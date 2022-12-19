Quiet weather until a major storm system moves in Thursday through Christmas

Some sunshine may even grace our skies for Tuesday and Wednesday! It'll be a much needed quiet before the storm. By Thursday a major system arrives that could lead to travel headaches.

Tonight we'll have lows falling to around 25 degrees with light and variable winds. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Tuesday some sunshine could peek out in the afternoon! Highs will be in the middle 30s with light winds.

Wednesday a little more morning sunshine is possible before clouds come in for the latter half of the day. We'll have highs staying a bit cooler in the 20s, but winds will still be light.

Thursday we will have some isolated rain showers that could mix in with some snow and freezing rain at times. Highs will be about 32-35 degrees.

Friday is a bit up in the air still. As of Monday afternoon, it appears rain will happen around 2a-5a with our rapidly intensifying system. After that expect a flash freeze as temperatures plummet into the 10s or single digits. Blizzard conditions are possible with heavy snow and winds gusting over 50 mph.

Snow and wind lasts into Christmas Eve which will slowly taper off through the day.

Some lake effect and gusty winds along with bitter cold will be in place for Christmas Day.

