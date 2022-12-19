ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close for Friday ahead of powerful winter storm

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Some Mid-Michigan students will get an extra Christmas break, as schools cancel classes for Friday ahead of a powerful winter storm system. The University of Michigan-Flint canceled all classes and activities for Friday. Other schools to announce closures by Thursday afternoon include Holly Area Schools, Burton Glen Academy, Linden Charger Academy and Greater Heights Academy.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Pre-Christmas Blizzard: What’s changed overnight

FLASH-FREEZE UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. UPDATE: Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update. Here’s a quick look at a few changes to the major winter storm for tonight into Christmas. First off you should know there haven’t...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Motorists encouraged to gear up for winter storm

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Michigan residents are encouraged to get their vehicles ready before the snow and cold move during the holiday weekend. “Cold temperatures are horrible for vehicles. They’re not designed to operate in it,” said Cody Frost, operator of all auto and service trucks in Saginaw.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22

The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is back open to traffic. Many shoppers are stocking up on last minute items they need before the winter storm hits. Learn about a local Eagle Scout promoting mental health awareness. STEM passport and holiday scavenger hunt. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Learn about...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

TV5 Vault: Santa on the road in Saginaw County

Here are some of the stories we're following today. Here are the top stories we're following this morning. Here's a look at some of our top stories. Lafayette Street Bridge to close for repairs on Jan. 3. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Bronner’s closing early for inclement weather

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Due to inclement weather, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland will be closed on Dec. 23 and 24, as well as Christmas day. Bronner’s, the “World’s largest Christmas store”, is a staple destination during the holidays in Frankenmuth for tourists and residents alike. They...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

Shoppers stock up on necessary items before storm

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Many shoppers are stocking up on last minute items they need before the winter storm hits. “Sales are very brisk. People are getting ready for the storm system coming in,” said Dave Wohlfeil, the owner of Wohlfeil Ace Hardware in Saginaw Township. Wohlfeil said...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Dec. 21

The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. The winter storm system headed to mid-Michigan will bring snow, wind, and cold temperatures and experts shared advice on how to stay warm if your heat and power go out.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

MDOT: 24-hour patrol to monitor road conditions starting Dec. 22

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The holiday weekend’s snowy and windy forecast has the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and area road commissions preparing for what is on the way for mid-Michigan. The plan is to have a 24-hour road patrol monitoring, which will start Thursday morning, to be prepared...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Liberty Bridge reopens in Bay City

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Genesee Co. officials prepare to keep those in need safe, warm. The winter storm headed to mid-Michigan is going to bring cold and high winds, which has officials in Genesee County preparing to make sure no one is left out in the cold.
BAY CITY, MI
US 103.1

Looking Back at the Top 10 Heaviest Snowfalls On Record in Flint

As we're gearing up for our first substantial snowfall of the season, we thought we'd look back at those Top 10 heaviest snowstorms in Flint. January will see the 45th Anniversary of the big Blizzard of 78'. Although the storm that tore through Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and southeastern Wisconsin over the course of three days that January, dumped as much as 28 inches in some areas across the state, Flint only received about 9 inches of the white stuff which paled in comparison the 30 inches Muskegon had and Saginaw’s 22 inches.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint's Got Talent Winner Performs Live in Studio

Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The winter...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Lafayette Street Bridge to close for repairs on Jan. 3

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced maintenance repairs will begin on the Lafayette Street Bridge beginning Jan. 3. It’s estimated to cost $700,000.
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Fire Ravaging Agricultural Company in Hemlock

A grain elevator fire continues to burn after multiple fire departments responded Sunday night in Saginaw County. The Richland Township Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Anderson, Incorporated at 485 South Hemlock Road at 10:10 P.M. Soon after, a second alarm was struck and additional assistance arrived from 29 other from Saginaw, Midland, Gratiot and Genesee counties.
HEMLOCK, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Dec. 16

Investigation underway after child was left outside alone at school - clipped version. A local school is investigating an incident where a preschool child was left alone and unattended on their playground. Man who shot and killed woman over gas money sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 6 hours ago.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit Metro Times

Tenth House of Dank Location to Open in Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich - House of Dank, Michigan’s largest cannabis retailer is holding its opening day, Friday, December 23rd, in Lapeer. This House of Dank location will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
LAPEER, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. man convicted of killing, torturing dogs

Here's a look at some of our top stories. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. Experts give advice on winter storm-related heat or power outage. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The winter...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy