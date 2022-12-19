OnPolitics: Jan. 6 committee recommends DOJ investigation into Donald Trump
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot held its 10th and final meeting session today, where the committee presented its findings and recommendations Monday afternoon. So, let's get into it.
- The panel recommended the Justice Department prosecute former President Donald Trump over his effort to overturn the 2020 election. Among the committee's findings was that Trump plotted to overturn the results despite knowing he'd lost.
- The committee's final report made 17 findings, which served as the foundation for the panel's recommendations for the criminal investigation into the former president and ethic inquiries into four Republican House members for defying their subpoenas, including California Republican Kevin McCarthy — who's vying to be the next House Speaker.
- Committee members also alleged that Trump's associates attempted to influence testimony by offering employment to Jan. 6 witnesses. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., said one witness was offered a job that would make her "financially very comfortable."
Real quick: Stories you'll want to read
- On public safety: Federal authorities issued an unusual national public safety alert Monday, citing an "explosion" of online extortion cases involving children and are linked to more than a dozen suicides within the past year.
- Chaos brewing at the border?: As the Trump-era pandemic policy Title 42 — which allows the federal government to expel migrants over public health concerns — would have expired Wednesday, some officials are saying the border will be in "total chaos" without it. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts temporary blocked the end of the policy Monday after 19 red states filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court , asking to preserve the policy.
- Biden tackles homelessness: The Biden Administration is looking to reduce homelessness 25% by 2025, planning to offer federal resources as the plan, announced Monday, includes federal agencies working with states and cities to combat the growing crisis in cities across the country. What else is in the plan?
- Budget deadline looming: Congress passed a temporary spending bill last week to avert a partial shutdown and help buy more time to finalize a FY 2023 spending bill. With a midnight Friday deadline. Here's what to know about lawmakers' race to the finish .
🎄 Christmas in Ukraine: A retired military couple from North Carolina is spending their Christmas in war-torn Ukraine this year, defusing undetonated bombs as the the country's war with Russia rages on. Learn more about the Culp's efforts in Ukraine.
