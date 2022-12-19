ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, California's police reform made national news but still a work in progress

By By Tom Gantert | The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) - The city of Berkeley, California, made national news with its police reform efforts last year.

The New York Times reported on Feb. 24, 2021, "Berkeley became what was believed to be the first city in the nation to plan to prohibit police officers from conducting traffic stops and shift that responsibility to unarmed members of a department of transportation."

HuffPost wrote, "Berkeley, California, To End Traffic Stops By Cops For Low-Level Offenses."

But those characterizations don't appear to be a completely accurate depiction of the city's efforts to reform policing, according to data released by the city on traffic stops and specifics on the new traffic enforcement initiative.

Data on traffic enforcement within the city over the past four years is not conclusive as to whether the police are conducting fewer traffic stops due to the new policy that went into effect on June 9, 2021, according to the police department.

The police department conducted 9,142 traffic stops in 2019 and then 4,531 in 2020 and 3,149 in 2021 (the first year the new policy was in effect). However, in 2022, the police conducted 2,942 stops through Oct. 23, which puts them on pace for 3,641 for the year, which would exceed the 2021 tally.

The reduction of traffic enforcement stops from 2019 to 2021 is in line with the national trend in police departments due in part to the pandemic.

The number of traffic citations issued by the police department has dropped from 4,852 in 2019, 2,083 in 2020 and 1,716 in 2021. The police have issued 1,539 citations through Oct. 23 in 2022, which puts the on pace to finish with 1,903. That would also exceed the 2021 tally.

"Since stop data has been so impacted by changes in commutes and traffic during the pandemic, it is difficult to draw significant conclusions from our early data," said City Council Member Rigel Robinson in an email to The Center Square. "As always, we want our decisions to be data driven, so will be paying close attention to our numbers in the coming years."

The city's new enforcement model is a three-pronged approach, according to documents provided by the police department.

Enforcement would be allowed for violations resulting in severe and fatal collisions, including unsafe speed, pedestrian right-of-way at crosswalks, failure to yield for turns, red light violations and stop sign violations.

Police could also respond to calls from community members reporting drunk drivers, a driver that's fallen asleep at a red light, a variety of unsafe driving incidents.

Lesser crimes police could follow up on include "violations that are safety concerns," including seatbelt violations, distracted driving, expired registration that is more than six months, DUI and moving violations.

"The three-pronged approach and associated violations is the approach the Department is encouraging officers to take," said Byron White, the police public information officer, in an email. "We expect our officers to consider this approach and also use their own judgement while on patrol—which includes the full range of CA law."

Robinson said traffic stops were the focus of the city's effort on police reform.

"Any conversation about reimagining public safety is incomplete without a focus on the single most common interaction Americans have with police. That's traffic stops," Robinson said.

Robinson said the city is advocating for the state to "think bigger" on traffic enforcement.

"The vehicle code is currently extremely narrow and prescriptive: traffic enforcement is performed by police officers," Robinson said.

sfpublicpress.org

12 Hours of Chaos as Berkeley Clears Encampment

In early October, Berkeley police and city officials roused 53 unhoused residents — claiming they were harboring rodents — and seized and destroyed 29 tents and three self-made structures. People begged to retrieve personal items and work tools before the property was tossed into a phalanx of garbage trucks. Four vehicles in which people had been living were towed to impound lots. They would be crushed 15 days later, per the city’s request.
BERKELEY, CA
GV Wire

County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing

Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Politics, Corruption, Public Downfalls: The Year in Bay Area Court

Some of the highest-profile court cases in San Francisco and across the bay in 2022 involved political through lines. A bribery scandal took down city leaders in San Francisco. A corruption trial ended a sheriff’s decadeslong career in Santa Clara County. A conviction for sex abuse landed a prison warden behind bars in Alameda County. Those are just some of the cases with political through lines that played out in Bay Area courts in 2022.
DUBLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alameda County takes step towards banning criminal background checks for tenants

