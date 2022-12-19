Read full article on original website
Man arrested after climbing to roof of hotel during warrant service
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a suspect after attempting to serve a warrant at a Super 8 hotel. According to the APD, the incident began around 3:30 p.m. at the hotel located at 4200 S. Interstate 35. Police said the man had three felony warrants,...
How to check for power: Thousands of customers affected with localized outages
AUSTIN, Texas — Although state leaders this week have ensured Texans that the power grid is prepared for the frigid temperatures gripping Texas Thursday and Friday, heavy winds are still likely to cause localized problems for utility companies around the state. Early Thursday afternoon, a number of issues were...
Police release more photos of suspect in north Austin food truck theft
The Austin Police Department Auto Theft unit released additional photos of the suspect accused of stealing a food truck in north Austin earlier this month.
CBS Austin
Pflugerville Police seek help ID'ing Walgreens robbery suspect
Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say robbed a Walgreens earlier this month. It happened Monday, Dec. 5, at the Walgreens located at the intersection of East Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Investigators say the man entered the store at around...
CBS Austin
Community throws free wedding for injured Bastrop Co. deputy after raising over $31K
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — After Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy Sawyer Wilson was shot in the line of duty back in March 2022, his fiancée at the time had to postpone their wedding while he recovered. Back on Sunday, March 13, deputy Wilson was shot multiple times at...
‘You’re not alone in this’: Homeless shelter provides overnight stay during Arctic Freeze
The Southside Community Center in San Marcos is taking in the homeless community this entire weekend regardless of power outages or not.
Company fined more than $250K after two killed in Jarrell trench collapse
JARRELL, Texas — After a federal investigation, officials have determined that a construction company is largely at fault after the deaths of two employees working at a trench site in Jarrell in June. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the company failed to follow required workplace safety standards,...
What to do if your landlord or complex turns off water ahead of freeze, with no emergency or repairs needed
AUSTIN, Texas — Following Winter Storm Uri in 2021, landlords and property managers who experienced frozen or busted pipes and disrupted utilities looked for ways to keep this from happening at their properties again. With the anticipated cold temperatures and hard freeze expected this week, the same applies. However,...
Austin police search for wanted fugitive
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted fugitive. Simon Lopez Jr. has an outstanding felony warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, APD said on Wednesday. He also has an active warrant for violating bond conditions, which is a Class A misdemeanor.
fox7austin.com
APD searching for wanted fugitive involved in family violence
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) Family Violence Unit is asking for the public's help searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said they are looking for 28-year-old Simon Lopez Jr. He has an outstanding arrest warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.
Cost of outsourcing Hays County inmates to other jails goes up
Hays County continues to send hundreds of inmates to other county jails because the staff is spread thin. But the cost to do this is going up.
KVUE
Can property management shut off water without repairs or an emergency?
Water at one Austin apartment complex will be shut off during the cold. But are management groups allowed to do that?
iheart.com
Texas Transportation Department Turns Heads With 'Dark' Christmas Tweet
The City of Austin's Transportation Department is turning heads with a "dark" tweet about killing Santa Claus. ATX Transportation shared a parody song called "I saw mommy killing Santa Claus" on Wednesday (December 21) that's causing a stir with residents and even some council members. The tweet says:. I saw...
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter had 6 previous DWI convictions, affidavit says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a wreck in South Austin that killed two people. On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 2:44 a.m., police say Roberto Rangel was driving a truck that failed to yield the right of way while exiting the Chick-Fil-A parking lot in the 500 block of E. Ben White Blvd.
One in custody after police call out SWAT to south Austin apartment complex
APD says police went to the complex on Little Texas Lane around 1:15 a.m. for a family violence call.
Police investigate after person hit, killed on W. Ben White Service Road Sunday
Officers responded around 7:41 p.m. to a crash between a driver of a sedan and a pedestrian in the 1900 block of W. Ben White Boulevard Service Road.
Austin Police officer injured during foot chase
According to the Austin Police Department, the officer lost consciousness and had cuts on his face after hitting a wall while trying to arrest the suspect during the foot chase.
TxDOT expanding pedestrian barriers along I-35
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is expanding a concrete barrier to protect pedestrians along Interstate 35 in Travis County. “After installing the initial pedestrian barrier in 2020, the Austin District saw an 89% reduction in pedestrian fatalities within the project limits,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. “By expanding on our previous efforts, we want to continue building towards our goal of ending all deaths on Texas roads by 2050.”
Austin Area Urban League helping to provide shelter for those in need during Arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas — Arctic air is sweeping its way through Central Texas and temperatures are expected to dip below the freezing mark over the next couple of days. Quincy Dunlap, the president and CEO of Austin Area Urban league, and his organization are working with city officials to get people out of the frigid cold and into several shelters.
Single-family homesite in Rainey Street district lists for $10 million
AUSTIN, Texas — One of the last remaining single-family homes located in the Rainey Street district has officially hit the market with a $10 million listing price, according to a report from Towers realty. The report states the 1945 bungalow located at 701 River Street sits on a 3,375-square-foot...
KVUE
