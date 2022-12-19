IMPD says at least 12 people were victims of gun violence over the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS -- IMPD says from Friday until Sunday at least 12 people were shot.

”We are thankful that none of the individuals that were shot died this past weekend but again that doesn’t mean that shooting people is okay. It's not okay and it will never be okay,” Shane Foley, Indianapolis Police Lt. said.

The department says they have responded to at least 550 non-fatal shooting incidents so far this year with at least 640 victims.

While the numbers are down compared to this time last year, police say there is still work to be done.

"We are hopeful that fewer members of our community will be impacted by violent crime and gun violence and that’s going to take the work of all of us," Lt. Foley said. "It's not only going to take the police department but other parts of our criminal justice system as well as the community.”

Indianapolis resident Joshua Lilly says he was at his cousin’s house Saturday night when he said he heard gunshots.

He went outside and found bullet holes in he and his cousins' cars.

A police report shows that IMPD was called to investigate the home and found bullet holes in the garage as well.

“What if the kids were in the garage?" Lilly asked. "She does let her kids play in the garage. One of the bullets probably would have went through the window because we were in the kitchen."

Lilly and his cousin fear what could've happened under different circumstances.

“What if we were in the car, someone would have gotten hit by the bullets,” Lilly said.

“Stop the gun violence. Think about the kids,” Lilly said.