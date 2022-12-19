ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Persecution, policy, economy driving surge in Cuban migration to Florida

By Matt Sczesny
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
The Coast Guard searched Monday for missing Cuban migrants off the coast of Lake Worth after rescuing one person who said their boat capsized.

It followed a weekend in which U.S. Border Patrol reported five migrant landings and 98 Cuban migrants encountered in South Florida.

Boynton Beach immigration attorney Richard Hujber said the situation in Cuba is driving more to take the risk as they face political persecution and a depleted economy.

RELATED: Supreme Court temporarily blocks lifting of asylum restrictions

Richard Hujber outlines why the U.S. is experiencing a surge in migrants from Cuba this year.

"There are no changes in Cuba," Hujber said. "It's only getting worse. It's desperation. It's frustration."

Hujber said American policies are also giving many Cubans an incentive, allowing them to stay in the U.S. more easily.

"Under the Cuban Adjustment Act , instead of seeking asylum, you get a green card in a year and a day," Hujber said. "At least you can apply for it."

Vielka Wambold helps migrants seeking refuge in the U.S.

Whether it's crossing the Florida Straits by boat or trying to cross the Mexican border by foot, more Cubans are trying to reach the U.S.

Vielka Wambold who helps assist migrants with the Witness at the Border organization sums it up with the first line of the poem "Home" by Warsan Shire.

"Nobody leaves home unless home is the mouth of a shark," Wambold said. "And that is so true for all of these countries."