OAKLAND – An ordinance passed Tuesday by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors will prohibit property owners from conducting criminal background checks on potential tenants.The ordinance is expected to curb homelessness in the county, according to racial justice and human rights groups. The Wilma Chan Fair Chance Housing ordinance passed with the support of four out of five supervisors. The ordinance prohibits public and private property owners from using a criminal background check when evaluating an applicant for rental housing in unincorporated parts of the county. Seventy-three percent of residents of Oakland homeless encampments had a criminal record, according to a 2018...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Black Leaders in SF Say Drugs, Homelessness Out of Control

Black community leaders in San Francisco say they are fed up with homelessness, drugs, and crime. “My grandma used to say, ‘Your freedom ends where my nose begins,’ ” said the Rev. Amos Brown, who is president of the San Francisco branch of the NAACP and a former local politician. “When homeless folks cause problems, their freedom ends. That’s not being mean, it’s being what I call engaging in responsible compassion.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s police dogs under fire

Santa Clara County Sheriff Sgt. Sean Allen has witnessed the results of about 200 police dog bites at the Main Jail infirmary in San Jose. Over more than two decades, he’s seen exposed and shattered bones, skin torn off faces and chunks of flesh ripped from limbs. “The dogs...
SAN JOSE, CA
seattlemedium.com

Kingmakers Receives $4.8 million From Chan Zuckerberg Initiative To Help Transform Learning Environments

Building a stronger education system for all students and improving the lives of Black boys is the core value and mission Kingmakers. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), the philanthropic arm of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, is committing $4.8 million in funding to bring Kingmakers’ research-backed school improvement and comprehensive methods and approach to more schools and districts across the country.
SEATTLE, WA
peninsulapress.com

Man Wrongly Imprisoned for 32 Year Sues San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – After spending 32 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, Joaquin Ciria wants justice. Ciria, 61, was exonerated last spring after a judge vacated his conviction following the reinvestigation of his case by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. On November 29, shortly after spending his first Thanksgiving as a free man in three decades, Ciria filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the city and county of San Francisco. If Ciria wins, he could receive a transformative, multimillion-dollar settlement.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Oakland Man Waiting to Be Extradited to Marin County for Assault

An Oakland man is awaiting extradition to Marin County on charges that he allegedly struck and injured a San Rafael police officer with a stolen vehicle. The incident happened earlier this month near the San Rafael Yacht Club. The suspect, James Flournoy, was able to avoid arrest after he rammed into several vehicles and fled the scene. The man was arrested Monday by San Pablo police in the East Bay. He was booked into the Contra Costa County jail on charges of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon. The injured officer is recovering.
OAKLAND, CA
theevreport.com

First VinFast Shipment to the U.S. Has Arrived

PORT OF BENICIA – VinFast celebrated the arrival of the first 999 electric vehicles into the United States as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company has also received all the necessary certifications for selling cars in the US and will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of this month.
BENICIA, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose school district spends art grant on salaries, benefits

One East San Jose school district is receiving millions in state funding for the arts, but nearly 72% of it will go to staff salaries and benefits. The East Side Union High School District expects to receive $13.2 million in state funds but will use $9.5 million of it for “operational costs” which includes paying for retirement benefits, health care benefits and salaries.
SAN JOSE, CA
Stanford Daily

Stanford professor pays $29M in fraud case

Prominent Stanford geneticist Stan Cohen has paid $29.2 million in damages after losing a lengthy court battle. Cohen was found to have intentionally misled investors into a biotechnology company he founded in 2016 and also admitted to providing inaccurate testimony to the court. Cohen, a professor in the School of...
STANFORD, CA
KGO

Tesla 'full self-driving' triggered 8-car crash on Bay Bridge, driver tells police

SAN FRANCISCO -- A driver told authorities that their Tesla's "full-self-driving" software braked unexpectedly and triggered an eight-car pileup in the San Francisco Bay Area last month that led to nine people being treated for minor injuries including one juvenile who was hospitalized, according to a California Highway Patrol traffic crash report.
The Center Square

