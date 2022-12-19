ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
WSYX ABC6

Behind enemy lines: Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart on Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The heavyweight match-up in Atlanta on New Year’s Eve will feature one of the nation’s best offenses versus one of the country’s best defenses. The Peach Bowl will mark just the second time Ohio State and Georgia will meet on the gridiron. While Kirby Smart has not coached against a Ryan Day team, there is “immense” respect between the two.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Blue Jackets Yegor Chinakhov placed on IR

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed another player on Injured Reserve. Right wing Yegor Chinakhov was placed on Injured Reserve after suffering an ankle injury in Monday night's game against the Dallas Stars. He is out indefinitely, the team announced. The 21-year-old has scored four...
COLUMBUS, OH

