Related
Community leaders call for more progress from Fort Worth officials, police after Aaron Dean is sentenced
FORT WORTH, Texas — There were no celebrations after a jury sentenced former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison, signifying the date he shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson on Oct. 12, 2019. “I want you to go to your...
Aaron Dean transferred to TDCJ facility in Huntsville after sentencing in Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death
WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Eleven years. Ten months. Twelve days. That’s how long former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was sentenced in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. And now, he’ll begin serving that sentence inside a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility. Officials confirmed...
Three officers fired from Fort Worth Police Department
The Police Chief in Fort Worth has fired three officers from the force for violations of departmental policy. The department says the officers were involved in three separate incidents.
kurv.com
Three Fort Worth Officers Fired After Arrests
The Fort Worth Police Department is firing three officers that were arrested this year. Detective Bryan Lafaurie is charged with burglary for allegedly forcing his way into a home with a gun, while Officer Derek Maly was arrested last month for a domestic violence incident. Officer Darrell Coker is accused...
fortworthreport.org
Former officer Aaron Dean’s sentence to prison not the end of this case, legal experts say
Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean’s sentencing in the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson is a message that “no one is above the law,” legal experts said. Dean was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison in a unanimous jury decision on Dec. 20. Five days prior, on Dec. 15, the same jury found Dean guilty of manslaughter.
How did Aaron Dean receive a longer sentence than Amber Guyger despite conviction on a lesser charge
FORT WORTH, Texas — "We know it was murder," Ashley Carr said. Carr stood outside of her family's former home, addressing reporters after Aaron Dean was sentenced for shooting and killing her sister, Atatiana Jefferson. Last Thursday, Dean was convicted of manslaughter. On Tuesday, the jury announced his sentence...
Death of Atatiana Jefferson: Former officer Aaron Dean sentenced to 11 years, 10 months, 12 days following manslaughter conviction
FORT WORTH, Texas — After a day of character testimony and more than 13 hours of deliberation, a Tarrant County jury has sentenced former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days. Dean was convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana...
Community activist jailed by deputies in Aaron Dean trial courtroom may be released
Manuel Mata was hauled out of the Tarrant County courtroom on Friday, where the Aaron Dean trial has been going on. The judge tried to put Mata under oath and that’s when the problem started.
Dallas man who shot a boy in the face has his appeal denied
Without comment, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has rejected the appeal of a Dallas man who created an uproar in September 2013 when he shot an eight year old boy in the face. The
Three Fort Worth police officers terminated over separate incidents
FORT WORTH, Texas — Three Fort Worth police officers have been terminated for separate incidents following administrative investigations, the department announced Wednesday. The officers were terminated last week. "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth police shoot suspect after chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera video of an officer shooting a suspect following a chase on Dec. 13. Police were called to an auto repair shop on White Settlement Road for a possible vehicle burglary. When officers arrived at the scene they learned a male...
FBI raids Fort Worth home and finds 21 victims of human trafficking
FORT WORTH, Texas — A house in the 1800 block of Miller Avenue in Fort Worth is at the center of a federal investigation into human trafficking. The FBI’s SWAT team raided the home Wednesday night and found 21 people inside, along with two suspects. “They went to...
dallasexpress.com
Families React to Aaron Dean Sentencing
A jury continued sentencing deliberations Monday morning in the trial of Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who was convicted of manslaughter last week in the death of Atatiana Jefferson. The Dallas Express was there as Dean’s and Jefferson’s family members were called to the witness stand Friday in the...
Parents of Sex-Trafficking Victim Who Was Snatched at Mavs Game Fume at Officials
The family of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted at a Dallas Mavericks game and victimized in a sex-trafficking scheme in April are still furious with how they say stadium authorities and local officials botched the investigation. According to surveillance footage witnessed by the family, their daughter circled the Mavs stadium with unknown men, passing multiple security guards—even after her father, Kyle Morris, reported her missing. “I guess I am confused and frustrated as to why they didn't report that to all the security personnel,” Morris told KHOU 11. "I knew exactly what she was saying. I told them what she was wearing. She walked past several security personnel.” Authorities ultimately found the girl 11 days later in a hotel in Oklahoma City, after days of assault, drugging and abuse. But it would take officials another eight months to identify some persons of interest in the case, despite the child’s lucid memory. “There is some frustration and anger at those officers, particularly the one that sent me home that night,” Morris added.Read it at KHOU 11
Driver in fatal hit-and-run is now jailed in Fort Worth
About two weeks after a Bedford woman was run over and killed in Fort Worth – her accused killer has now been captured and is facing a string of charges.
Two women charged with capital murder in slaying of woman found dead near Lancaster
Two women are locked up in Dallas County, accused of capital murder in the death of a woman whose remains were found near Lancaster four months ago.
Missing 26-year-old woman last seen in River Oaks found dead in Fort Worth, police say
RIVER OAKS, Texas — A missing woman who was last seen in the Tarrant County city of River Oaks has been found dead in Fort Worth, police said Wednesday. The River Oaks Police Department posted pictures of Batinah "Tina" Karim on social media. They said the 26-year-old was last seen walking in the 5700 block of River Oaks Boulevard at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
One killed in Fort Worth triple shooting
Police were sent to a filling station on Miller Avenue near Highway 287, where they found the shooting scene. One victim died and the other two victims are hospitalized.
North Richland Hills man jailed after hours-long SWAT standoff
After getting a lungful of tear gas, a North Richland Hills man surrendered to police Wednesday – ending an hours-long SWAT standoff at his home.
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Feds Coming After Granbury ISD…Over Explicit Books!
At the behest of our good friends at the ACLU, the Department of Education is launching a civil rights investigation into Granbury ISD. It seems the Superintendent, Jeffrey Glenn, was secretly recorded at a meeting with librarians saying – wait for it! — sexually explicit LBGTQ books have no place in the school library! How horrible! Listen to Mr. Glenn’s words yourself and decide whether anyone’s rights were violated! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
