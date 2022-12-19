Cowboys announce star won’t play vs. Eagles

While the Philadelphia Eagles likely will be without quarterback Jalen Hurts this weekend , the Dallas Cowboys will also be without one of their star players with the news that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is out.

The star linebacker left this past Sunday’s game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was very concerned given Vander Esch’s neck-injury history, but it sounds like the injury won’t be as bad as feared.

An MRI has revealed that the linebacker actually has a right shoulder stinger unrelated to his neck. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News , McCarthy confirmed Monday that Vander Esch will miss the big NFC showdown, but the team is happy that the injury isn’t more severe.

“We were fortunate. It was much better than we thought,” McCarthy said. “He will not be available this week. I know that.”

Dallas has already clinched a playoff spot ( despite losing this weekend ) and it’s very unlikely they’ll be able to catch the Eagles for the NFC crown. However, they still want to try to win to improve their chances for home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Vander Esch has 90 tackles on the year in what’s been his best seasons since making the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2018.

