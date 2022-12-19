ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staying vigilant through uptick in burglaries during holiday season

By Kennedy Dendy, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holiday season is in full swing.

Each year burglaries are a reality as thieves look for holiday gifts like jewelry, clothes and money.

Ring video footage was captured in the Arlington neighborhood on Dec. 15, showing two suspects breaking into vehicles. The homeowner, Robert Reid, spoke to Action News Jax Monday.

“Unfortunately, we have people doing bad things to good people and it is beginning to be a problem,” Reid said.

Reid was first alerted to the incident by neighbors. He then checked his cameras and saw the crime in action.

“We did call the police but unfortunately they weren’t caught,” Reid said.

He said they got away with his money. His neighbors had tools and money stolen as well.

A study shows that, nationwide, 83,000 burglaries happened during the last holiday season. That accounts for more than 8% of all burglaries year round.

Florida specifically has a 10% increase in burglaries this time of year.

“Something has to be done,” Reid said.

Last year around $130 million in valuables were stolen in holiday season burglaries.

“For some reason these individuals just do not seem to appreciate hard working people and especially in the spirit of the season,” Reid said.

Reid also expressed the importance of looking out for your neighbor.

“If we come together as a community, I don’t think that there’s anything that can stop us from having a better place,” Reid said.

During this holiday season, especially, you’re asked to stay vigilant.

Police urge that you keep your windows rolled up and keep your items out of plain view.

Also, lock your car doors. Even if you think they may be locked, it’s best to double-check before walking away.

