Manhattan, KS

‘No immediate danger of collapse’ found in Manhattan apartment complex

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
 3 days ago

MANHATTAN ( KSNT ) – The Manhattan Fire Department released its findings from their investigation into complaints of possible code violations at a local apartment complex.

The MFD reports its Risk Reduction Division was notified via social media of possible code violations at Royal Towers located at 1700 N. Manhattan Ave. Code inspectors visited the apartment complex on Monday, along with representatives from property managers from The Prime Company. Their inspection of the building found certain areas were in need of repair, but there was no immediate danger of imminent collapse.

The MFD said they found several violations related to the condition of the exterior balconies and stairs. They issued a notice of violation to the owner that will require the building to be evaluated by a structural engineer. The MFD requires the owners make necessary repairs to any deficiencies noted in the evaluation to gain compliance and ensure safe occupancy of the building.

The owner of the apartment complex is listed as TD Invest LLC, of Crystal Bay, NV, according to the MFD. In 2019, a similar concern was made about the property. The owner was required to have a structural engineer evaluate the integrity of the exterior balconies and prescribe any repairs needed for safe occupancy. Records show the repairs were finished and ongoing evaluation by the owner was recommended.

