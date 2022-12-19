Read full article on original website
tennessee.edu
Clinical Trials Network of Tennessee expands statewide network, providing innovative care for patients and delivering impact across Tennessee
MEMPHIS, TN – The Clinical Trials Network of Tennessee (CTN2) supports innovation in healthcare for the citizens of Tennessee by implementing industry-sponsored research from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) in 87 current clinical trials across the state. Since its inception in 2018, CTN2 has provided over 400 clinical trial opportunities to UTHSC worth $24.5 million in estimated contract value and collected $2.6 million for its hospital and practice group sites. In fiscal year 2022, CTN2 exceeded its goal of $8 million in contract dollars to report a total of over $9.7 million.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Receives $5M Grant That Could Lead to State Being Top Hemp Grower in Region
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University has received nearly $5 million in a hemp research grant, an investment that could make the state of Tennessee the number one grower in the Southeast region. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the investment this week, awarding the grant to TSUs College of Agriculture towards a new partnership for a Climate-Smart Fiber Hemp Project.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols starter hasn’t made a decision yet on returning in 2023
Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren told reporters on Wednesday that he’s not sure yet if he’ll be returning to the team in 2023. Warren, a Knoxville native who signed with Tennessee during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
Tennessee governor grants clemency to 16 people
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday granted clemency to 16 people, including two inmates who will be eligible for parole.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home
Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
wvlt.tv
Vols officially sign new recruiting class for National Signing Day
Two children died from flu in Tennessee, Dept. of Health officials say. Tennessee Department of Health officials confirmed that two children died from the flu in Tennessee. KARM urges community to help assist those in need ahead of arctic temps. Updated: 2 hours ago. Todd Gilbert with KARM said there...
fox17.com
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issues pardons, immediate parole eligibility to 46 individuals
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has granted executive clemency to 16 people and expedited parole eligibility for another 30 incarcerated individuals, which makes them immediately eligible for parole. Gov. Lee made the announcement on Thursday, stating “After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 16...
themoorecountynews.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Tennessee using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
2 Tennessee Cities Among The 'Most Caring' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub compiled a list of the "most caring" cities around the country. See where these two Tennessee cities rank.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football: Joe Milton made some important comments about Nico Iamaleava
Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton, UT’s starter for their Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson next week, was asked on Wednesday about his relationship with Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava, the five-star quarterback who signed with Tennessee this month, has been practicing with the Vols since arriving in Knoxville last week. And...
fox17.com
'It's a shock': Some Midstate schools see federal funds reductions for low-income students
Some Midstate schools are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal Title I funds next school year. Title I funds help schools with a high percentage of low-income students. “There’s going to be a reduction services to poor, disadvantaged kids," Executive Director of the Professional Educators of Tennessee JC...
Tennessee Lottery Awards Millions in Prizes to 16 Lucky ‘Play it Again” Players
NASHVILLE—Winning extra cash from a non-winning Tennessee Lottery instant ticket is exciting, but even more-so during the holidays. So say several such winners, who recently won prizes ranging from $50 – $1 million in the Lottery’s Play It Again! program. “That’s a great Christmas present!” said Mark...
Middle Tennessee homes with huge Christmas light displays
Looking for that house that could rival the Griswold's light display? There are several to be found around Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy for free.
Local lineman inks with Tennessee
A versatile, local lineman with intriguing potential on both sides of the ball was officially announced Wednesday as a Tennessee signee, adding another major piece for his hometown university. Knoxville Catholic High School’s Trevor Duncan — a four-star prospect for much of the recruiting process — had a ceremony at...
wpln.org
Dirt is key to understanding Tennessee’s environmental disasters in 2022. Let’s talk about it.
Dirt sets Earth apart from other rocky, lifeless planets in the universe. The stuff beneath our feet regulates the climate, provides food and purifies water, sustaining life. In Earth’s 4.5 billion year history, soil is thought to have formed about 500 million years ago, around the time of the first land plants and animals.
Governor Lee says ICE plans to bring ‘unspecified number’ of migrants to Tennessee
After saying he received a call Monday from federal officials that an "unspecified" number of migrants from a Louisiana detention facility could be taken to Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee says he wants the plan to be reversed and the Tennessee Attorney General to look into legal options.
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WKRN
‘We’re working our way through the list’: TN Attorney General continues litigation in opioid crisis
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has made it a point to hold companies accountable for contributing to the opioid epidemic. ‘We’re working our way through the list’: TN Attorney …. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has made it a point to hold companies accountable for contributing to the...
Drag show at Tennessee Theatre puts spotlight on age limits
'A Drag Show Christmas' performance at the Tennessee Theatre has brought age limits at drag shows into the spotlight.
