Everyone's Playing Pickleball These Days—But How Many Calories Does This Popular Sport Actually Burn?

As the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., more and more people are hopping on the pickleball bandwagon.

It’s a game that combines rules from three old-time classics: tennis, ping pong and badminton. Perhaps the reason pickleball has rapidly grown in popularity is the fact that it’s a sport people of all ages and fitness levels can enjoy—and it's full of health benefits.

The Health Benefits of Pickleball

Pickleball is a great social activity with all of the benefits of aerobic exercise, such as decreasing your risk of heart disease, lowering your cholesterol level, and maintaining overall health and fitness, along with the added bonus that comes with spending time with other people, Dr. John-Paul Rue, MD, FAAOS, Sports Medicine and Shoulder Orthopedic Surgeon, explains.

It’s also a fun activity for people of all ages.

“I have found in my own neighborhood that pickleball is popular across a wide spectrum of age groups, and allows for the opportunity to continue to experience a high degree of competition and sportsmanship,” says Dr. Rue.

How Many Calories Do You Burn Playing Pickleball?

There are several estimates for the number of calories that are burned during pickleball.

“In general, the exact number of calories burned will depend on you—i.e. your weight and metabolism—how intensely you play pickleball, and for how long,” Dr. Rue states. “Most estimates range from 8-10 calories per minute of pickleball played.”

A typical pickleball game is about 30 minutes, so you could expect to burn between 240-300 calories per 30-minute game, depending on the intensity of the game, Dr. Rue adds.

There are several calorie calculators available online that can help you get a rough estimate of how many calories you'll burn playing pickleball, but overall, you can expect to burn fewer calories in a game of pickleball than you might in singles tennis. That being said, it's probably comparable to doubles tennis, Dr. Rue explains. The more you run around, the more calories you burn.

“A great rule of thumb is to calculate 100 calories burned for every 10 minutes of continuous motion,” says Anthony Maritato, physical therapist, and orthopedic specialist. “If you wear a step counter or movement tracker you can estimate between 80 and 100 calories per mile of movement around the court.”

The more you weigh, the more calories you burn to move around the pickleball court, Maritato adds. A 120-pound adult may burn on average 85 calories per mile of movement while a 150-pound adult may burn closer to 100 calories per mile burned.

How to Make the Most of Your Pickleball Workout

Make sure you're healthy

To make the most out of your pickleball workout, it’s important first of all to make sure you are healthy enough to play, Dr. Rue states. You should check with your doctor, especially if you have any underlying medical conditions, or are just returning to exercise.

Use the proper equipment

It's important to use the proper equipment (especially shoes), to warm up and stretch before playing, and to stay hydrated during your games, Dr. Rue explains. If you're not sure what types of shoes you should be wearing during a game of pickleball, a podiatrist can help you find the right fit.

Alternate days playing pickleball with another aerobic activity

As with any activity, you can overdo it during pickleball. Your body needs time to rest and recover, Dr. Rue says. Alternating days playing pickleball with another aerobic activity can help to keep you in the game longer.

While pickleball is generally a little easier on your body than tennis, there are still many common injuries—particularly for the ankle and knee joints.

