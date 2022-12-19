ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Gets a Nice Christmas Present

The bright lights and opulent hotel casinos bring about 40 million visitors to Las Vegas every year, but certain times are better to visit than others. Sin City's decadence is more suited for big party scenes, and while the city has made strides in recent decades to become more family friendly, it is still mostly a playground for adults.
news3lv.com

Mr. BBQ debuts Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get ready to fill your plate with an all-new Korean barbecue restaurant. California's Mr. BBQ restaurant is celebrating its first location in Las Vegas. Guests can now grab a seat inside the 3,500-square-foot space and feast while surrounded by neon lights and iconic character mascots.
news3lv.com

Durango Resort announces progress on new property

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Durango Casino & Resort shared the major progress made at its upcoming property. The new site is being built at the corner of Durango and the Southern 215 Beltway. It's expected to feature 83,000 square feet of casino space, a state-of-the-art sportsbook, and more than...
8 News Now

The Christmas Adventure At Mt.Charleston

Las Vegas(KLAS)-You can escape to the mountains and take part in The Christmas Adventure happening at the retreat at Mt Charleston. Jillian Lopez chats with Jason Craig to tell us about all the festive things they have planned.
nevadabusiness.com

Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Elevates Store Manager to Leadership Role

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Tina Truncale to district director. In her new role, Truncale supervises eight of the 17 Goodwill thrift stores serving the Las Vegas Valley, ensuring they reach monthly budget goals, follow all operational processes, and are set to company standards to sustain the organization’s programs of service.
newtolasvegas.com

Las Vegas predictions for 2023

–Fresh off his second straight defeat for statewide office, Adam “Fourth Generation Nevadan” Laxalt moves back to the Washington, D.C., area where he grew up and lived much more of his life. –Facing a lawsuit claiming deceptive marketing, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority changes the official...
news3lv.com

Usher adds three extra shows to Las Vegas residency at Park MGM

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Recording artist Usher will be sticking around Las Vegas a little bit longer. The eight-time Grammy winner announced he's added three shows to his residency at Park MGM next year. The new shows at Dolby Live are scheduled for Feb. 24 and 25 and March...
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Bet Big on Sports in 2023

Online sports betting has slowly become legal in more states and that's expected to continue in 2023. That has led to an interesting battle between Las Vegas Strip Leaders MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report fighting for customers with digital native players DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Free Report and FanDuel.
news3lv.com

Spend the holidays with JING in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — JING in downtown Summerlin is gearing up for two big dinners on Christmas and New Year's Eve. Joining me now with more is general manager Rob Velez and executive chef Thomas Griese.
Community Policy