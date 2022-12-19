ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Fatalities from Montana workplace injuries rise after drop during pandemic, report says

By Keila Szpaller
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k2yaj_0jo7ZiI500

Workplace fatalities were back to pre-pandemic levels in 2021, and transportation incidents were the No. 1 cause, according to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry. Here, police and railroad workers work the scene where an Amtrak train derailed in 2022 in Mendon, Missouri. (Photo by Chase Castor/Getty Images)

Montana counted 40 fatal work-related injuries in 2021, the highest number since at least 2012 and a return to the pre-pandemic level, according to the Department of Labor and Industry.

“In 2020 the number of fatalities was naturally lower as more Montanans were working from home,” said Employment Standards Division Administrator Eric Strauss in a statement Monday from the department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WaAmK_0jo7ZiI500 The number of related deaths in 2020 was 29, according to the report , called “Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.” It was 38 and 2019 and 28 and 2018.

Transportation incidents were the No. 1 cause of the occupational fatalities, affecting 23 people, or 58 percent of the total.

Nine of the deaths were people in the 55- to 64-year-old age range, the report said. The 65 years and older and 35- to 44-year-old categories each experienced seven fatalities.

The report also noted 36 of the fatal injuries took place among private industry employees, and four occurred among government workers.

In a news release about the data, the Department of Labor and Industry said the census is conducted nationwide and part of a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics safety and health program. It said the data is used to “fulfill a commitment to increasing safety in the workplace.”

The department could not be immediately reached via email Monday about whether safety has increased in Montana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000wom_0jo7ZiI500 Of the transportation deaths, the report said incidents could involve aircraft, trains and vehicles. The incidents could be vehicle collisions, cars versus pedestrians, or wrecks such as a jack-knife.

In 2021, the Montana Highway Patrol reported 192 motor vehicle crash fatalities, and of those, 40 were work related, or roughly 21 percent, the department said in the news release. The report said vehicles include cars, fire trucks, off-road terrain vehicles and tractors, among others.

Falls, slips and trips were the No. 2 cause of fatalities, with six deaths, and “violence and other injuries by persons or animals” accounted for five deaths at No. 3, the report said.

The department said the “violence” category includes intentional injuries, such as an attack or assault from another person or animal, including three that were likely caused by a farm animal.

“ One of the other two was in leisure and hospitality, and the last didn’t meet publication criteria,” the department said in an email.

Fatalities report clean

The post Fatalities from Montana workplace injuries rise after drop during pandemic, report says appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole

GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GLENDIVE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Montana

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Montana using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Alarming New Data Suggests We Have A Big Problem Here In Montana.

As our population ages and our workforce decreases, we are beginning to see several shifts in our society and some of them are not good. A popular term that is often used by the younger generation these days for those of a certain age is "boomer". Of course, this isn't new, it is short for "baby boomers", which are a huge part of the American population.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Woman sues Montana state agency over rape, pregnancy at age 11

BUTTE (AP) — A Montana woman has filed a lawsuit against the state child and family services agency saying it failed to protect her from her mother’s boyfriend, who was eventually convicted of raping and impregnating her when she was 11. The woman, who is now 21, filed the lawsuit last week against the Division of Child and Family Services, The Montana Standard reported. She is seeking unspecified damages for emotional distress, anxiety and fear. ...
MONTANA STATE
2news.com

Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she'll face a similar...
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Woman sues Montana state agency after being raped, impregnated by mother's boyfriend at age 11

BUTTE (AP) — A Montana woman has filed a lawsuit against the state child and family services agency saying it failed to protect her from her mother’s boyfriend, who was eventually convicted of raping and impregnating her when she was 11. The woman, who is now 21, filed the lawsuit last week against the Division of Child and Family Services, The Montana Standard reported. She is seeking unspecified damages for emotional distress, anxiety and fear. ...
MONTANA STATE
agupdate.com

Carcass removal aims to reduce livestock/predator conflicts

A government-sponsored project is touting carcass management as a useful tool to reduce livestock/predator conflicts, based on evidence in Montana. In a presentation backed by a Natural Resources Conservation Service innovation grant, the Conflict on Workinglands group hosted a webinar in late October that shared how carcass removal efforts are working in various parts of the state.
MONTANA STATE
kotatv.com

Montana-Dakota Utilities request customers reduce their natural gas usage in their homes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some residents in the Black Hills awoke to messages from Montana-Dakota Utilities asking them to reduce their natural gas usage. The notice cited supply constraints due to an equipment issue and the extreme weather as the reasons for the request. Customers were asked to lower their thermostats, minimize hot water usage and turn off gas fireplaces, garage heaters and other non-essential appliances.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana

Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
MISSOULA, MT
KIDO Talk Radio

More Crazy Montana Laws You Need to See to Believe [PICS!]

Before we dive into Montana laws that are one sandwich short of a picnic, let's express what Idaho adores about our neighbor southwest of us!. One of America's Great Plains and Rocky Mountain states, Montana's sparse populous is known far and wide. According to theFactFile, 46 out of Montana's 56 counties average just six residents per square mile. This makes the 'Treasure State' one of the most rural states in the nation.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Montana Housing Task Force submits specific recommendations

Reducing parking minimums, relaxing height restrictions, prioritizing dense infill development over greenfield development and emphasizing housing construction in areas with high transit capacity are some of the recommendations included in the Montana Housing Task Force’s latest report. "I truly believe the affordability of housing is probably the No. 1...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Centers serving unhoused Montanans preparing to exceed capacity during bitter cold

With the coldest temperatures in 30 to 40 years set to hit Montana this week, organizations that serve Montana’s population experiencing homelessness are preparing to be well over capacity, and some are looking to overflow sites to protect people from freezing to death.  Low temperatures are expected to reach -30 to -40 degrees across the […] The post Centers serving unhoused Montanans preparing to exceed capacity during bitter cold appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KTVZ

NBA’s Kyrie Irving donates to Missoula refugee women hit by MT childcare subsidy cut

MISSOULA, Montana (Missoulian) — Mercurial basketball superstar Kyrie Irving may have provided temporary relief with a big donation, but the low-income families of over 6,620 Montana kids will still see their monthly child care costs rise as much as $1,000 in January. That’s because Montana’s state health department is pulling the plug on a pandemic-era scholarship program because federal funds have run out.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy