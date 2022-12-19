Laura Sanko disagrees with Nick Diaz’s recent callout of Israel Adesanya: “I wouldn’t want to see him fight Izzy”

Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Sleuthy Sean O’Malley ‘hiring private investigator’ to crack UFC case of Sterling-Cejudo setback
Sean O’Malley is taking matters into his own hands. The top bantamweight contender, ranked No. 1 in the world after upsetting former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, is waiting for current titleholder Aljamain Sterling to defend his strap against ex-division kingpin Henry Cejudo. But for...
UFC star Conor McGregor takes aim at Irish comedian PJ Gallagher: “You little sad pox of a thing”
Conor McGregor has taken aim at Irish comedian PJ Gallagher following an exchange between the two on social media. Whenever Conor McGregor pops up on social media, controversy usually isn’t far behind. ‘Notorious’ is his nickname and more often than not, he lives up to that expectation.
Tony Ferguson removed from the UFC lightweight rankings for the first time in over a decade
Tony Ferguson, the former interim lightweight champion, has been removed from the UFC lightweight rankings for the first time in over a decade. The UFC recently updated its official rankings following the UFC Vegas 66 fight card last Saturday night, December 17th, 2022. The new rankings show no Tony Ferguson...
Robert Whittaker reacts after losing out on Paulo Costa fight at UFC 284: “This is very upsetting”
Robert Whittaker is reacting after losing out on the Paulo Costa fight at UFC 284. It was to be Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) vs Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout at UFC 284 on February 12, 2023, at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Plans have changed – the...
CBS Sports
UFC in 2023: Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler among fights to make
Depending on your tastes, 2022 was either a disappointing or exciting year in UFC. Detractors were unsatiated by the lack of big marquee fights while supporters took delight in an abundance of impactful performances. It is true that Conor McGregor and Jon Jones were absent, Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou...
Brendan Schaub shares his thoughts on the recent altercation between Jake Shields and Mike Jackson: “This is assault, brother”
Brendan Schaub is sharing his thoughts on the recent altercation between Jake Shields and Mike Jackson. It was UFC welterweight Mike Jackson who recently got into an ‘incident’ with former middleweight champion Jake Shields while they were both at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shields...
Chael Sonnen rejects plea deal, will take battery charge to trial
MMA analyst and former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has rejected a plea deal and will take his battery charge to trial. Back in December 2021, Chael Sonnen was accused of attacking several individuals at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. A couple, Julie and Christopher Stellpflug, said that Sonnen had struck them both and initiated a fight. They suggested he was intoxicated, as he went on to attack a string of other security guards.
Submission Grappling Icon Gordon Ryan Claims to Make ‘More Money Than Most UFC Champions’
Gordon Ryan is widely considered to be one of the greatest Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world. For more than a decade, ‘The King‘ has dominated the competition as a five-time ADCC Submission Fighting World champion, a four-time IBJJF No-Gi World champion, and a four-time winner at the Eddie Bravo Invitational.
MMAmania.com
UFC passes on Valentina Shevchenko rematch, books Taila Santos vs Erin Blanchfield for Feb. 18
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will not rematch Taila Santos and Valentina Shevchenko despite their UFC 275 nail biter last June and will instead send the Brazilian contender into a potential title eliminator opposite 125-pound phenom Erin Blanchfield at the Feb. 18 “Fight Night” event, tentatively scheduled for the APEX facility in Las Vegas.
MMAmania.com
Arman Tsarukyan wants UFC to ‘get rid of’ Chandler, Poirier, and Gaethje — ‘All of them need to retire’
Arman Tsarukyan is highlighting passages in the Conor McGregor playbook. Much the same way the power-punching Irishman went after the featherweight division back when “Notorious” was an up-and-coming prospect, lightweight phenom Arman Tsarukyan is taking aim at the upper half of the 155-pound rankings and wants the old guard to make room for the next generation of superstars.
worldboxingnews.net
Huge sore point hurts Floyd Mayweather win over Manny Pacquiao
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao still divides opinion over seven years after the pair smashed the Pay Per View record. When Pacquiao took on Mayweather in 2015 it was a fight the world had wanted for over half a decade. Many believed the fight happened at least four years too late.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
Bryce Mitchell was contemplating retirement in the immediate aftermath of his loss at UFC 282 (Video)
Bryce Mitchell contemplated retirement right after his UFC 282 loss to Ilia Toupria. Mitchell opened up the UFC 282 pay-per-view against Topuria in a crucial fight for the featherweight division. The winner would be in the mix to likely get a top-10 or even a top-five opponent next time out.
MMAmania.com
Dillon Danis: ‘I’m paying Scott Coker to let me fight’ KSI in boxing, ‘making more money than any UFC champion’
Dillon Danis is finally about to return to competition. It’s been three and a half years since Danis made his sophomore mixed martial arts (MMA) appearance in the Bellator cage. Defeating Max Humphrey via first round armbar submission, Danis remained undefeated as a prospect to watch at Welterweight despite fighting twice in 175-pound Catchweight bouts.
MMA Fighting
Matt Brown sides with Jake Shields over recent altercation with Mike Jackson: ‘You said fighting words’
Matt Brown lives by the philosophy that fighting solves everything but even more so when somebody insults you — in real life or on the internet. That’s why the 14-year UFC veteran sides with Jake Shields over his recent spat with Mike Jackson after the two fighters ended up in a physical altercation at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. While Shields and Jackson disagree on what preceded the actual fight that broke out between them, the inciting incident started on Twitter.
worldboxingnews.net
Lennox Lewis calls out ‘nonsense’ as undisputed Fury-Usyk nears
The last undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Lennox Lewis, has labeled any other moves in the division nonsense ahead of a Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk battle. World Boxing News reported months ago that Fury and Usyk will collide in the spring of 2023 for all the title belts at 200 pounds plus.
Video | New footage released of Jorge Masvidal in custody after alleged Colby Covington incident
New footage of Jorge Masvidal in custody following his alleged attack on Colby Covington has been released. In March, it was reported that Masvidal and Covington got into a scuffle at Miami Beach restaurant Papi Steak and police were called. According to the reports, Masvidal went to the restaurant with a surgical mask on and his hood up and sucker-punched Covington twice. Those punches allegedly broke Covington’s tooth and he had an abrasion on his wrist.
Bryce Mitchell Considered Retiring After Losing At UFC 282: “I’m Just Gonna Move On With My Life”
Bryce Mitchell considered retiring from MMA after losing against Ilia Topuria. ‘Thug Nasty’ suffered a major setback after losing his first professional MMA fight at UFC 282. He took on Topuria, a rising featherweight contender, who made a statement by submitting Mitchell in the second round. A recent video surfaced of the Arkansas native reacting to his loss by saying:
Alexander Volkanovski Says He Packed Up ‘More Muscle’ Than Ever Ahead Of Islam Makhachev Title Fight
Alexander Volkanovski said he has been bulking up and is now stronger than his recent fights. The P4P king is confident he’ll start the year 2023 with a massive win over Islam Makhachev. Alexander Volkanovski is making sure he’s packing in those extra pounds ahead of his UFC 284...
Drew Dober explains why Dustin Poirier could be a problem for Islam Makhachev
Drew Dober is on an impressive run of form. The American has won his last three on the bounce with all of those victories coming via stoppage. In fact, his last six wins have all been finishes. Dober’s last loss came against Brad Ridell last year as he dropped a...
