ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
GEORGIA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Idaho murders: Signs a person is harboring an awful secret

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — For more than five weeks now, someone has been carrying around the secret that they murdered four people in Moscow, Idaho. Is it possible that the killer is exhibiting strange new behaviors, giving off telltale signs that would be huge red flags?. On Tuesday, NewsNation’s...
MOSCOW, ID
Daily Montanan

While Rosendale rages, Congress prepares to do bipartisan work

When independent Congressional candidate Gary Buchanan of Billings entered the race for Montana’s second U.S. House seat, he said the impetus was because Montana had been embarrassed by Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Republican. And Montanans hate to be embarrassed. In fact, Buchanan may be interesting insofar as the reasons for his run weren’t about a […] The post While Rosendale rages, Congress prepares to do bipartisan work appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Sen. Tester helps pass federal budget bill, including aid for Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Sen. Jon Tester helped pass the the full federal budget bill for 2023, also known as the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Package, which funds the government through September 2023, and will include money for Montana and Department of Defense. “I am always going to stand...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

AM 1450 KMMS

Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy