Fort Worth, TX

Three Fort Worth Officers Fired After Arrests

The Fort Worth Police Department is firing three officers that were arrested this year. Detective Bryan Lafaurie is charged with burglary for allegedly forcing his way into a home with a gun, while Officer Derek Maly was arrested last month for a domestic violence incident. Officer Darrell Coker is accused...
WFAA

Three Fort Worth police officers terminated over separate incidents

FORT WORTH, Texas — Three Fort Worth police officers have been terminated for separate incidents following administrative investigations, the department announced Wednesday. The officers were terminated last week. "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal...
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Fort Worth police shoot suspect after chase

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera video of an officer shooting a suspect following a chase on Dec. 13. Police were called to an auto repair shop on White Settlement Road for a possible vehicle burglary. When officers arrived at the scene they learned a male...
dallasexpress.com

Families React to Aaron Dean Sentencing

A jury continued sentencing deliberations Monday morning in the trial of Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who was convicted of manslaughter last week in the death of Atatiana Jefferson. The Dallas Express was there as Dean’s and Jefferson’s family members were called to the witness stand Friday in the...
TheDailyBeast

Parents of Sex-Trafficking Victim Who Was Snatched at Mavs Game Fume at Officials

The family of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted at a Dallas Mavericks game and victimized in a sex-trafficking scheme in April are still furious with how they say stadium authorities and local officials botched the investigation. According to surveillance footage witnessed by the family, their daughter circled the Mavs stadium with unknown men, passing multiple security guards—even after her father, Kyle Morris, reported her missing. “I guess I am confused and frustrated as to why they didn't report that to all the security personnel,” Morris told KHOU 11. "I knew exactly what she was saying. I told them what she was wearing. She walked past several security personnel.” Authorities ultimately found the girl 11 days later in a hotel in Oklahoma City, after days of assault, drugging and abuse. But it would take officials another eight months to identify some persons of interest in the case, despite the child’s lucid memory. “There is some frustration and anger at those officers, particularly the one that sent me home that night,” Morris added.Read it at KHOU 11
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Feds Coming After Granbury ISD…Over Explicit Books!

At the behest of our good friends at the ACLU, the Department of Education is launching a civil rights investigation into Granbury ISD. It seems the Superintendent, Jeffrey Glenn, was secretly recorded at a meeting with librarians saying – wait for it! — sexually explicit LBGTQ books have no place in the school library! How horrible! Listen to Mr. Glenn’s words yourself and decide whether anyone’s rights were violated! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

