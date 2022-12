Evelyn Vanesa Reed of Pocola, Oklahoma was born March 15, 1961 in Poteau, Oklahoma to Rudolph and Helen (Poor) Coleman and passed away on December 19, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas at the age of 61. She is survived by:. Her husband:. Robert Reed of the home. One daughter:. Krystal...

POCOLA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO