ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Cowboys announce star won’t play vs. Eagles

By Sean Keeley
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zVz5_0jo7ZvWI00

While the Philadelphia Eagles likely will be without quarterback Jalen Hurts this weekend , the Dallas Cowboys will also be without one of their star players with the news that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is out.

The star linebacker left this past Sunday’s game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was very concerned given Vander Esch’s neck-injury history, but it sounds like the injury won’t be as bad as feared.

An MRI has revealed that the linebacker actually has a right shoulder stinger unrelated to his neck. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News , McCarthy confirmed Monday that Vander Esch will miss the big NFC showdown, but the team is happy that the injury isn’t more severe.

“We were fortunate. It was much better than we thought,” McCarthy said. “He will not be available this week. I know that.”

Dallas has already clinched a playoff spot ( despite losing this weekend ) and it’s very unlikely they’ll be able to catch the Eagles for the NFC crown. However, they still want to try to win to improve their chances for home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Vander Esch has 90 tackles on the year in what’s been his best seasons since making the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2018.

[ Michael Gehlken ]

The post Cowboys announce star won’t play vs. Eagles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Dak Prescott’s latest comments will fire up Cowboys fans

The Dallas Cowboys are not in their best stretch of the season. A close, come-from-behind win against the Texans and an overtime loss to the Jaguars has sounded the alarms. Dak Prescott has received his fair share of criticism. He didn’t play well against the Texans, and he was credited with two interceptions against the Jaguars — albeit the second of which was to no fault of No. 4.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Colts reportedly make decision on Matt Ryan

It’s safe to say that the Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis has been a disaster. While all signs point to this being the one and only year that Ryan will be with the Colts, there are still a few more games to be played and it sounds like he will remain the starter for the Read more... The post Colts reportedly make decision on Matt Ryan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
Detroit Sports Nation

Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reveals He Thought He Was Getting Cut Yesterday

On Wednesday night, the rosters for the Pro Bowl for both the AFC and NFC were revealed. It was a great moment for the players who learned they were among the best in the NFL. Well, for all but one player, that is. Dallas Cowboys return specialist KaVontae Turpin was...
Yardbarker

Cowboys coaching problems result in loss to Jags

On Sunday, Cowboy fans had to suffer through a terrible loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime. This loss would bring the Cowboys' record to 10-4, which is still very good, but not enough to become the #1 seed in the nearing playoffs. It was surprising that this game turned into a loss for the boys, the offense played great, and the defense had trouble but still had good stops. So what went wrong?
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Sirianni gives update on Hurts’ shoulder injury

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Tuesday morning confirmed to the 94WIP morning show that Jalen Hurts sprained his shoulder but says it’s not a long-term injury. Hurts’ status for Saturday’s game in Dallas is in serious doubt. “He’s attacking his rehab right now,” Sirianni said to...
DALLAS, PA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to death of Steelers legend

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the passing of legendary running back Franco Harris on Wednesday. Harris was the creator of the “Immaculate Reception” in the 1972 playoffs — one of the greatest plays in NFL history. Harris is a four-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer. The Steelers originally drafted Harris, then a prospect out Read more... The post NFL world reacts to death of Steelers legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles QB Gardner Minshew gives Mike Leach eulogy

Minshew played two seasons at East Carolina before transferring to Mike Leach's Washington State program for his senior campaign in 2018. Minshew led the NCAA in pass attempts (662) and pass completions (468) that year and paced the Pac-12 in completion percentage (70.2), passing yards (4,779) and passing touchdowns (38) as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

The Comeback

41K+
Followers
931
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy