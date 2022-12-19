ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Multiple flights at Ford Airport canceled amid winter storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As a winter storm hits West Michigan, multiple flights both arriving at and departing from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport are canceled. This comes as the potential for blizzard conditions ramps up into Friday afternoon and evening. Strong wind gusts and widespread snow are expected to cause low visibility, making travel dangerous into the holiday weekend.
Preparing a car emergency kit ahead of the incoming winter storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While you're out getting last minute items for the storm, it's also a good time to be thinking about putting together an emergency kit in your car. During a winter storm, the safest place to be is at home. But if you absolutely have to hit the roads, having a few simple items in your car, like bandages and an ice scraper, could help get you out of a dangerous situation.
Getting your vehicle ready for the major holiday storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A major winter storm is poised to hit ahead of the holiday weekend, dumping double-digit snow totals in blizzard-like conditions. Traveling between Thursday evening and Saturday evening is not advised, but if you absolutely have to go out, follow this checklist to make sure your car is as safe as possible for the trip.
Hometown Pharmacy closes Kent City location

KENT CITY, Mich. — Kent City residents who used Hometown Pharmacy to get their medications will have to start using an alternate location. The Kent City pharmacy has closed its doors and is asking patients to use the Sparta location instead. Hometown Pharmacy told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that...
You can now text 911 in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County residents are now able to text 911 in order to get in contact with emergency services in the county. The Kent County Sheriff's Office and Grand Rapids Police Department made the announcement on Tuesday. “The ability to reach 911 in the event of...
1 killed, 4 injured in Bangor house fire

BANGOR, Mich. — One person was killed and four others injured in a house fire in Bangor Tuesday morning. Authorities say the fire started around 8:30 a.m. at a home on Third Street. Responding crews found one person dead. Four other occupants of the home were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment.
