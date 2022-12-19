Read full article on original website
Willie McGinest VIDEO: Patriots Ex Arrested After Brutal Beating with Bottle
Former Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest is in serious legal trouble and a disturbing video of the Patriots ex is making the rounds on social media.
Ex-NFL great Willie McGinest posts cryptic message following assault arrest
Longtime New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest posted a cryptic message on social media Monday after being charged with felony assault.
Demeco Ryans’ scary playoff take to strike fear in Cowboys, Eagles hearts
Nearing the endpoint of the 2022 regular season, it has long been established that the DeMeco Ryans’ led San Francisco 49ers defense is among the best in the NFL. They have limited even the best offenses in the NFL. But according to Ryans’, there is still room for improvement in this group.
Former Top 10 Pick Josh Rosen Signed On Tuesday
Former NFL Draft first round pick Josh Rosen has been signed by a new team. Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has signed to a new team on Tuesday morning. The former UCLA Bruins star has been signed by the Minnesota Vikings. He will report to the team's practice squad.
Sammy Watkins Claimed By AFC Playoff Contender On Tuesday
After appearing in only nine games this season for Green Bay, wide receiver Sammy Watkins was released by the Packers on Monday. Ending his short stint in Green Bay with just 13 receptions for 206 yards, Watkins hit waivers yesterday and despite his limited production this season, another ...
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Saints Placing Starting Wide Receiver On Injured Reserve
The Saints will be without wide receiver Jarvis Landry for the remainder of the 2022 season. The team placed him on injured reserve this Thursday. Landry has been sidelined this week with an ankle injury. Clearly, this issue is serious enough to keep him off the field for the rest of the year.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Bri Kahanu, the Girlfriend of 49ers QB Drake Jackson
Drake Jackson just began his NFL career, and he’s not only projected for greater things, but he has also fallen for the infamous 49ers rookie dinner bill rumor. His love life has not been free of scrutiny either. Drake Jackson’s girlfriend, Bri Kahanu, has been attracting attention on TikTok as his biggest cheerleader and fan. While she looks fantastic at games and on social media, she’s also had her fair share of personal struggles. Learn more about her background in this Bri Kahanu wiki.
Bills dream scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Buffalo Bills currently carry an 11-3 win-loss slate, which is tied for the best record in the AFC. The Bills are the No. 1 team in AFC East and have already officially clinched a playoff berth. Of course, they hope to wrap up the AFC’s top seed when the regular season is done. They are currently on a five-game winning streak after absorbing back-to-back losses in Weeks 9 and 10 at the hands of the Jets and Vikings. Here, we’ll look at the Bills and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.
Bengals score massive win without playing a game, all thanks to Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
The Cincinnati Bengals will not play until Sunday but they must have their eyes glued to Thursday night’s game between the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars. See, a loss by the Jets would mean an automatic playoff berth for the Bengals in the AFC. And that’s exactly what happened, with the Bengals getting […] The post Bengals score massive win without playing a game, all thanks to Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints down bad with Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave Week 16 injury updates
The New Orleans Saints have ruled out wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave from their Week 16 road game against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced on Thursday. Olave has been dealing with a hamstring injury as of late, which comes after he featured in a mere 49 percent of snaps on offense in […] The post Saints down bad with Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave Week 16 injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matthew Judon’s stern message following sack-less game
FOXBOROUGH – Fresh off earning a Pro Bowl nod for the fourth consecutive season, Mattew Judon was actually critiquing his game instead of celebrating his performance this season. The New England Patriots outside linebacker has a bit of a reason as to why he was in the mood to critique his play.
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury has the potential to throw a wrench in the Philadelphia Eagles’ plans. The MVP candidate suffered the injury in a win over the Chicago Bears and may be sidelined for a key Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni quelled any serious concerns over the injury […] The post Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears’ Justin Fields, David Montgomery will be fired up with Bills injury report
The Buffalo Bills could be without defensive tackle Ed Oliver for their Week 16 road game against the Chicago Bears. On Thursday, the Bills released their final injury report for Week 16, and they listed Oliver as questionable due to a calf injury. Oliver was a full participant in practice on Tuesday, but he was […] The post Bears’ Justin Fields, David Montgomery will be fired up with Bills injury report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas’ defense hit with car wreck injury prior to crucial clash vs. Eagles
Dallas Cowboys’ defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a car crash Thursday afternoon. Williams was transported to a hospital and his status for Sunday’s game against the Eagles is unknown. Williams’ crash took place around 2:15 in Plano, Texas as first reported by Giles Hudson of CBS...
David Bakhtiari hints at Packers’ return this season
After missing all but one game last season due to a knee injury, Green Bay Packers’ offensive lineman David Bakhtiari has been limited to just nine in 2022. His latest setback was an emergency appendectomy. But it’s a setback Bakhtiari doesn’t see himself missing much more time from. Bakhtiari underwent his appendectomy prior to Week […] The post David Bakhtiari hints at Packers’ return this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Locker Room Drama
The New England Patriots are decaying into dysfunction. After losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on a stunningly misguided last-play lateral, more drama is unfolding in Foxborough. On Monday, ESPN's Instagram account posted a quote from Bill Barnwell suggesting the Patriots must "at least call [Tom] Brady's people" to see...
Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl
Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas. The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night. The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett breaks silence on concussion
The Pittsburgh Steelers had quite an injury scare during the early stages of their Week 14 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion during the Steelers’ first drive of the divisional showdown. The rookie quarterback was brought down hard by Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, and he was slow to get up […] The post Steelers QB Kenny Pickett breaks silence on concussion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
