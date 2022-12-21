Read full article on original website
2022 12/24 – Kenneth Anthony Fortag
Kenneth Anthony Fortag, 84, of Centralia, IL, peacefully passed away on December 18, 2022. Born January 15, 1938, in Ashley Illinois. He was the son of Leo and Elsie (Jansen) Fortag. He was a lifelong resident of Centralia and was in sales his entire life, known as “The RC man” he was passionate about golf and The Moose Lodge 1219 which he is a lifetime member of. He always put family first. He was a dedicated, kind, loving, and supportive father and grandfather. He was the foundation of his family.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/22 – Robert Thomas Quandt
Robert Thomas Quandt, 57, of Salem, Illinois passed away at his home on December 17, 2022. Robert was a graduate of Salem Community High School and the former owner of the ABC Pub in Salem. There will be simple cremation with no public service. He is survived by his niece,...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/31 – Roy Noller, Jr.
Roy Noller Jr. passed away Saturday, December 17th, 2022, at Taylorville Memorial Hospital surrounded by loving family. Roy was born August 9, 1927, in Glenridge, Illinois, the only child of Roy W & Frances (Williams) Noller. He was a World War II Vet and worked for the (B&O/Chessie/CSX) railroad for over 40 years, a 65-year member of the Masonic Lodge of Odin, a 60-year member of Eastern Star of Salem, and a Scottish rite of Belleville, along with being an avid hunter and fisherman.
southernillinoisnow.com
Thursday and Friday Cancellations
BCMW Centralia office closed Thursday. Bryan-Bennett Library Family Game Night scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. The Library will be closing early at 5PM. Centralia American Legion closed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Centralia Library is closed for today and will not reopen until Tuesday, December 27 at 9:30 am. Centralia...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/22 – Lisa B. Bauman
Lisa B. Bauman, age 57 of Centralia, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Lisa was born on October 18, 1965, in Salinas, California the daughter of Bill and Diana (Robbins) Kenedy. She married Barry Bauman on June 13, 1987, in Salinas, CA and he survives in Centralia.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Loses A Legend With Passing Of Coach Jamison
On Saturday, the Community of Salem lost a legend. Bob Jamison, or coach as known to most of us, was a huge part of the Salem baseball program. Whether it be working out at the Little League Complex where a field bears his name or putting new sod down on the high school field, he did so much for the youth in this community. Bob coached Salem High beginning in 1967 where he also served in many capacities with the Salem Little League and worked as a scout for the Cincinnati Reds throughout the 60s, 70s and 80s.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Pinckneyville, IL
PERRY COUNTY, IL — Several crews are responding to a commercial structure fire in downtown Pinckneyville, WFCN reports. The scene is active at a building across from the Pinckneyville Fire Department, which currently houses an antique store called the White Rabbit. Nearby structures appear to be in danger, the...
starvedrock.media
St. Louis man sentenced for Madison County murder of friend he thought set him up
MARYVILLE — A St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday to 34 years in prison for the Metro East murder of a friend he mistakenly suspected of setting him up, according to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Danyiel M. Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of first-degree...
nprillinois.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem residents who heat with gas asked to turn down their thermostat slightly
The City of Salem is asking residents heating with natural gas to turn down their thermostats slightly so the city can avoid having to purchase extremely expensive penalty gas. Public Works Director Annette Sola says because the cold snap is expected to affect even the deep south, natural gas prices...
freedom929.com
MARION COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police have released a preliminary investigation report on a pickup truck / semi truck crash that killed three Mexican Nationals this past Saturday morning on U.S. Route 50, just east of Salem. The report indicates that for unknown reasons the eastbound pickup traveled into the westbound lane and struck the front of the westbound semi just west of Radio Tower Road there Marion County. The 28 year old driver from St. Louis along with two 25 year old passengers, also from St. Louis, were pronounced deceased by the Marion County Coroner. The other passenger in the pickup, a 28 year old male from St. Louis, was flown from the scene to a regional hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi, identified as 25 year old Thomas Guinn of Burkburnett, Texas, reported no injuries on the scene. Authorities report the four in the pickup were en route to a job site near Xenia where they had been working as laborers. The identities of the four men are pending. The crash occurred at shortly after 7:00 Saturday morning and U.S. Route 50 at the crash site was closed for at least five hours for the cleanup and investigation.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022
A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by an Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Agent on an outstanding IDOC warrant and a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant in a possession of methamphetamine case. Michael LaFour of South James is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond on the Marion County warrant.
Illinois Board may restore chairman’s powers today
The Madison County, Illinois Board may restore some powers to Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler.
fox32chicago.com
Rollover crash on I-57 leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt in downstate Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. - A man and a woman died and three others were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 57 on Tuesday morning in downstate Illinois. The pair were riding northbound in an SUV with three other people around 1:18 a.m. when they collided a semi trailer as lanes merged near milepost 102.5 in a construction area, according to Illinois State Police.
KFVS12
Zeigler, Ill. family wins toys in national sweepstakes from Toys ‘R’ Us
ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois family won a national sweepstakes from Toys “R” Us. According to a release, 12-year-old Eli and 9-year-old Matthew won a surprise visit from Geoffrey the Giraffe who delivered a giant bag full of toys at the Zeigler Fire House. In October,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Louisiana residents killed in I-57 crash near Dix
Illinois State Police say two Shreveport, Louisiana residents were killed in a crash on northbound I-57 at milepost 102.5 early Tuesday morning. Preliminary investigation indicates the two were passengers in an SUV that made contact with a semi-truck traveling in front of it as the lanes in the construction zone south of Dix merged from two lanes to one lane.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 20th, 2022
A 35-year-old Salem woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. Kimberly Senn of County Farm Road was taken to the Marion County Jail. 54-year-old Gerald Phillips of East Broadway in Centralia was arrested for violation of bail bond and obstructing...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Mayor doesn’t want another TIF grant to tear down rest of old Selmaville North School
Salem Mayor Nic Farley doesn’t like the idea of a second Tax Increment Financing Grant being approved to complete the demolition of the former Selmaville North Grade School. Farley noted developer Dennis Grubaugh of Vandalia had already received $165,005 to help tear down the rest of the school and the city had a practice of not providing more than one TIF project per building.
2 Alton men arrested on weapons charges
Two men from Alton, Illinois, were arrested on weapons charges last week during a deployment of the Madison County Cross-River Crime Task Force.
