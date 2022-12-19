ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

1470 WMBD

Peoria man sentenced for possession of a weapon

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man with a prior felony weapon charge will spend more than four years in a federal prison. 21-year-old Eshayah Aguirre was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison on Tuesday, followed by three years of supervised released. The sentencing is the result of a...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria felon gets 30 months for gun possession

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man was sentenced on Dec. 20th to 30 months imprisonment for possession of a firearm while a felon. According to a USDOJ press release, 22-year-old Anthony Morris was arrested in May when police located a Honda Fit that had been reported stolen. Police conducting surveillance saw Morris enter the seat. After converging on the vehicle, a firearm tucked between Morris’ leg and center console was in plain sight. The .380 caliber pistol was loaded and had been reported stolen.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Juvenile male dies by gunfire in Peoria Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Thursday that they are investigating the death of a juvenile male in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges

Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Man goes to prison for federal drug, weapons offenses

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will spend the next 12 years in a federal prison after being sentenced on Friday. 33-year-old Daryl McGhee was convicted in two separate trials on drug trafficking and weapons offenses. The first trial occurred in February 2021 and August of this year. Authorities...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police investigating non-criminal shooting death

PEORIA, Ill. – It’s not believed to be a homicide at the moment. That’s what Peoria Police are saying following a juvenile who was found just before 2:00 p.m. Thursday in the area of Lexington Hills Apartments. They say he had an apparent gunshot wound, and wasn’t...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man injured after North Valley shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – A man was hurt Wednesday night after being shot in Peoria’s North Valley. Peoria Police were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, where the man had just arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim told police he was walking near Morton...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Victim recovering after Wednesday night shooting, no suspect yet

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Wednesday night but have yet to locate a suspect. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Peoria Police responded to the 500 block of NE Glen Oak on a report of an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening injuries.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Abandoned Springfield house destroyed by fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in Springfield was destroyed on Thursday when a fire broke out, forcing firefighters to battle both the flames and the frigid temperatures. Chief Brandon Blough said the fire happened at 1905 East Cook Street around 2:30 p.m. The structure was abandoned but was open for trespass. Neighbors reported at […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

State Police: Stay off roads, otherwise obey Scott’s Law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A winter storm is expected to hit Illinois this week at the same time the Illinois State Police observes an annual day of honor and reminder. Troopers are urging drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. If such, they are advising that people allow enough time for travel and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
kciiradio.com

Eight Charged In Burlington Drug Trafficking Operation

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was one of several law enforcement agencies part of a federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization operating in Burlington. Eight individuals have been charged in federal court as a result of the investigation. On Thursday, December 15, Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher...
BURLINGTON, IA
wlds.com

Jacksonville Police Arrest Alleged Suspect in South Jacksonville Armed Robbery Case

Jacksonville Police arrested a wanted individual in connection to a South Jacksonville armed robbery from earlier this month. Jacksonville Police Detectives arrested 21 year old Yanni M. Armstrong of the 900 block of North Clay Avenue at the Jacksonville Police Department at approximately 9AM this morning. Armstrong had a previous warrant out for possession of stolen property. Armstrong was also questioned about an incident in South Jacksonville that occurred on Sunday, December 11th.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Victim of Rt. 29 crash identified

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man who died in the head-on crash on Rt. 29 on Tuesday has been identified by the Peoria County Corner. 87-year-old John H. Johnson, of Lacon, was driving northbound before merging onto the southbound lane for unknown reasons. Johnson’s pickup truck collided head-on with a...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury charges Peoria man with murder

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who faces charges in four different cases has been indicted by a grand jury in one of those for First-Degree Murder. Domonicue Linwood, 24, was given the charge by the grand jury Tuesday. Linwood allegedly shot Jamarion Lee, 24, in September on West...
PEORIA, IL

