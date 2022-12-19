ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-Year-Old Shot in Greenbelt: Police

Police are asking for information from the public after a 15-year-old was shot in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Christmas Day. Greenbelt Police said they responded at around 1:17 p.m. to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace for the report of gunshots and found evidence of a shooting. At around 1:51 pm,...
GREENBELT, MD
1 Hurt in I-95 Crash in Virginia; Two Lanes Closed

One person was seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 95 on the Prince William/Stafford county line in Virginia on Monday. The Prince William County fire department and Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the Russell Road exit in Quantico. A truck...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

