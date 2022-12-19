Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Related
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close for Friday ahead of powerful winter storm
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Some Mid-Michigan students will get an extra Christmas break, as schools cancel classes for Friday ahead of a powerful winter storm system. The University of Michigan-Flint canceled all classes and activities for Friday. Other schools to announce closures by Thursday afternoon include Holly Area Schools, Burton Glen Academy, Linden Charger Academy and Greater Heights Academy.
Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight
FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
WNEM
Motorists encouraged to gear up for winter storm
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Michigan residents are encouraged to get their vehicles ready before the snow and cold move during the holiday weekend. “Cold temperatures are horrible for vehicles. They’re not designed to operate in it,” said Cody Frost, operator of all auto and service trucks in Saginaw.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22
The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is back open to traffic. Many shoppers are stocking up on last minute items they need before the winter storm hits. Learn about a local Eagle Scout promoting mental health awareness. STEM passport and holiday scavenger hunt. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Learn about...
WNEM
TV5 Vault: Santa on the road in Saginaw County
Here are some of the stories we're following today. Here are the top stories we're following this morning. Here's a look at some of our top stories. Lafayette Street Bridge to close for repairs on Jan. 3. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is...
WNEM
Bronner’s closing early for inclement weather
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Due to inclement weather, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland will be closed on Dec. 23 and 24, as well as Christmas day. Bronner’s, the “World’s largest Christmas store”, is a staple destination during the holidays in Frankenmuth for tourists and residents alike. They...
WNEM
Shoppers stock up on necessary items before storm
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Many shoppers are stocking up on last minute items they need before the winter storm hits. “Sales are very brisk. People are getting ready for the storm system coming in,” said Dave Wohlfeil, the owner of Wohlfeil Ace Hardware in Saginaw Township. Wohlfeil said...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Dec. 21
The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. The winter storm system headed to mid-Michigan will bring snow, wind, and cold temperatures and experts shared advice on how to stay warm if your heat and power go out.
WNEM
MDOT: 24-hour patrol to monitor road conditions starting Dec. 22
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The holiday weekend’s snowy and windy forecast has the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and area road commissions preparing for what is on the way for mid-Michigan. The plan is to have a 24-hour road patrol monitoring, which will start Thursday morning, to be prepared...
WNEM
Liberty Bridge reopens in Bay City
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Genesee Co. officials prepare to keep those in need safe, warm. The winter storm headed to mid-Michigan is going to bring cold and high winds, which has officials in Genesee County preparing to make sure no one is left out in the cold.
Looking Back at the Top 10 Heaviest Snowfalls On Record in Flint
As we're gearing up for our first substantial snowfall of the season, we thought we'd look back at those Top 10 heaviest snowstorms in Flint. January will see the 45th Anniversary of the big Blizzard of 78'. Although the storm that tore through Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and southeastern Wisconsin over the course of three days that January, dumped as much as 28 inches in some areas across the state, Flint only received about 9 inches of the white stuff which paled in comparison the 30 inches Muskegon had and Saginaw’s 22 inches.
WNEM
Genesee Co. officials prepare to keep those in need safe, warm
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is back open to traffic. Many shoppers are stocking up on last minute items they need before the winter storm hits. Eagle Scout promoting mental health awareness. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Learn...
WNEM
Flint's Got Talent Winner Performs Live in Studio
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The winter...
WNEM
Lafayette Street Bridge to close for repairs on Jan. 3
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced maintenance repairs will begin on the Lafayette Street Bridge beginning Jan. 3. It’s estimated to cost $700,000.
WNEM
Genesee Co. Sheriff pulls over drivers, gives gifts instead of tickets
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Saginaw Police Department had a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the eight new police officers who graduated from the Delta College Police Academy. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The holiday weekend’s snowy and windy forecast has the Michigan...
wsgw.com
Fire Ravaging Agricultural Company in Hemlock
A grain elevator fire continues to burn after multiple fire departments responded Sunday night in Saginaw County. The Richland Township Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Anderson, Incorporated at 485 South Hemlock Road at 10:10 P.M. Soon after, a second alarm was struck and additional assistance arrived from 29 other from Saginaw, Midland, Gratiot and Genesee counties.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Dec. 16
Investigation underway after child was left outside alone at school - clipped version. A local school is investigating an incident where a preschool child was left alone and unattended on their playground. Man who shot and killed woman over gas money sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Tenth House of Dank Location to Open in Lapeer
LAPEER, Mich - House of Dank, Michigan’s largest cannabis retailer is holding its opening day, Friday, December 23rd, in Lapeer. This House of Dank location will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
‘Tis the season: More scam calls making rounds in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Another set of scam calls are making their way around Bay City. The city issued a notice on Dec. 19 warning residents that Bay City utility customers are receiving scam calls that claim that their utility services will be shut off if their bill is not paid.
WNEM
Genesee Co. man convicted of killing, torturing dogs
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The winter...
Comments / 0