom is still available to rent for special events. A post on...
You can now text 911 in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County residents are now able to text 911 in order to get in contact with emergency services in the county. The Kent County Sheriff's Office and Grand Rapids Police Department made the announcement on Tuesday. “The ability to reach 911 in the event of...
1 killed, 4 injured in Bangor house fire
BANGOR, Mich. — One person was killed and four others injured in a house fire in Bangor Tuesday morning. Authorities say the fire started around 8:30 a.m. at a home on Third Street. Responding crews found one person dead. Four other occupants of the home were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment.
'It can be fatal': Cat loses leg while seeking shelter from the cold in car engine
STANTON, Mich. — A cat rescue shelter is reminding people to check under the hood before starting your car in the cold. You may have an extra passenger that could be severely hurt. Calico cat, Red, came to Cannonsville Critters in Stanton recently with some serious injuries. "She had...
