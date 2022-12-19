MEMPHIS, TN – The Clinical Trials Network of Tennessee (CTN2) supports innovation in healthcare for the citizens of Tennessee by implementing industry-sponsored research from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) in 87 current clinical trials across the state. Since its inception in 2018, CTN2 has provided over 400 clinical trial opportunities to UTHSC worth $24.5 million in estimated contract value and collected $2.6 million for its hospital and practice group sites. In fiscal year 2022, CTN2 exceeded its goal of $8 million in contract dollars to report a total of over $9.7 million.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO