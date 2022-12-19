ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Pflugerville Police seek help ID'ing Walgreens robbery suspect

Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say robbed a Walgreens earlier this month. It happened Monday, Dec. 5, at the Walgreens located at the intersection of East Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Investigators say the man entered the store at around...
Austin police search for wanted fugitive

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted fugitive. Simon Lopez Jr. has an outstanding felony warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, APD said on Wednesday. He also has an active warrant for violating bond conditions, which is a Class A misdemeanor.
Texas Transportation Department Turns Heads With 'Dark' Christmas Tweet

The City of Austin's Transportation Department is turning heads with a "dark" tweet about killing Santa Claus. ATX Transportation shared a parody song called "I saw mommy killing Santa Claus" on Wednesday (December 21) that's causing a stir with residents and even some council members. The tweet says:. I saw...
TxDOT expanding pedestrian barriers along I-35

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is expanding a concrete barrier to protect pedestrians along Interstate 35 in Travis County. “After installing the initial pedestrian barrier in 2020, the Austin District saw an 89% reduction in pedestrian fatalities within the project limits,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. “By expanding on our previous efforts, we want to continue building towards our goal of ending all deaths on Texas roads by 2050.”
