Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
Las Vegas Strip Gets a Nice Christmas Present
The bright lights and opulent hotel casinos bring about 40 million visitors to Las Vegas every year, but certain times are better to visit than others. Sin City's decadence is more suited for big party scenes, and while the city has made strides in recent decades to become more family friendly, it is still mostly a playground for adults.
news3lv.com
Randy's Donuts to make Las Vegas Strip debut with location inside Resort Worlds
Las Vegas (KSNV) — California's iconic donut brand, Randy's Donuts, is making its way across the valley and into the Las Vegas Strip early next year. The donut shop will open an all-new, 24/7 pop-up window inside Resorts World Las Vegas starting Wednesday, January 4. Guests can order and...
8newsnow.com
Resources available for seniors in Las Vegas experiencing holiday loneliness
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— This may be the most wonderful time of the year, but for many seniors, it could be the loneliest. Though the holidays for many are family-oriented, it is hard to keep the holiday spirit up when there isn’t much family around. Sheila Zachea, who is...
news3lv.com
Mr. BBQ debuts Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get ready to fill your plate with an all-new Korean barbecue restaurant. California's Mr. BBQ restaurant is celebrating its first location in Las Vegas. Guests can now grab a seat inside the 3,500-square-foot space and feast while surrounded by neon lights and iconic character mascots.
news3lv.com
How a Las Vegas man is turning millions of chopsticks into housewares
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — ChopValue is recycling and keeping tons of chopsticks out of our landfills. Brooks Smith, the owner of ChopValue, joined us to talk more about his work.
Local BBQ shop, John Mull's Meats, now a designated historic site
John Mull's Meats, the 1950s-era barbecue and butcher shop, is now on the Las Vegas Historic Property Register after a city council vote this week.
news3lv.com
Durango Resort announces progress on new property
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Durango Casino & Resort shared the major progress made at its upcoming property. The new site is being built at the corner of Durango and the Southern 215 Beltway. It's expected to feature 83,000 square feet of casino space, a state-of-the-art sportsbook, and more than...
The Christmas Adventure At Mt.Charleston
Las Vegas(KLAS)-You can escape to the mountains and take part in The Christmas Adventure happening at the retreat at Mt Charleston. Jillian Lopez chats with Jason Craig to tell us about all the festive things they have planned.
8newsnow.com
Travelers flying out of Las Vegas finding cancelations ahead of midwestern storms
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Christmas spirit is turning into a travel nightmare for many. Wednesday would have been one of the last safe windows to travel before winter weather causes a whiteout across the midwest. However, some are finding themselves stranded in Las Vegas. “Maybe we won’t be home...
nevadabusiness.com
Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Elevates Store Manager to Leadership Role
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Tina Truncale to district director. In her new role, Truncale supervises eight of the 17 Goodwill thrift stores serving the Las Vegas Valley, ensuring they reach monthly budget goals, follow all operational processes, and are set to company standards to sustain the organization’s programs of service.
South Rainbow Boulevard and West Oakey Boulevard Starbucks in Las Vegas unionize
The Rainbow and Oakey Starbucks store in Las Vegas became the first Starbucks store in Nevada to unionize with Starbucks Workers United after winning a close vote of 11 to 7 in the union election.
newtolasvegas.com
Las Vegas predictions for 2023
–Fresh off his second straight defeat for statewide office, Adam “Fourth Generation Nevadan” Laxalt moves back to the Washington, D.C., area where he grew up and lived much more of his life. –Facing a lawsuit claiming deceptive marketing, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority changes the official...
Durango Casino and Resort Seems to Be Planning a Mexican Restaurant
Building permits may shed light on the upcoming resort’s culinary future
news3lv.com
Usher adds three extra shows to Las Vegas residency at Park MGM
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Recording artist Usher will be sticking around Las Vegas a little bit longer. The eight-time Grammy winner announced he's added three shows to his residency at Park MGM next year. The new shows at Dolby Live are scheduled for Feb. 24 and 25 and March...
Las Vegas Strip Casinos Bet Big on Sports in 2023
Online sports betting has slowly become legal in more states and that's expected to continue in 2023. That has led to an interesting battle between Las Vegas Strip Leaders MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report fighting for customers with digital native players DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Free Report and FanDuel.
news3lv.com
Spend the holidays with JING in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — JING in downtown Summerlin is gearing up for two big dinners on Christmas and New Year's Eve. Joining me now with more is general manager Rob Velez and executive chef Thomas Griese.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police urges awareness and safety for last minute Christmas shoppers
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Christmas is almost here, and many of you are doing last-minute shopping for gifts. However, police warn that shoppers are at risk of being robbed if they aren't vigilant. LVMPD said this is the time of the year when crime increases across the valley. Metro...
Cobblestone Cottage Tea House to Open with High Tea and More
Be transported to English and French countrysides in a “beautiful, transformational space”
news3lv.com
Community Giving Campaign: Skip One. Give One. For Just One.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The 'Just One' project is in the midst of its community-giving campaign. Joining us now with more on how you can help is founder and CEO, Brooke Neubauer.
‘Unprecedented rapid water level decline’ not anticipated, NPS admits; public comment period extended for Lake Mead marina concepts
National Park Service officials have extended the public comment period for people to voice, or write, their opinions on the concepts proposed for the future of Lake Mead's marinas and the overall Sustainable Low Water Access Plan.
Comments / 0