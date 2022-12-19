ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 5

Related
tennessee.edu

Clinical Trials Network of Tennessee expands statewide network, providing innovative care for patients and delivering impact across Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN – The Clinical Trials Network of Tennessee (CTN2) supports innovation in healthcare for the citizens of Tennessee by implementing industry-sponsored research from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) in 87 current clinical trials across the state. Since its inception in 2018, CTN2 has provided over 400 clinical trial opportunities to UTHSC worth $24.5 million in estimated contract value and collected $2.6 million for its hospital and practice group sites. In fiscal year 2022, CTN2 exceeded its goal of $8 million in contract dollars to report a total of over $9.7 million.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Receives $5M Grant That Could Lead to State Being Top Hemp Grower in Region

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University has received nearly $5 million in a hemp research grant, an investment that could make the state of Tennessee the number one grower in the Southeast region. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the investment this week, awarding the grant to TSUs College of Agriculture towards a new partnership for a Climate-Smart Fiber Hemp Project.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols starter hasn’t made a decision yet on returning in 2023

Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren told reporters on Wednesday that he’s not sure yet if he’ll be returning to the team in 2023. Warren, a Knoxville native who signed with Tennessee during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home

Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vols officially sign new recruiting class for National Signing Day

Two children died from flu in Tennessee, Dept. of Health officials say. Tennessee Department of Health officials confirmed that two children died from the flu in Tennessee. KARM urges community to help assist those in need ahead of arctic temps. Updated: 2 hours ago. Todd Gilbert with KARM said there...
TENNESSEE STATE
atozsports.com

Tennessee Football: Joe Milton made some important comments about Nico Iamaleava

Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton, UT’s starter for their Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson next week, was asked on Wednesday about his relationship with Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava, the five-star quarterback who signed with Tennessee this month, has been practicing with the Vols since arriving in Knoxville last week. And...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Local lineman inks with Tennessee

A versatile, local lineman with intriguing potential on both sides of the ball was officially announced Wednesday as a Tennessee signee, adding another major piece for his hometown university. Knoxville Catholic High School’s Trevor Duncan — a four-star prospect for much of the recruiting process — had a ceremony at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods

Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy